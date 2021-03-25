Prep football preview: Evansville returns to Rock Valley fray with new coach, several old standouts

The lowdown: The Blue Devils are coming off a forgettable finish to the 2019 season, which saw them start 6-0 only to drop the final three games, all Capitol North Conference contests, and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2000. Although they lost six all-conference players, including four first-teamers, the Blue Devils have a strong core of returning athletes. Senior quarterback Quinn Faust, a second-year starter, will lead the pro-gun offense. His brother, Connor, was the team’s leading receiver in 2019. In the backfield, Heyroth will step in to replace first-team all-Capitol North running back Colton Nicolay. Puls believes Heyroth “has the skill set to be one of the best players in the state.” An experienced group of blockers certainly gives the skill players a chance to flourish, with seniors Wipperfurth, Jacob Benson (6-0, 200) and Peyton Breunig (6-1, 210) expected to start alongside returning starters in juniors Wyatt Ripp (6-4, 265) and Mitchell Lane (6-2, 275) on the offensive line. Senior tight ends Chance Meier (6-2, 205) and Greg Lins (6-2, 205) will be keys to the blocking scheme as well. The defense will play a 3-4 base led by returning senior inside linebackers Garrett Edge (42 tackles, 12 for loss, three sacks) and Ethyn Meyer (13 tackles). Connor Faust (four interceptions) and Quinn Faust will hold down the defensive backfield. The defensive line will look to some combination of the offensive line starters to contribute, and at linebacker, Heyroth could play a key role as the team’s No. 2 returning tackler (22 tackles, one interception, forced fumble).