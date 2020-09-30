Prep football preview: Seventh-ranked Lake Mills travels to third-ranked Mineral Point

Unlike the Badger and Capitol conferences, there will be a champion crowned in the newly minted Eastern Suburban. Cambridge, the two-time defending champ of its previous league, the Capitol South, opened with a 45-24 victory over Pardeeville to open the conference season, as senior quarterback Ezra Stein ran for 97 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 52 yards and another score, and kicked a 34-yard field goal. Pardeeville managed 210 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Marshall ran all over a struggling Tomahawk program, 39-8, as Bryce Frank rushed for 155 yards and a 93-yard TD, caught a 35-yard scoring pass from Craig Ward and returned a punt for a 65-yard score. Matthew Motl added two rushing touchdowns, and the defense held Tomahawk to 204 yards.

Attendance: Each player on both teams can place up to six persons from the same household on a pass list; family members must remain together in the stands throughout the game. There will be no student sections, no band or cheerleaders and no other unauthorized spectators.

