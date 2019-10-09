Games of the week
Middleton (5-2, 5-2 Big Eight) at Sun Prairie (5-2, 5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Unbeaten Madison Memorial clinched at least a share of the Big Eight championship last week, and the Spartans play at winless Janesville Parker this week. While none are mathematically eliminated yet, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona more realistically face a two-week battle for runner-up status — and momentum heading into the WIAA playoffs. Middleton has won three straight against lower-division Big Eight teams, by a combined score of 142-31. Kallion Buckner surpassed the 1,000-yard season rushing mark last week and now has 1,004 yards rushing with 17 touchdowns. He also has caught 12 passes for 209 yards and three scores. … Sun Prairie has won five out of six after an opening loss to Memorial, including a 47-14 win at East last week. Brady Stevens has completed 60% of his passes for 1,437 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Nathan Schauer has rushed for 562 yards and seven TDs.
Lodi (6-1, 2-1 Capitol North) at Lake Mills (6-1, 3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
A little of the steam was taken out of this potential Capitol North Conference championship game when Lodi was held scoreless in the second half and lost to Columbus, 14-10, at Waunakee. Quinn Faust threw for 116 yards with two interceptions against the Cardinals, but was sacked four times. Lucas Heyroth ran for 109 yards. On the season, Heyroth and Colton Nicolay have combined for 1,238 yards rushing and 15 TDs. … Lake Mills has had one rough half all season, the second half of its season-opening, non-conference, 34-10 loss to Menomonie. The L-Cats’ high-test offense has scored 44 or more points in five of the last six games, presenting an aerial attack to challenge Lodi’s ground-oriented attack. Adam Moen has thrown for 1,906 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions, completing 63.3% of his passes, and has rushed for 628 yards and 11 scores.
Games to watch
Stoughton (5-2, 4-1 Badger South) at Monroe (4-3, 3-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The Vikings passed a major test last week, hitting the road and defeating Watertown, 25-14, as the defense didn’t allow a second-half score to allow the offense to wipe out a 14-10 halftime deficit. Quarterback Adam Hobson passed for 226 yards, ran for a touchdown and kicked two field goals and a PAT. On the year, he has thrown for 1,215 yards and rushed for 385 more yards and 14 TDs. Quinn Arnott leads the rushing attack with 797 yards and nine TDs. … Monroe shocked the Badger South last week, handing previously unbeaten Milton its first loss by opening a 34-6 lead early in the third quarter and holding on for a 34-28 win. Max Golembiewski threw for two touchdowns and Nick Bansley rushed for two scores. On the year, Bansley and Trevor Rodebaugh have combined for 1,648 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns.
Watertown (5-2, 3-2 Badger South) at Oregon (3-4, 2-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Goslings' 25-14 home loss against Stoughton last week snapped a two-game winning streak. The Goslings were shut out in the second half and were held to 269 yards of offense, 84 yards below their season average. On the year, Ethan Pauly has thrown for 1,550 yards and 20 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. … The Panthers have alternated wins and losses all season, including last week’s 21-7 home loss to Monona Grove. Erik Victorson has thrown for 650 yards and Mason Grender and Matt Kissling have combined for 676 yards rushing and seven scores.
Madison East (3-4, 3-4 Big Eight) at Madison La Follette (5-2, 5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The Purgolders had a three-game winning streak halted last week by Sun Prairie, 47-14, and must finish their season against the Lancers and Verona. There’s a reason to stay sharp, as a win in one of those games could qualify East for the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2015. East’s Phil Roh III has averaged better than 200 passing yards per game, and Justice Lee and Devion Clay have combined for more than 1,000 yards rushing. … La Follette was thumped by Verona last week, 54-13, and held to 263 total yards. Ben Probst and Jaylend Brown have led the offense, with Probst completing 65% of his passes for 1,223 yards and 18 scores, and Brown rushing for 804 yards and six TDs.
Evansville (7-0, 7-0 Rock Valley) at McFarland (4-3, 4-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Blue Devils can lock up at least a tie for the conference title with a win, as only Edgerton (6-1) remains in the chase. Coach Ron Grovesteen’s Blue Devils stopped Walworth Big Foot last week, 40-14, and have scored at least 40 points against every opponent except Edgerton (a 19-16 win in Week Two). Quarterback Tyr Severson has completed 60.6% of his passes for 1,548 yards and 17 touchdowns, with only two interceptions, and Matt Forster has 436 yards rushing with eight TDs. … McFarland, the defending Rock Valley champion, has won four of its last five games and needs one more win to lock up a playoff berth. Quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson has thrown for 832 yards and nine TDs, completing better than 59% of his throws, and Price-Johnson also has rushed for a team-high 387 yards.
Columbus (4-3, 1-2 Capitol North) at Watertown Luther Prep (4-3, 2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Cardinals snapped a three-game losing streak and kept their playoff hopes alive with last week’s defense-powered stunner against Lodi, and must beat Luther Prep and Poynette to qualify for the postseason. William Cotter has thrown for 788 yards and five TDs, and Caden Brunell has rushed for 831 yards and 11 scores while leading the defense with 68 tackles (12 for loss). … Luther Prep has most recently beaten Lakeside Lutheran and Poynette to bounce back from a three-game losing streak and needs a win on Friday or next week against Lake Mills to lock in a playoff berth. Jon Holtz leads the rushing game and Nathan de Galley is the top receiver.
Marshall (2-5, 2-1) at Cambridge (6-1, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
After an 0-5 start, the Cardinals have turned things around through hard work and clutch play, beating Belleville and Waterloo in their last two games. Because the Cardinals play a non-conference game in Week 9, they need to beat the Blue Jays to lock up a certain playoff berth (although they already are playoff eligible). Quarterback Dylan Horstmeyer has rushed for 584 yards and five touchdowns to lead the offense. … Cambridge took sole possession of the Capitol South lead with a 14-7 win over Belleville last week, becoming playoff eligible with their fifth straight win. One more win will lock in a berth for the Blue Jays. Coach Mike Klingbeil’s offense has been led by quarterback Ezra Stein, receiver Jared Marty and running back Tyler Curtis.