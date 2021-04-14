Prep football preview: Sun Prairie, Waunakee among those out to remain perfect in Week Four

(All games 7 p.m. Friday)
Game of the Week
Stoughton (2-1) at Milton (2-1)
Coach Jason Becker’s Vikings learned a lot about themselves last week. Trailing Monona Grove at halftime, 20-14, the Vikings switched to their “Hippo” offense and used their size to push around the MG defense in the second half on their way to a 36-20 win. Brooks Empey rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns, two of them in the second half. The defense stiffened, too, getting 16 tackles from Luke Mechler, 14 from Rudy Detweiler and 13 from John Harman to hold MG to 169 total yards. … Milton scored twice in the fourth quarter and once in overtime last week to fend off Janesville Parker, 20-14. Cayden Zajac was sharp under center, completing six of 10 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns, two caught by Ashton Goll.
Games to Watch
Sun Prairie (3-0) at Verona (1-2)
Coach Brian Kaminski’s Cardinals remained the big dog on the Big Eight block, taking a 17-3 victory over Middleton to remain perfect. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents by a combined 76-11, giving up one TD late in a 42-8 rout of Beloit Memorial. The win streak includes a 17-0 victory over Verona in the season opener. Middleton’s defense provided solid resistance last week, holding Sun Prairie to 185 total yards. Quarterbacks Jerry Kaminski and Brady Stevens combined to complete nine of 20 passes for 141 yards and two scores, and Owen Konopacki kicked a 29-yard field goal. Isaac Hamm led the Sun Prairie defense with nine tackles. … Verona broke out of the winless column last week with a 43-6 victory over Beloit Memorial, holding the Purple Knights to 217 yards and getting 69 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Jackson Acker and two scoring passes from Mason Fink to Kyle Krantz. Acker returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the second time this year, and Garrett Jones kicked two field goals.
Monona Grove (1-2) at Waunakee (3-0)
Coach Brandon Beckwith’s Silver Eagles have come out on the wrong side of close games against Beaver Dam and Stoughton over the last two weeks. Casey Marron has thrown for 571 yards and four touchdowns, and Fabian Jackson has rushed for 259. Tyler Dahlhauser (28 tackles), Dylan Matuszak (24) and Mitch Hunter (21) have led the defense. … Waunakee has been one of the state’s standout teams this spring, outscoring opponents by a combined 138-20. That includes last week’s 47-7 win over Janesville Craig. Quentin Keene has thrown for 481 yards and 10 TDs at an incredible 84.8-percent completion rate, Caden Nelson has 316 yards rushing with five scores, and Isaac Schaaf has 187 yards and three TDs on 10 catches.
Brodhead/Juda (2-0, 2-0) vs. New Glarus/Monticello (3-0, 2-0) at New Glarus
Coach Jeff Eichelkraut’s Glarner Knights remained perfect with a 50-20 win over Orfordville Parkview/Albany last week, giving New Glarus/Monticello a combined scoring advantage of 131-33 in three games and a perfect Spring Large Conference record. Quarterback Darris Schuett has already thrown for 793 yards and nine TDs, with Nathan Streiff gaining 303 yards on 21 catches with three scores. Cade Femrite has rushed for 173 yards, and Schuett had 154 yards rushing and six TDs. … Brodhead/Juda blanked Poynette last week, 46-0, after an opening 33-8 win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Gage Boegli ran for 168 yards on a 21-yard average and scored twice.
Wisconsin Heights (2-0, 2-0) at Kickapoo/La Farge (2-0, 2-0) at Kickapoo
In Southern Conference eight-player football, coach Trevor Steiner’s Vanguards beat Wonewoc-Center/Weston last week, 49-6, holding the Wolves to 84 total yards while producing 521. On the season, Derek Adler has thrown for 370 yards and Hunter Wals has thrown for 200 yards and rushed for 95. Garrett Karl has 236 yards rushing. … Kickapoo/La Farge beat North Crawford last week, 44-12. The Predators have gotten 287 yards passing and 242 yards rushing (and eight combined TDs) from Spencer Vanek.
COVID-19 update: The Fort Atkinson football program has had to cancel a second consecutive game, this one a Friday home game against Janesville Parker, due to COVID-19 protocols.
— Art Kabelowsky