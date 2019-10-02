Game of the week
Madison La Follette (5-1 Big Eight) at Verona (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
La Follette kept its Big Eight title hopes alive with a 27-20 win over Sun Prairie last week. The Lancers are one game behind Madison Memorial (6-0) in the conference with three games to play. La Follette quarterback Ben Probst threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns vs. Sun Prairie, boosting his season totals to 1,095 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. Verona was unable to protect a 17-point halftime lead last week and lost to Memorial 27-24 on the game's final play. Verona quarterback Adam Bekx has passed for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, and Jackson Acker has 717 yards rushing with nine scores.
Games to watch
Belleville (4-2, 1-1 Capitol South) at Cambridge (5-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Belleville looks to right its ship after being shocked last week by previously winless Marshall 13-7. Belleville was 0-for-11 passing and rushed for only 115 total yards in that game. Cambridge powered to a 28-7 victory over New Glarus/Monticello last week for its fourth straight win. Tyler Curtis rushed for 129 yards and Trey Colts ran for three touchdowns against NG/M, with Jordan Marty adding a TD on an interception return.
Columbus (3-3, 0-2 Capitol North) at Lodi (6-0, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Columbus is looking for a foothold after dropping its last three games. Caden Brunell has rushed for 751 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Lodi, ranked fourth among state medium-sized schools, averages 33.3 points and has allowed just four touchdowns this year. Mason Ripp (25 tackles, nine for loss) and Garrett Edge (22 tackles, 10 for loss) lead a defense that has held opponents to 111 yards and 4.3 points per game.
Lakeside Lutheran (3-3, 1-1 Capitol North) at Lake Mills (5-1, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Lakeside lost a heartbreaker last week, falling to Watertown Luther Prep 9-7 on a field goal with 1:59 to play. Matt Davis passed for 108 yards and Lakeside’s only score, giving him 856 passing yards for the season. Lake Mills has been hard to stop since a Week One loss to still-unbeaten Menomonie. The L-Cats, ranked No. 9 among medium-sized schools, have averaged more than 44 points a game over the past three weeks. QB Adam Moen has passed for 1,538 yards and 16 scores this season.
Waunakee (6-0, 4-0 Badger North) at Reedsburg (5-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Waunakee, ranked fourth among state large schools, had its closest game of the season last week, a 28-7 win over Sauk Prairie. The Warriors are averaging 47.5 points scored and 11 points allowed per game. Caden Nelson has completed 70.8% of his passes for 773 yards and 17 touchdowns. Reedsburg has rebounded from a 28-0 loss to DeForest in Week Three to beat Sauk Prairie, Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Beaver Dam by a combined score of 93-21. Casey Campbell has rushed for 530 yards in a run-oriented offense that has seen six players rush for TDs.
Stoughton (4-2, 3-1 Badger South) at Watertown (5-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Stoughton had a chance to take control of the Badger South race against unbeaten Milton last week, taking a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Red Hawks pulled out a 28-21 win in two OTs. Adam Hobson passed for 187 yards and Quinn Arnott rushed for 140 yards in that game. Watertown’s only stumble was a loss at Monroe three weeks ago. QB Ethan Pauly has passed for 1,380 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.
East Troy (4-2 Rock Valley) at Edgerton (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
East Troy bounced back from losses to McFarland and Evansville with a 35-13 win over Brodhead/Juda last week. Max Dudkiewicz has passed for 1,379 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. Edgerton beat Beloit Turner 33-0 last week to extend its winning streak to four games. Drew Hanson has passed for 763 yards and rushed for 517 this season.
Wausau Newman (6-0, 4-0 Great Eight) at Wisconsin Heights (5-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Wausau Newman has joined the geographically widespread Great Eight in its first year of eight-player football, and the Fighting Cardinals have enjoyed the ride so far. Newman has outscored its six opponents by a combined score of 282-73. Heights also has taken advantage of the high-scoring nature of eight-player ball, breaking the 70-point mark twice. Ozur Kepler has passed for 1,692 yards and 25 touchdowns.