In his first two years of high school, Mineral Point’s Isaac Lindsey showed he could do it all on the football field.
As a sophomore, he scored 34 touchdowns and racked up more than 2,600 yards of total offense. Even as an underclassman, he showed he could lead his team, all the way to the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 6 state playoffs.
Even as a freshman, Pointers football coach Andy Palzkill said he could see Lindsey taking on a leadership role, guiding traffic and showing more maturity and intelligence than coaches expected from a freshman.
Lindsey was named the offensive player of the year in the SWAL last fall after completing 57.1 percent of his passes for 1,996 yards and 22 touchdowns, with four interceptions. He also rushed for 635 yards and 12 scores.
But the only place where Lindsey shines more than the football field is the basketball court, where he’s already drawing offers from NCAA Division I programs around the country after averaging 18.9 points per game for the 21-5 Pointers last winter.
It’s fair to wonder if one of the best basketball players in the region has ever considered hanging up his football cleats to try and preserve his health. Lindsey says the idea has never crossed his mind.
“I love the three sports that I play,” he said, referring to his role on the baseball team, as well. “It would be tough for me to ever say ‘no I don’t want to play that sport again.’”
Living in Mineral Point, where the high school’s enrollment falls just short of 200, it’s common for athletes to play two or three sports.
Palzkill thinks the results of participating in multiple sports can only be positive.
“The more he’s in those situations that are competitive — whether it be baseball, football or basketball — I think kids learn a lot from being in those situations,” Palzkill said. “And they get more and more comfortable in those high-pressure situations.”
Lindsey says those pressure situations forged the athlete he is now. He first remembers playing in big moments all the way back in fifth grade, with his AAU team in a national tournament in Milwaukee.
It was about that time that Lindsey and Palzkill first interacted, when the coach helped lead a camp for incoming sixth-graders. Despite Lindsey’s young age, Palzkill liked what he saw from his future quarterback.
“You could see he was a kid who would be listening and taking everything you could teach him, soaking it up and then could use it to make himself a better athlete,” the coach said.
His high school basketball coach, Dan Burreson, echoed the thoughts of Palzkill. He said he has no apprehension about his star player doubling as the quarterback: “I believe that is Isaac's decision to make. One thing it does do is enhance his role as a leader.”
Lindsey said when he was a freshman, he observed the leadership role played by that team’s seniors and learned from them. He also thinks it’s been easier for him to be a leader in each sport because of the overlap between the rosters.
Lindsey credits hang-out sessions at Pizza Hut and get-togethers to watch football games as catalysts to the chemistry between him and his teammates.
As for this football season, both Palzkill and Lindsey are more focused on the team goal of winning the conference and setting themselves up for a playoff run.
And after that? Lindsey has no plan of giving up any of his three sports. “It would be tough to stop playing them,” he said. “I love them all.”