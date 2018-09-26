Check out all the weekly matchups for Madison-area high school football.

2018 prep football schedules for every varsity team in the area and region:

PREP FOOTBALL | AREA WEEK SEVEN SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

BADGER NORTH

Sauk Prairie (1-5, 1-3) at Baraboo (2-4, 2-2), 7 p.m.

DeForest (4-2, 3-1) at Beaver Dam (2-4, 1-3), 7 p.m.

Portage (0-6, 0-4) at Mount Horeb/Barneveld (5-1, 3-1, ranked No. 9 among state medium-sized schools by The Associated Press), 7 p.m.

Reedsburg (4-2, 2-2) at Waunakee (6-0, 4-0, ranked No. 2 among large schools by AP), 7 p.m.

BADGER SOUTH

Oregon (4-2, 3-1) vs. Madison Edgewood (4-2, 1-3) at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.

Monona Grove (6-0, 4-0, ranked tied for No. 7 among large schools by AP) at Milton (2-4, 1-3), 7 p.m.

Fort Atkinson (0-6, 0-4) at Monroe (0-6, 0-4), 7 p.m.

Watertown (5-1, 4-0) at Stoughton (5-1, 3-1), 7 p.m.

BIG EIGHT

Madison West (2-4, 2-4) vs. Janesville Parker (0-6, 0-6) at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.

Verona (4-2, 4-2) at Madison La Follette (3-3, 3-3), 7 p.m.

Beloit Memorial (1-5, 1-5) at Madison Memorial (5-1, 5-1), 7 p.m.

Janesville Craig (5-1, 5-1) at Middleton (4-2, 4-2), 7 p.m.

Madison East (1-5, 1-5) vs. Sun Prairie (5-1, 5-1) at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.

CAPITOL NORTH

Lodi (6-0, 2-0, ranked No. 1 among medium schools by AP) at Columbus (1-5, 0-2), 7 p.m.

Lake Mills (5-1, 2-0) at Lakeside Lutheran (5-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Poynette (4-2, 0-2) at Watertown Luther Prep (3-3, 0-2), 7 p.m.

CAPITOL SOUTH

Cambridge (6-0, 1-0) at Belleville (5-1, 1-1), 7 p.m.

Marshall (2-4, 1-0) at Waterloo (0-6, 0-2), 7 p.m.

ROCK VALLEY

Jefferson (4-2, 4-2) at Beloit Turner (4-2, 4-2), 7 p.m.

McFarland (6-0, 6-0, ranked No. 10 in medium schools by AP) at Clinton (1-5, 1-5), 7 p.m.

Edgerton (5-1, 5-1) at East Troy (5-1, 5-1), 7 p.m.

Evansville (0-6, 0-6) at Walworth Big Foot (2-4, 2-4), 7 p.m.

Brodhead/Juda (2-4, 2-4) at Whitewater (1-5, 1-5), 7 p.m.

SOUTH CENTRAL

Westfield (0-6, 0-2) at Mauston (5-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Adams-Friendship (2-4, 1-1) at Wautoma (3-3, 1-1), 7 p.m.

Nekoosa (1-5, 1-1) at Wisconsin Dells (2-4, 1-1), 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

Platteville (5-1, 1-1) at Prairie du Chien (5-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Lancaster (4-2, 1-1) at Richland Center (1-5, 0-2), 7 p.m.

Dodgeville (1-5, 1-1) at River Valley (4-2, 1-1), 7 p.m.

SWAL

Mineral Point (5-1, 3-0) at Cuba City (3-3, 3-1), 7 p.m.

Boscobel (0-6, 0-3) at Fennimore (6-0, 4-0), 7 p.m.

Darlington (1-5, 0-3) at Southwestern (1-5, 0-3), 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS LARGE

Pardeeville (4-2, 2-1) at Dodgeland (3-3, 1-2), 7 p.m.

Palmyra-Eagle (5-1, 2-1) at Markesan (4-2, 3-1), 7 p.m.

Horicon/Hustisford (5-1, 3-0) at Orfordville Parkview (0-4, 0-3), 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS SMALL

Oshkosh Lourdes (5-1, 3-1) at Cambria-Friesland (3-3, 3-1), 7 p.m.

Deerfield (1-5, 1-3) at Fall River (5-1, 3-1, ranked tied for No. 10 in small schools by AP), 7 p.m.

Johnson Creek (6-0, 4-0, ranked No. 9 in small schools by AP) at Randolph (3-3, 2-2), 7 p.m.

NON-CONFERENCE

New Glarus/Monticello (2-4) at Iowa-Grant (2-4), 7 p.m.

Montello (1-4) co-op at Omro (5-1), 7 p.m.

GREAT EIGHT (8-PLAYER)

Wisconsin Heights (4-1, 4-1) at Port Edwards (3-4, 3-2), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

TRAILWAYS SMALL

Rio (1-5, 0-4) at Beaver Dam Wayland (0-4, 0-4), 1 p.m.