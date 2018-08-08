Jack Monis doesn't look like your standard dual-threat quarterback.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds, the Lakeside Lutheran senior gives the impression of a more traditional pocket passer.
However, that impression is wiped away as soon as he takes the field.
Monis, who piled up 1,106 yards and 17 touchdowns rushing as a junior, has played football, basketball and baseball throughout his prep career, expanding his athletic ability every year.
"Growing up I played everything...I've always been pretty athletic," Monis said. "When I was younger, I was a basketball player first so I always had that agility and athleticism to work with."
As he has prepared for his final season as a Warrior, he's focused on becoming an even bigger challenge, both literally and figuratively, for opposing defenses.
"My focus in the offseason was to add weight, build more muscle, while still maintaining my speed and agility," Monis said. "I've just been working to continue to grow."
In Lakeside's split-veer offense, the focus is usually on the quarterback and running backs finding success on the ground.
With a year starting in the system under his belt, there's an opportunity to make a bigger impact in the passing game, where Monis threw for 602 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.
In order to do that, Monis will need to take advantage of chemistry that has been built between the quarterback and one of the strongest supporting casts in the Capitol North Conference.
"I think we'll have some good chemistry together," said senior wide receiver Will DeNoyer, a first-team all-conference pick a year ago. "Experience is always huge.
"It's really nice to have the same quarterback throwing to you for a couple years in a row, you don't always get that in high school."
Overall, the Warriors return 19 seniors from last year's team, the most in the Capitol North Conference.
Much of the senior class has played a number of sports together, helping to keep the locker room loose despite increased expectations in a conference that lost a lot of talent to graduation this past spring.
"It's a pretty loose group of seniors, we come to work and there's never a dull moment," Monis said. "It's close knit, there's not a lot of ego and all the guys are having fun and doing whatever they can to get better."
With defending WIAA Division 4 state champion Lodi losing 27 letterwinners, and one of the most productive passing combinations in the state in Lake Mills' Ben Dunkleberger and Hayden Iverson now out of the conference, the Warriors are the consensus pick to win the conference title this year.
But the Lakeside Lutheran coaches and seniors are making sure that nothing is taken for granted.
"We don't really focus on the other teams," Monis said. "I think, at this point of the year, we're only focused on putting our heads down and doing work and taking it day by day.
"If we put in the work, hopefully the results we want will come."