Prep football preview: Seeking a quarterback, Madison Edgewood heads to Portage

(Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
GAME OF THE WEEK
Madison Edgewood (1-1) at Portage (1-1)
In the midst of the most unusual football season ever, Edgewood coach Jesse Norris and his team was dealt another tough blow last week when quarterback Joe Hartlieb had to leave the Crusaders’ 33-0 loss at Baraboo with an injury. Norris said Hartlieb will not be back Friday, and adds that his team is “working through some options” on how to replace him. It’s likely that multiple players will see time at quarterback. The Crusaders really could use a passing attack, as their rushing game has yielded only two total yards in two games. Portage stunned Reedsburg in overtime to open its season, but couldn’t keep the string going last week as a fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 31-26 loss to Watertown. Junior Bazaldua has rushed for 167 yards, and Ethan Bleich has 104 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Sussex Hamilton (0-2) at Baraboo (2-0), 4 p.m. Saturday
When Lakeside Lutheran cancelled its weekend events due to COVID-19, Baraboo scrambled to find another school in the same boat, which turned out to be Sussex Hamilton . The Chargers had seen a game with West Allis Central scrubbed. Hamilton, from the formidable Greater Metro Conference, lost to Germantown and defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Brookfield East. The Chargers, under new coach Justin Gumm, have ridden the arm of quarterback Nate Kollath, who has completed 65 percent of his passes for 394 yards and five touchdowns. Hamilton has managed only 43.5 yards rushing per game. Baraboo’s breakout player is junior quarterback/linebacker Luna Larson, an NCAA Division I prospect on defense who leads the Thunderbirds in rushing (295 yards, four TDs) and passing (15-for-25, 118 yards).
Reedsburg (1-1) at Tomah (0-1)
Another unusual pairing sends the Beavers, who righted their ship with a 41-6 win over Sauk Prairie last week, to Tomah, which lost its opener to Onalaska but had to cancel last week’s game against West Salem due to COVID-19 concerns — and its replacement game with Darlington, for the same reason. The Timberwolves gave up 441 total yards in its opener against Onalaska, while the offense got 144 yards passing from Justin Gerke but ran for only 24 yards. Reedsburg showed a balanced attack against Sauk Prairie, as Miles Raupp ran for 104 yards to lead a 204-yard rushing attack, and Bryant Janke completed all four of his passes for 142 yards and a score. The Reedsburg defense held Sauk to 89 yards of offense.
Sauk Prairie (0-2) at Watertown (1-1)
Coach Clay Iverson’s Eagles have struggled to find a rhythm on offense, producing 100 total yards against Baraboo and 89 against Reedsburg. Quarterback Ethan Gibbs threw for 88 yards against the Beavers. Watertown bounced back from its opening loss to Madison Edgewood by holding on for a 31-26 win over Portage last week. Quarterbacks Nathan Kehl and Caleb Huff have combined for 253 yards passing on 66.7 percent completions, but no touchdowns. The rushing game has been keyed by Dylan Sippel (117 yards) and Taylor Walter (110 yards), and Huff has run for four scores.
Lake Mills (1-1) at Kewaskum (0-0)
Kewaskum had to sit out the first two weeks of the season due to COVID-19 guidelines after two players tested positive during early practices, forcing all but six players into quarantine. Coach Steve Tennies said that as of Wednesday, Friday’s game is still on. Kewaskum’s first step will be a doozy, as the state’s third-ranked passer, Adam Moen, comes to town after completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 506 yards and six touchdowns so far. Moen threw for 275 yards and almost brought the L-Cats back against Mineral Point, but a late Pointers score brought about a 44-36 win for the state’s third-ranked small-school team. The L-Cats have averaged 295 yards and 33 points per game. Kewaskum returns 18 letterwinners and a veteran offensive and defensive line. The top lineman is expected to be lineman Trenton Riekkoff, an All-East Central Conference performer on both offense and defense last year.
Markesan (1-1, 1-0) at Cambridge (1-1, 1-1)
Markesan lost its opener to state fourth-ranked Oshkosh Lourdes, 40-8, but was awarded a forfeit victory over Pardeeville in last week’s scheduled Eastern Suburban Conference opener when Pardeeville shut down school and football for at least two weeks due to COVID-19. The Hornets were held to 111 yards, all gained on the ground, against Lourdes, with James Triggs and quarterback Hayden Quade leading the rushing attack. Cambridge, an honorable mention pick in this week’s state small-school rankings, opened with a 45-24 romp over Pardeeville but was shut down by Marshall last week, shut out after driving to a field goal on its opening drive. Ezra Stein passed for 106 yards and ran for 50, and Trey Colts added 43 yards rushing.
Marshall (2-0, 1-0) at Palmyra-Eagle (0-2, 0-1)
Coach Matt Kleinheinz and his Cardinals made a major statement last week, opening Eastern Suburban Conference play with a decisive 28-3 win at Cambridge. The win erased a three-year losing streak to the Blue Jays, who had won the last two Capitol South Conference titles. The defense held Cambridge to 203 total yards, while Bryce Frank ran for 151 yards and a touchdown, his second straight 100-yard game, Matthew Motl added 93 yards rushing, and Craig Ward threw for 63 yards. Palmyra-Eagle, under new coach Carey Venne, dropped a 22-14 loss to Fall River/Rio last week after opening with a 19-18 loss to Waterloo. Levi Musselman leads a rebuilding offense with 185 yards rushing and three TDs.
Horicon/Hustisford (0-0) at Watertown Luther Prep (0-2)
Horicon/Hustisford had the start of its season delayed two weeks due to Dodge County COVID-19 guidelines, and makes its debut visiting a Luther Prep team struggling to find its sea legs after losses to Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran. The Phoenix racked up 294 yards of offense against Lakeside after being held to 113 yards by Lake Mills. Elijah Shevey completed 11 of 21 passes for 123 yards, and Jon Holtz ran for 109 yards on 13 carries. Horicon/Hustisford’s 6-foot-6 receiver and defensive back, Dylan Kuehl, was a two-way All-Trailways Conference pick last year, grabbing 27 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns for the league champs. HustiCon returns six starters on defense and five on offense.
Cambria-Friesland (1-1) at Waterloo (1-0)
Coach Dave Frisell’s Pirates took last week off, postponing their scheduled game with Dodgeland to Week Eight due to COVID-19 guidelines, but Frisell hopes his team hasn’t cooled off from its 19-18 win over Palmyra-Eagle in Week One. The Pirates scored all their points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. Blake Huebner threw a 27-yard TD pass to Brody Tschanz with 3 minutes, 23 seconds remaining to lock in the victory, after its previous two scoring drives lasted 13 plays each. Huebner threw for 151 yards and Eugene Wolff ran for 59 yards. Cambria-Friesland fell to Trailways Conference favorite Randolph last week, 42-22, after routing a new program, Wauwatosa’s Kingdom Prep, by a 55-0 score in its opener. Quarterback Kobe Smit is back under center, but other key skill position players were lost to graduation.
River Valley (1-1) at Lancaster (2-0)
After getting knocked around by sixth-ranked Darlington in its opener, the Blackhawks bounced back in a big way last week with a 35-8 win over Prairie du Chien, which had been seen as its top challenger in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference. This week, River Valley visits another SWAL powerhouse in 11th-ranked Lancaster, off to a 2-0 start with veteran coach John Hoch’s triple-option offense. Hayden Knapp, already a two-year starter, is back at quarterback, and top lineman Cole Raisbeck also returns. Knapp has thrown for 159 yards and rushed for a team-best 87 yards so far. The flying Arrows have beaten Richland Center and Platteville, making this week’s game its third against a Southwest Wisconsin Conference foe. Quarterback Will Bailey and receiver Tyler Nachreiner are among many returning standouts in the Blackhawks’ lineup.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!