During his last football coaching stop, at Delavan-Darien, new Mount Horeb/Barneveld coach Bret St. Arnauld got a first-hand look at the Vikings' program.
"We played Mount Horeb a couple of years ago, and I knew they had some pretty good athletes," he said. "So when the opportunity arose to take the job, I jumped at it and thought it would be a good opportunity for me."
Then, he popped in a tape of senior running back Malik Winston. And his optimism about the program was confirmed.
"You find out you have an all-state running back and you do some research on him and you realize he's the real deal," St. Arnauld said.
Winston rose to prominence for the Vikings as a junior, finishing with 1,794 yards and 27 touchdowns as Mount Horeb went 9-2 overall and finished second in the Badger North behind WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee.
He rushed for more than 200 yards three times — including a 31-carry, 343-yard, three-touchdown performance against Oregon in Week 2.
The state — and, more importantly, college coaches — took notice. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder is ranked the fifth-best prep running back in the state by WisSports. And the recruiting attention is pouring in.
St. Arnauld said the University of Wisconsin is among the Power 5 teams showing interest in Winston, who is drawing heavy interest from other schools such as North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa and Illinois State.
The soft-spoken Winston is flattered by the attention, but it wasn't his top priority as practice started last week.
"My focus is on the last year of football. Whatever options are available then, I'll take the best option for myself," he said.
If you listen to St. Arnaud, those options are likely to grow as the season goes on.
"He's among the top three that I've seen," said St. Arnauld, whose history also includes a coaching stop in Michigan. "He's got perfect footwork and vision. He's got it all down."
For all the praise that Winston receives for his abilities on the field, he is lauded even more for how he behaves off it.
During his time getting to know his star player, St. Arnauld learned that Winston shines as an individual as well.
"He's very humble," St. Arnauld said. "You would never have any idea that he is who he is off the field. He's always willing to help everyone else, willing to put his teammates before himself."
Winston serves as a mentor for younger students at Mount Horeb, helping them acclimate themselves to the high school scene.
"I've always done a lot of volunteer work with the basketball and football teams," he said. "Our coaches always get us involved in stuff. I just like helping people."
Put it all together, and St. Arnauld is excited for the opportunity to watch Winston in action on and off the field in his debut at the school — which figures to be in the mix in the Badger North race yet again.
"These are the things you look for as a coach. Because he can be a great talent, but what kind of person can he be off the field, because that's how you find out what kind of husband or father they can be," St. Arnauld said.
"Malik is already a great young man. He does those things you want your kids doing."