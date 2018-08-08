CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE | 2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE

2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

BELLEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Fri., Aug. 17: x-Belleville vs. White Lake/Elcho at Elcho High School, 4 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 24: x-Orfordville Parkview at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 30: x-Belleville at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 7: x-Belleville at Boscobel, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 14: New Glarus/Monticello at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 21: Belleville at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 28: Cambridge at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 5: x-Cuba City at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 12: Belleville at Marshall, 7 p.m.

x-non-conference

CAMBRIDGE HIGH SCHOOL

Fri., Aug. 17: x-Cambridge at Brookfield Academy, 7 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 24: x-Cambridge at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 31: x-Horicon/Hustisford at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 7: x-Wisconsin Dells at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 14: Waterloo at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 21: x-Cambridge at Darlington, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 28: Cambridge at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 5: Cambridge at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 12: New Glarus/Monticello at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

x-non-conference

MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL

Fri., Aug. 17: x-Palmyra-Eagle at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 24: x-Stanley-Boyd at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 30: x-Adams-Friendship at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 7: x-Marshall at Poynette, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 14: x-Mineral Point at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 21: Marshall vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 28: Marshall at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 5: Cambridge at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 12: Belleville at Marshall, 7 p.m.

x-non-conference

NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO CO-OP

Fri., Aug. 17: x-New Glarus/Monticello at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 24: x-Lake Mills vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 31: x-Columbus vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 7: x-New Glarus/Monticello at Mauston, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 14: New Glarus/Monticello at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 21: Marshall vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 28: x-New Glarus/Monticello at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 5: Waterloo vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 12: New Glarus/Monticello at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

x-non-conference

WATERLOO HIGH SCHOOL

Fri., Aug. 17: x-Waterloo at Poynette, 7 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 24: x-Waterloo at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 30: x-Waterloo at Wautoma, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 7: x-Watertown Luther Prep at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 14: Waterloo at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 21: Belleville at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 28: Marshall at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 5: Waterloo vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 12: x-Fennimore at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

x-non-conference