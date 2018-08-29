THREE THINGS TO WATCH
Weather or not: With no rain predicted between now and Friday night, the weather isn’t expected to affect many area games. However, with the high water levels on East Washington Ave. continuing to be a problem, Friday’s 7 p.m. game between Madison Memorial and Madison East now will be played at Madison La Follette’s Lussier Stadium instead of its original site, Breese Stevens Field.
Thursday night lights: Three Week Three games involving area teams have been moved to Thursday. All are non-conference games pitting a Capitol Conference school against a South Central Conference school: Adams-Friendship (0-2) at Marshall (2-0); Waterloo (0-2) at Wautoma (1-1); and Belleville (2-0) at Wisconsin Dells (1-1).
It’s conference time: After two weeks of North-vs.-South crossover play, the Badger Conference kicks off divisional play tonight. Also starting league play are the SWAL, Trailways Large and Trailways Small. Of course, this is the third week of league play for the 10-team Big Eight and Rock Valley conferences. The rest of the area’s leagues begin conference play next week.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Mount Horeb/Barneveld (2-0, 0-0 Badger North) at Waunakee (2-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
It’s only the first round of Badger North Conference play, but the winner of this game will have the inside track on the championship. Both teams enter ranked No. 2 in their divisions of The Associated Press’ state rankings: Waunakee among the large schools and Mount Horeb/Barneveld among medium-sized schools. Coach Pat Rice’s Warriors, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champs, have outscored Fort Atkinson and Beaver Dam by a combined 103-7; the Vikings, under new head coach Bret St. Arnauld, beat Madison Edgewood and Oregon by a combined 91-50. Vikings senior Malik Winston is averaging 132.5 yards rushing per game, and Ethan Post has thrown for 493 yards and eight touchdowns. Waunakee’s Sawyer Maly has caught eight passes for 166 yards and four TDs.
GAMES TO WATCH
(All games 7 p.m. Friday)
Middleton (1-1, 1-1) vs. Madison West (1-1, 1-1) at Mansfield Stadium
West broke into the win column last week by beating Madison East, 32-13; Middleton fell out of a share of the Big Eight lead with a 27-22 loss at Verona. West senior Kelvin Opoku-Appoh has rushed for 263 yards and three TDs; Middleton has gotten 346 yards rushing and five touchdowns from junior Kallion Buckner.
Reedsburg (2-0, 0-0 Badger North) at DeForest (1-1, 0-0)
Coach Brian Pottinger’s Beavers rode a strong defensive effort to a 6-0 win over Milton last week, giving up only 219 yards to the Red Hawks and getting a 23-yard touchdown run from Derek Pawlak in the fourth quarter. DeForest rolled past Monroe, 47-0, to even its record after a Week One loss to Oregon. Junior Evan Armstrong has rushed for 239 yards and three TDs for the Norskies.
Oregon (1-1, 0-0 Badger South) at Monona Grove (2-0, 0-0)
After splitting a pair of tough Badger crossover games, the Panthers are out to make a statement in their conference opener, taking on the state 10th-ranked Silver Eagles. Monona Grove has rolled to running-clock victories Baraboo and Portage by a combined score of 88-14, as senior Jordan Bishop has thrown for 409 yards and five touchdowns, with senior Sam Hepp catching five throws for 168 yards and two scores. Oregon senior running backs Keion Szudy and Dylan DiMaggio have combined for 501 rushing yards.
McFarland (2-0, 2-0) at Beloit Turner (2-0, 2-0)
Coach Paul Ackley’s Spartans have been impressive from the start, rolling to a 57-34 victory over Edgerton and pulling away from Jefferson for a 35-7 win. Senior Derek Schwartling has completed 58.5 percent of his passes for 388 yards and six TDs, and Tysen White has run for four scores. Turner has beaten Whitewater and Walworth Big Foot by a combined 103-22, averaging 317 yards rushing per game behind junior Jordan Majeed and senior Emiliano Reyes.
QUICK HITS
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (2-0) at Lakeside Lutheran (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The Chargers, last year’s Division 5 state runner-up, are ranked third among state large schools and take on the Warriors, who are ranked No. 9 among medium schools and have gotten 274 yards passing and 200 yards rushing from senior quarterback Jack Monis.
Arlington Heights (Ill.) Saint Viator (0-1) at Lodi (2-0), 7 p.m.: The defending Division 4 state champion Blue Devils are ranked No. 3 among medium schools, and will entertain the Lions, who lost last week to Prospect (Ill.), 28-13.
Horicon/Hustisford (2-0) at Cambridge (2-0), 7 p.m.: This non-conference battle pits the MarshFalcons against the Blue Jays in a battle of teams on the rise in their respective leagues, the Trailways Large and the Capitol South.