Prep football preview: Sun Prairie, Waunakee among those out to remain perfect in Week Four

Game of the Week

Stoughton (2-1) at Milton (2-1)

Coach Jason Becker’s Vikings learned a lot about themselves last week. Trailing Monona Grove at halftime, 20-14, the Vikings switched to their “Hippo” offense and used their size to push around the MG defense in the second half on their way to a 36-20 win. Brooks Empey rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns, two of them in the second half. The defense stiffened, too, getting 16 tackles from Luke Mechler, 14 from Rudy Detweiler and 13 from John Harman to hold MG to 169 total yards. … Milton scored twice in the fourth quarter and once in overtime last week to fend off Janesville Parker, 20-14. Cayden Zajac was sharp under center, completing six of 10 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns, two caught by Ashton Goll.