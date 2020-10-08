Prep football preview: Seeking a quarterback, Madison Edgewood heads to Portage

GAME OF THE WEEK

Madison Edgewood (1-1) at Portage (1-1)

In the midst of the most unusual football season ever, Edgewood coach Jesse Norris and his team was dealt another tough blow last week when quarterback Joe Hartlieb had to leave the Crusaders’ 33-0 loss at Baraboo with an injury. Norris said Hartlieb will not be back Friday, and adds that his team is “working through some options” on how to replace him. It’s likely that multiple players will see time at quarterback. The Crusaders really could use a passing attack, as their rushing game has yielded only two total yards in two games. Portage stunned Reedsburg in overtime to open its season, but couldn’t keep the string going last week as a fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 31-26 loss to Watertown. Junior Bazaldua has rushed for 167 yards, and Ethan Bleich has 104 yards rushing and four touchdowns.