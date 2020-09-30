Prep football preview: Seventh-ranked Lake Mills travels to third-ranked Mineral Point

(All games 7 p.m. Friday)
GAME OF THE WEEK
Lake Mills (1-0) at Mineral Point (1-0)
The L-Cats, ranked seventh in The Associated Press state poll for medium-sized schools, visit the Pointers, ranked third among small schools. Both schools feature offenses ranked among the most high-powered in the state. Lake Mills opened last week with a 30-0 victory over Watertown Luther Prep, as senior quarterback Adam Moen completed 25 of 33 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 65 yards and a score. Mineral Point rolled past Dodgeville, 47-12, as Dominick McVay scored on a run, a pass reception and a kick return.
Attendance: Each school will receive 150 passes intended for use of parents, guardians and family. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced; all spectators will be required to wear masks. There will be no concessions.
GAMES TO WATCH
Madison Edgewood (1-0) at Baraboo (1-0)
Both the Crusaders and Thunderbirds celebrated satisfying victories last week, as Edgewood took a 17-14 victory at Watertown and Baraboo handled Sauk Prairie, 21-3. Both teams are shooting for a rare achievement this week: Edgewood hasn’t started a season with two consecutive wins since 2007, and Baraboo hasn’t enjoyed a 2-0 start since 2006. Junior quarterback Luna Larson rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Thunderbirds. Edgewood gave up two fourth-quarter touchdowns against Watertown, but got a late score on a 41-yard pass from Joe Hartleib to Ben Newton to take the lead for keeps. Hartleib threw for 173 yards, overcoming a running game that managed only 20 yards.
Attendance: Each player on both teams will receive four passes. No general admission tickets will be available.
Portage (1-0) at Watertown (0-1)
Coach Shane Haak’s Portage Warriors enjoyed their biggest victory in some time, handing Badger Conference power Reedsburg a 13-7 loss in overtime on Ethan Bleich’s second short touchdown run of the game. Junior Bazaldua ran for 113 yards and Bleich ran for 102, making up for a passing game that produced only 12 yards on two completions, and the Warriors’ defense held Reedsburg to 168 yards. Portage seeks its first 2-0 start to a season since 2007. Watertown stumbled late against Edgewood, spoiling a two-score fourth quarter that gave the Goslings a 14-9 lead with six minutes remaining. Nathan Huff passed for 117 yards to lead the offense, which produced only 55 yards rushing.
Attendance: Each varsity player on both teams will be given two passes. No general admission tickets will be sold at home games.
Sauk Prairie (0-1) at Reedsburg (0-1)
Both teams would like to erase the taste of tough losses in their openers, as the Eagles fell to Baraboo, 21-3, and Reedsburg lost in overtime at Portage, 13-7, to spoil the debut of co-head coaches Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich. Reedsburg junior quarterback Bryant Yanke led his team with 73 rushing yards, 55 of them coming on a game-tying touchdown run in the third quarter, but he completed only one of seven passes for seven yards. Sauk Prairie was held to 103 yards on 38 plays by Baraboo’s defense, and the only points came on a 35-yard field goal by Carson Brickl.
Attendance: Each player and coach on both teams will be given four passes for immediate family members. No general admission tickets will be sold.
Watertown Luther Prep (0-1) at Lakeside Lutheran (1-0)
Lakeside earned a tie for the No. 10 ranking in The AP’s medium-schools rankings with a steady and dominant performance in a 34-6 victory over Racine St. Catherine’s, a recent state power. Micah Cody averaged 19.9 yards per carry, totaling 159 yards, and broke free for scoring runs of 87 and 54 yards. Nathan Chesterman threw a TD pass to John O’Donnell for a 20-0 halftime lead, and the Lakeside defense held St. Catherine’s to eight first downs. Luther Prep struggled against powerhouse Lake Mills, managing eight first downs and 113 total yards in a 30-0 loss and giving up 276 passing yards to the L-Cats.
Attendance: Players and dancers will receive four tickets each for family members; students can enter a lottery for any remaining tickets, until the admission limit is reached. Non-students hoping to attend should send a request to athletic director Todd Jahns at tjahns@llhs.org.
Marshall (1-0) at Cambridge (1-0, 1-0)
Unlike the Badger and Capitol conferences, there will be a champion crowned in the newly minted Eastern Suburban. Cambridge, the two-time defending champ of its previous league, the Capitol South, opened with a 45-24 victory over Pardeeville to open the conference season, as senior quarterback Ezra Stein ran for 97 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 52 yards and another score, and kicked a 34-yard field goal. Pardeeville managed 210 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Marshall ran all over a struggling Tomahawk program, 39-8, as Bryce Frank rushed for 155 yards and a 93-yard TD, caught a 35-yard scoring pass from Craig Ward and returned a punt for a 65-yard score. Matthew Motl added two rushing touchdowns, and the defense held Tomahawk to 204 yards.
Attendance: Each player on both teams can place up to six persons from the same household on a pass list; family members must remain together in the stands throughout the game. There will be no student sections, no band or cheerleaders and no other unauthorized spectators.
Prairie du Chien (1-0, 1-0) at River Valley (0-1)
River Valley, the defending Southwest Wisconsin Conference champ and this year’s league favorite, got socked in the teeth by Darlington last week, 34-21, giving up the first three touchdowns of the second half after a 14-14 halftime tie. In the loss, Will Bailey completed 21 of 42 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns, but the defense allowed Darlington to rack up 192 yards rushing and score four of its five touchdowns through the air. Prairie du Chien opened league play with a 14-10 victory over Platteville, wiping out a 3-0 halftime deficit and getting the winning touchdown on a 16-yard run by Max Amundson with less than eight minutes remaining. Bradyn Saint ran for 155 yards for the Blackhawks, and Maddox Cejka threw for 62 yards and a third-quarter score.
Attendance: Players and cheer squad members on both teams will be given two passes each, for use by immediate family members. Marching bands may perform, but must depart after halftime. Each school’s fans will have separate entrances and stands. Players must wear masks, even during play.
— Art Kabelowsky
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!