Prep football preview: Lakeside visits Baraboo on Friday in battle of unbeatens

GAME OF THE WEEK

Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) at Baraboo (2-0)

This is an uncommon non-conference meeting between a Lakeside team that is accustomed to strong starts and a Baraboo squad that hasn’t opened a season with two wins since 2007. Lakeside (ranked ninth by The Associated Press among state small schools) has handled Racine St. Catherine’s and Watertown Luther Prep, averaging 32 points and 316 yards rushing per game; Baraboo has beaten Sauk Prairie and Madison Edgewood by a combined 54-3, not allowing a touchdown yet. Lakeside’s powerhouse running back is Micah Cody, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior who has racked up 344 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 17.2 yards per carry. Cody also leads the defense with 21 tackles. Quarterback Nathan Chesterman has thrown only eight passes per game. Baraboo’s breakout player is junior quarterback/linebacker Luna Larson, an NCAA Division I prospect on defense who leads the Thunderbirds in rushing (295 yards, four TDs) and passing (15-for-25, 118 yards).

GAMES TO WATCH

Madison Edgewood (1-1) at Portage (1-1), 7 p.m.

In the midst of the most unusual football season ever, Edgewood coach Jesse Norris and his team was dealt another tough blow last week when quarterback Joe Hartlieb had to leave the Crusaders’ 33-0 loss at Baraboo with an injury. Norris said Hartlieb will not be back Friday, and adds that his team is “working through some options” on how to replace him. It’s likely that multiple players will see time at quarterback. The Crusaders really could use a passing attack, as their rushing game has yielded only two total yards in two games. Portage stunned Reedsburg in overtime to open its season, but couldn’t keep the string going last week as a fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 31-26 loss to Watertown. Justin Bazaldua has rushed for 167 yards, and Ethan Bleich has 104 yards rushing and four touchdowns.