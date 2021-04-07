Prep football preview: Sun Prairie visits Middleton in battle of unbeatens from the Big Eight

Game of the Week

Sun Prairie (2-0) at Middleton (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday

This battle of Cardinals is always one of the season’s highlights, and with only four active teams in the Big Eight Conference this spring, there will be a previously unheard-of second regular-season meeting on April 30. Coach Brian Kaminski’s team shut out Verona, 17-0, and beat Beloit Memorial 42-8, allowing averages of only 13 yards rushing and 69.5 yards passing per game. On the other hand, Sun Prairie has averaged 317.5 yards per game. Kolten Walters has rushed for 144 yards and quarterbacks Jerry Kaminski and Brady Stevens have combined for 304 yards passing and four scores. … Middleton has impressed early, beating Beloit and Verona by a combined 56-15. Coach Jason Pertzborn’s team has given up an average of 196 yards per game, while producing 226 yards. Sawyer Pertzborn has thrown for 156 yards and two scores, and Elijah Gray has rushed for 191 yards and one TD. Nolan Dunn and Coleton Rogeberg lead the defense with 21 and 19 tackles, respectively.