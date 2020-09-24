Prep football preview: The delayed, 7-week fall season begins Friday for 13 area programs

Attendance: Tomahawk is limiting spectators by providing vouchers to families of players and coaches. No spectators will be admitted without a voucher.

River Valley at Darlington, 7 p.m.

Coach Tim Eastlick’s Blackhawks are loaded with top-quality athletes back from last year’s 11-2 team, which advanced to the WIAA Division 4 semifinals. The program has 40 letterwinners back, including seven starters on offense and six on defense. All-Southwest Wisconsin Conference honors went to quarterback Will Bailey and running back Zach Gloudeman, and second-team honors went to running back Roman Jensen and lineman Sam Cady. Top receiver Tyler Nachreiner also returns and earned all-conference honors at defensive back (team-high 68 tackles).

Darlington, which has made 12 appearances in WIAA championship games and has won four state titles, went 7-4 last year before falling to Mondovi in the second round of the playoffs. Carter Lancaster (6-3, 185, 22 catches, 485 yards, five TDs) earned All-SWAL honors at wide receiver last year. Also back is junior quarterback Braden Davis, who threw for 1,088 yards and 13 TDs and rushed for 465 yards and four scores. Top rusher Wyat Bredeson (671 yards, five TDs) also returns.

Attendance: Darlington will provide four admission passes to each player and coach on both teams, to be distributed among immediate family members. Seating areas will be assigned to promote social distancing. A total of 20 spots in the front row of the school parking lot were reserved for family members of varsity players and cheerleaders who were unable to get a ticket; those fans must stay in their cars for the duration of the game.

