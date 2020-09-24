Prep football preview: The delayed, 7-week fall season begins Friday for 13 area programs

GAME OF THE WEEK
Madison Edgewood at Watertown, 7 p.m.
What had been a Badger South Conference game for the last few years is now a non-conference game, both because the COVID-19 pandemic led to a split season for area teams, and because Madison Edgewood has joined the Rock Valley Conference for football only. A high-scoring battle is expected, as Edgewood returns three offensive stars in junior quarterback Joe Hartleib, junior receiver Jackson Trudgeon and 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle Charlie Clark. But the Crusaders are young all over the field, have a smallish roster and have gone 10-36 over the past five seasons.
Watertown has developed a reputation as running a wide-open offense, averaging 27.7 points per game over the last five seasons. Coach Benji Kamrath’s team has only three returning offensive players, including top running back Dylan Sippel (5-8, 165) and a number of talented juniors from last year’s junior varsity.
Attendance: Each player on both teams will receive two tickets for immediate family members. No general admission tickets will be sold.
GAMES TO WATCH
Baraboo at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Baraboo, which has gone 13-42 over coach Steve Turkington’s first six years, has pinned its hopes for an improved season on junior quarterback Luna Larson (6-2, 200). Larson is a highly regarded Division I prospect at linebacker, and threw for 419 yards and rushed for a team-high 674 yards last season. Seven other offensive returnees are back, including five linemen. The defense returns seven starters.
Sauk Prairie, in its second year under coach Clay Iverson, went 6-4 and made a playoff appearance last season. Seven offensive players return, led by senior running back Tyler Uselman and senior wide receiver Kyle Breunig, who played quarterback last year. The Eagles have five returning regulars on defense, though graduation hit that side fairly hard.
Attendance: Each player and coach on both teams will receive four tickets to be given to family members. No general admission tickets will be sold.
Portage at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg begins a new era under co-head coaches Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich, with five starters back on both offense and defense. The anchors will be senior lineman Ethan Ziebell (6-0, 215) and Liam Greenwood (6-2, 190). The Beavers graduated nine defensive players who earned some sort of All-Badger North Conference honors last year, but returns lineman David finkel (6-2, 300).
Portage, seeking its first winning season since 2007, has three returning starters on offense, led by junior wide receiver Isaac Paul and linemen Tyler Christ and Hayden Steinle. There are only seven seniors on the roster. Three players return from a defense that allowed 30.1 points and 309 yards per game last year. Linebackers Ethan Bleick and Mason Denman lead the returnees.
Attendance: Each player will receive two passes for family members. No general admission tickets will be sold.
Lake Mills at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Former UW-Whitewater standout receiver Tyler Huber has taken over as the L-Cats coach, and he inherits a roster overflowing with talent and experience. At the head of the class is senior quarterback Adam Moen, who set a state record with 4,477 combined rushing and passing yards last year and was responsible for 60 touchdowns (39 passing, 21 rushing). Four other offensive players earned All-Capitol North mention, as did four players on defense led by senior inside linebacker Charlie Cassady (90 tackles).
Coach Justin Gregorius returns four offensive starters, but leading the crew is senior quarterback Elijah Shevey, who threw for 578 yards and drew the coach’s praise for a summer of hard work and improvement, and senior running back John Holtz (656 yards rushing). The defense returns six starters, led by senior linebacker Ethan Buege.
Attendance: General admission tickets will be sold for $5. Masks are recommended for attendees who are unable to practice social distancing.
Racine St. Catherine’s at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Racine St. Catherine’s won the WIAA Division 4 championship in 2018 and went to the quarterfinals in Division 5 last year. Coach Dan Miller’s team has suffered graduation losses, but still has plenty of talent led by running back Demarion Cobb (793 yards rushing last year), top receiver Jameer Barker (419 yards, averaging more than 34 yards per catch), and seven experienced defenders including lineman Marcel Tyler.
Lakeside Lutheran is looking forward to a big year, with seven starters back on offense and six on defense. Anchoring the offensive line are senior Will Jorgensen (6-1, 270) and sophomore Ben Buxa (6-2, 240), a second-team All-Capitol North pick as a freshman. Senior Tersony Vater contributed as a receiver (466 yards), kicker and linebacker last year. Also back on defense is All-Capitol North outside linebacker Nathan Chesterman (5-11, 170, 87 tackles).
Attendance: No general admission tickets are available. Each player and dancer will receive four tickets to be shared with family members.
Cambridge at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Coach Mike Klingbeil has a terrific group of returnees, anchored by last year’s Capitol South Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year, junior Ryan Lund (6-2, 290). Senior quarterback Ezra Stein threw for 1,067 yards and ran for 295 more last year, and running backs Trey Colts (336 yards last year) and Jacob Moody return. Stein and Lund were all-conference picks on defense.
Pardeeville, which was expected to join Cambridge in the new Eastern Suburban Conference for football, pins its hopes on senior running back Derek Lindert (1,182 yards rushing, 14 TDs; 209 yards receiving, 1 TD). Two experienced quarterbacks return in Nicholas Burns and Peter Freye. They combined for 866 yards passing last year. Lindert is the top returning tackler, with 61 stops last year.
Attendance: Seating will be limited. Contact athletic director Alex Hammerschmidt at pardeeville_ad@pasdwi.org for more information.
Waterloo at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Coach Dave Frisell’s rebuilding plan continues at Waterloo, with six returners back on both offense and defense from last year’s 1-8 team. Senior Blake Huebner (6-1, 185) takes over at quarterback after leading the team in receiving last year. Senior running back Jordi Aguero (team-high 424 yards rushing) also returns, beside senior running back Eugene Wolff. Aguero and Wolff will anchor the defense, and Wolff earned league honorable mention at punter.
Palmyra-Eagle lost Brandon Wilde to graduation, after he threw for more than 6,000 yards and 56 touchdowns in his years with the Panthers. Other graduation losses have hit hard, but the Panthers return first-team All-Trailways Large Conference lineman Casey Webber, along with leading rushers Ryan Carpenter and Levi Musselman.
Attendance: Both schools will limit spectators to members of the players’ immediate household, through a pass list submitted by the athletic directors of both participating schools. Bands, cheerleaders and general admission passes will not be available.
Marshall at Tomahawk, 7 p.m.
Marshall coach Matt Kleinheinz returns 17 letterwinners, but a small roster means the supporting cast is small. Craig Ward returns at quarterback (19-for-41 passing last year), along with top receiver Cole Denniston (12 catches, 166 yards). The anchor of both lines is two-way All-Capitol South pick Kelby Peterson (6-4, 245, 32 tackles last year).
Tomahawk hopes to bounce back after going 1-8 last year, with each loss completed under a running clock (denoting a deficit of at least 35 points). Seven starters return on both offense and defense, led by receiver and linebacker Kade Wenninger, a second-team All-Marawood Conference pick at linebacker.
Attendance: Tomahawk is limiting spectators by providing vouchers to families of players and coaches. No spectators will be admitted without a voucher.
River Valley at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Coach Tim Eastlick’s Blackhawks are loaded with top-quality athletes back from last year’s 11-2 team, which advanced to the WIAA Division 4 semifinals. The program has 40 letterwinners back, including seven starters on offense and six on defense. All-Southwest Wisconsin Conference honors went to quarterback Will Bailey and running back Zach Gloudeman, and second-team honors went to running back Roman Jensen and lineman Sam Cady. Top receiver Tyler Nachreiner also returns and earned all-conference honors at defensive back (team-high 68 tackles).
Darlington, which has made 12 appearances in WIAA championship games and has won four state titles, went 7-4 last year before falling to Mondovi in the second round of the playoffs. Carter Lancaster (6-3, 185, 22 catches, 485 yards, five TDs) earned All-SWAL honors at wide receiver last year. Also back is junior quarterback Braden Davis, who threw for 1,088 yards and 13 TDs and rushed for 465 yards and four scores. Top rusher Wyat Bredeson (671 yards, five TDs) also returns.
Attendance: Darlington will provide four admission passes to each player and coach on both teams, to be distributed among immediate family members. Seating areas will be assigned to promote social distancing. A total of 20 spots in the front row of the school parking lot were reserved for family members of varsity players and cheerleaders who were unable to get a ticket; those fans must stay in their cars for the duration of the game.
