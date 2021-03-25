Prep football preview: Evansville returns to Rock Valley fray with new coach, several old standouts

ROCK VALLEY LARGE CONFERENCE
Evansville Blue Devils
Coach: Garth Coats, first year.
Fall 2019: 8-1 Rock Valley Conference, 9-2 overall; lost 14-6 to Lakeside Lutheran in second round of WIAA playoffs.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 28/17.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 7/3.
Top individuals: Tyr Severson, sr., 6-2, 190, QB (126-for-231 passing, 2,176 yards, 25 touchdowns; first-team all-conference); Mason Young, sr., 5-11, 180, LB (57 tackles, five for loss, two sacks, one lost fumble; first-team all-conference); Tyler Zastoupil, sr., 6-1, 230, OL (second-team all-conference); Waylon Klitzman, sr., 6-1, 305, OL/DL (honorable mention all-conference).
Key fact: Coats replaced Ron Grovesteen as Evansville’s head coach. Grovesteen invested 46 years in the Blue Devils program, including a 283-121 record in 37 years as head coach, ranking 12th in victories among all-time state coaches.
The lowdown: The Blue Devils are reigning Rock Valley conference champs, but will have largely a new-look team on both sides of the ball after graduating eight all-conference honorees — and on the sideline with Coats taking over as head coach. One key returnee is Severson, the Rock Valley offensive player of the year and one of the area’s top passers. Under new offensive coordinator Jordan Everson, Evansville will run a pro-style offense that uses varied formations and pre-snap motions, aiming to take what the defense gives them. Drew Sperry has taken over as defensive coordinator, setting up a 3-4 base defense built around first-team all-conference linebacker Mason Young. Overall, juniors will be expected to step up on both sides of the ball to take over starting and contributing roles.
McFarland Spartans
Coach: Paul Ackley, 16th year (76-71).
Fall 2019: 6-3 Rock Valley Conference, 6-4 overall; lost 49-7 to eventual WIAA Division 3 state champion DeForest in playoff opener.
Letterwinners lost: 17.
Top individuals: Zach Gunderson, 5-7, 155, sr., DL (69 tackles, 15 for loss, eight sacks, six forced fumbles; first team all-conference); Matthew Amrhein, 5-10, 175, sr., P/K (36.7 yards per punt, 1-for-1 FG and 9-for-11 PAT kicks; first-team all-conference punter); Aiden Irwin, 5-9, 155, sr., DB (27 tackles, one INT, five passes defended; honorable mention all-conference); Jacob Semmann, 5-5, 130, sr., WR (25 catches, 44 yards, two TDs); Guenther Switzer, 5-10, 220, jr., OL.
Key fact: Gunderson is a two-time, first-team All-Rock Valley honoree on the defensive line, and also had a successful wrestling career for the Monona Grove/McFarland co-op.
The lowdown: The Spartans lost a lot of talent to graduation, including quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson and first-team all-conference performers Nic Hall (receiver), Bryce Thompson (receiver) and Connor Frasier (defensive end). Senior Gavin Wood is slotted in at quarterback, throwing to Semmann behind the blocking of Switzer. Amhrein gives the special teams a big boost, and Gunderson and Irwin will lead the defense.
Monroe Cheesemakers
Coach: Toby Golembiewski, fifth year (24-22).
Fall 2019: 4-3 Badger South Conference, 7-5 overall; lost to eventual state champion DeForest in a Division 3 playoff quarterfinal.
Top individuals: Trevor Rodebaugh, 6-1, 177, sr., RB (team-high 1,509 yards on 261 carries, 12 TDs; unanimous first-team all-conference); Max Golembiewski, 6-3, 160, sr., QB/DB (45-for-107 passing, 916 yards, 11 TDs; honorable mention all-conference); J.T. Seagreaves, 6-6, 200, jr., WR/DE (19 catches, 499 yards, 26.3-yard average, three TDs; 62 tackles, one for loss; two-way honorable mention all-conference); Tyler Matley, 6-0, 165, sr., RB/DB (113 carries for 539 yards, three TDs; six catches for 145 yards, 24.2-yard average, three TDs; 47 tackles, two for loss; honorable mention all-conference); Caleb Bunker, 6-2, 225, sr., OL/DL (48 tackles, five for loss, one fumble recovery; honorable mention all-conference); Preston Ambrose, 6-1, 165, sr., DB/QB (70 tackles; honorable mention all-conference).
Key fact: After Hall of Fame coach Pat Martin retired, Monroe went 32-76 over an eight-year period before Golembiewski took over the program and built a winning record. This was to be the Cheesemakers’ first year in the Rock Valley Conference, which was temporarily modified further due to COVID-19 considerations.
The lowdown: Graduation took a toll on Monroe’s offensive and defensive lines, but the skill positions are good to go, go, go. Two of last year’s top three rushers return, including conference leader Rodebaugh, along with top passer Golembiewski and top receiver Seagreaves. Bunker will be an anchor on the lines after earning honorable mention all-conference on defense in 2019. Golembiewski and Matley plan to team up at NCAA Division III Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, in the fall. Ambrose finished second on the 2019 team in tackles, from his defensive back spot. He’ll be joined in the defensive backfield by Matley and Seagreaves and Bunker will play on the defensive line.
ROCK VALLEY SMALL CONFERENCE
Columbus Cardinals
Coach: Calvin Zenz, fourth year (9-17).
Fall 2019: 3-2 Capitol North Conference, 6-4 overall; lost 24-21 to Arcadia in WIAA playoff opener.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 14/13.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 5/4.
Top individuals: Will Cotter, 6-5, 202, sr., QB (94-for-183 passing, 1,186 yards, 10 TDs, honorable mention all-conference); Caden Brunell, 5-10, 181, sr., LB/RB (233 carries for 1,150 yards and 14 TDs; team-high 88 tackles, 14 for loss; two-way first-team all-conference); Austin Rennhack, 5-10, 218, sr., OL/DL (42 tackles, 11 for loss, two fumble recoveries, four sacks; first-team all-conference OL); Ryan King, 6-4, 289, sr., OL/DL (honorable mention all-conference OL); Trace Kirchberg, 6-1, 210, sr., WR/DB (42 tackles, five for loss).
Key fact: Because three of the five other schools in the Capitol North Conference opted to play in the fall, Columbus and Lodi have moved — for one season only — to a revamped version of the Rock Valley Conference, which saw all but one of its schools wait until spring ball.
The lowdown: Columbus features a group of returnees on both the offensive and defensive lines in front of a power-spread offense and aggressive multiple-set defensive scheme. The Cardinals aren’t hurting for help at skill positions, either with Cotter back at quarterback and Brunell returning as the team’s leading rusher and tackler. Zenz hopes for improved team chemistry this year, with the veteran leaders bringing along a younger group that will be counted upon to reach the next level.
Edgerton Crimson Tide
Coach: Russ Lietz, first year.
Fall 2019: 8-1 Rock Valley Conference, 9-2 overall; lost 46-3 to River Valley in second round of WIAA playoffs.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 9/19.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 3/2.
Top individuals: Drew Hanson, 6-3, 195, sr., QB (83-for-127 passing, 1,258 yards, 13 TDs; 116 rushes, 837 yards, 14 TDs; first-team all-conference); Clayton Jenny, 6-1, 170, sr., WR/HB (17 carries, 210 yards, five TDs; first-team all-conference); Jacob Holloway, 6-4, 220, sr., DE (40 tackles, second-team all-conference); Ethan Krause, 6-1, 175, sr., LB (35 tackles; second-team all-conference); Ismael Diaz, sr., 5-10, 165, K (47-for-50 PAT kicks; 6-for-10 FG; first-team all-conference, honorable mention all-state).
Key fact: With a new head coach and defensive coordinator, Edgerton is transforming its entire structure on offense and defense. Senior receiver Konnor Knauf, a transfer from Stoughton (36 catches, 491 yards, three TDs) is expected to add to an already explosive group.
The lowdown: First-year head coach Russ Lietz and new defensive coordinator Luke Allison are taking on the challenge of producing success in a newly revamped conference. After graduating 19 letterwinners, Lietz is anticipating his team to be more aggressive offensively. Starting QB Drew Hanson will have several reliable targets with the return of all-conference wide receiver Jenny and Lucas Norland, bolstered by the transfer of Knauf. Returning kicker Ismael Diaz will be a dependable threat on special teams.
Lodi Blue Devils
Coach: David Puls, 17th year (138-42).
Fall 2019: 2-3 Capitol North Conference, 6-3 overall.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 13/22.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 7/4.
Top individuals: Quinn Faust, 6-0, 170, sr., QB/DB (811 yards passing, six TDs; four rushing TDs); Lucas Heyroth, 6-2, 190, jr., RB/LB (492 yares rushing, six TDs); Trey Traeder, 6-3, 180, sr., WR/DB; Garrett Edge, sr., 6-1, 215, LB/RB (second-team all-conference as LB); Cade Wipperfurth, 6-0, 245, sr., OL/DL (honorable mention all-conference as OL); Connor Faust, sr., 6-1, 170, DB/WR (255 receiving yards; honorable mention all-conference as DB); Zack Dolson, sr., 6-0, 196, OL/DL/P (first-team all-conference as punter).
Key fact: This spring season will be the Blue Devils’ first chance to play in its new turf stadium. The first game on the new field is scheduled for Friday, April 9, when Lodi is plays host to Clinton.
The lowdown: The Blue Devils are coming off a forgettable finish to the 2019 season, which saw them start 6-0 only to drop the final three games, all Capitol North Conference contests, and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2000. Although they lost six all-conference players, including four first-teamers, the Blue Devils have a strong core of returning athletes. Senior quarterback Quinn Faust, a second-year starter, will lead the pro-gun offense. His brother, Connor, was the team’s leading receiver in 2019. In the backfield, Heyroth will step in to replace first-team all-Capitol North running back Colton Nicolay. Puls believes Heyroth “has the skill set to be one of the best players in the state.” An experienced group of blockers certainly gives the skill players a chance to flourish, with seniors Wipperfurth, Jacob Benson (6-0, 200) and Peyton Breunig (6-1, 210) expected to start alongside returning starters in juniors Wyatt Ripp (6-4, 265) and Mitchell Lane (6-2, 275) on the offensive line. Senior tight ends Chance Meier (6-2, 205) and Greg Lins (6-2, 205) will be keys to the blocking scheme as well. The defense will play a 3-4 base led by returning senior inside linebackers Garrett Edge (42 tackles, 12 for loss, three sacks) and Ethyn Meyer (13 tackles). Connor Faust (four interceptions) and Quinn Faust will hold down the defensive backfield. The defensive line will look to some combination of the offensive line starters to contribute, and at linebacker, Heyroth could play a key role as the team’s No. 2 returning tackler (22 tackles, one interception, forced fumble).
SPRING LARGE CONFERENCE
Deerfield Demons
Coach: Derek Sweger, sixth year (7-31).
Fall 2019: 0-5 Trailways South Conference, 2-7 overall.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 21/5.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 8/9.
Top individuals: Bene Lemke, 5-8, 160, sr., RB/WR/LB (65 rushes, 288 yards; team captain); Collin Klade, 6-2, 180, jr., WR/LB; Dayton Lasack, 6-2, 170, jr., WR/DB; Tommy Lees, 5-7, 150, so., QB/DB; Sean Gjermo, 6-2, 225, sr., OL/DL.
Key fact: Deerfield is playing an entirely different slate of opponents than normal, due to the adjusted Spring season. The Demons have one of the smallest enrollments among the schools in the temporary league that has been set up for this spring season.
The lowdown: The Demons will try to compete in a conference full of larger, more established programs. On offense, Lemke is a key returnee joined by receivers Reily Bonjour (6-1, 165, sr., 22 catches for 487 yards and six TDs) and Dayton Lasack (6-2, 170, jr., 10 catches for 60 yards and one TD). Sweger said the Demons will stick to a two-receiver, three-receiver set most of the time, but some tight-end schemes could enter the mix. At quarterback, sophomore Tommy Lees (5-7, 150) will be a first-time starter behind an offensive line that lacks depth. Deerfield will have a new face calling the defense in former Lake Mills head coach Jim Clift. The unit returns senior Parker Massey (5-10, 160, 80 tackles, seven for loss, three sacks) and junior Collin Klade (6-2,180) on the defensive ends. Senior Sean Gjermo (6-2, 225, sr., 50 tackles, 11 for loss) and junior Vince Mancheski (6-0, 200) will man the interior of the defensive line. Lees and junior Ethan Transue (6-0, 165) will provide experience at cornerback in addition to Lasack at safety. The lack of experience at linebacker is a concern, Sweger said.
New Glarus/Monticello Glarner Knights
Coach: Jeff Eichelkraut, 18th year (87-76).
Fall 2019: 3-1 Capitol South Conference, 5-5 overall; lost 35-14 to Prairie du Chien in a WIAA playoff opener.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 21/7.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 8/8.
Top individuals: Darris Schuett, 6-0, 175, sr., QB/DB (967 passing yards, 12 passing TDs; 259 receiving yards, seven TDs; second team all-conference as WR); Nathan Streiff, 6-1, 175, sr., WR/DB (two-way, first-team all-conference; 62 catches, 1,001 yards, eight TDs); Mason Martinson, 6-4, 210, sr., WR/LB (1,114 passing yards, 11 TDs, 110 receiving yards, two TDs; 269 rushing yards, 3 TDs; honorable mention all-conference QB); Jaxson Darrow, 6-0, 280, sr., OL/DL (34 tackles; two-way, first-team all-conference both positions); Cole Walter, 6-1, 210, sr., OL/DL (52 tackles, six for loss, four sacks; second team all-conference); Deven Vasquez, 6-4, 245, sr., OL/DL (first-team all-conference OL).
Key fact: The Glarner Knights won three straight games to finish the 2019 season after starting 2-4. Their win streak was halted in the first round of the playoffs.
The lowdown: New Glarus/Monticello returns several experienced players from a team that finished 2019 on a high note. The team will run a spread offense with Schuett as the signal-caller; Martinson, the team’s leading passer in 2019, will play mainly at receiver. Streiff is the reigning Capitol South offensive player of the year, and is expected to pull in most of the air targets, however. He is at 87 career catches, so reaching 100 this season is a possibility. The running back position will be up for grabs with the departure of first team all-conference selection Connor Siegenthaler, leaving Schuett and Martinson as the top returning rushers. The unit should benefit from an experienced offensive line led by Darrow and Walter. The defense will run a 3-4 scheme led by Schuett, Streiff and senior Rudy Wicker in the secondary, with a senior duo of 5-9, 165-pound Holden Latsch (50 tackles, one interception) and 5-8, 170 Ben Copeland (two tackles, one interception) at linebacker. Darrow, along with Cole Walter and his junior brother, Dain Walter, will hold down the defensive front.
Poynette Pumas
Coach: Greg Kallungi, sixth year (18-27).
Fall 2019: 0-5 Capitol North Conference, 2-7 overall
Letterwinners returning/lost: 8/16.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 1/2.
Top individuals: Jimmy Heath, 5-11, 171, jr., QB/OLB/S (51 tackles, 2 INT’s); Conner Anker, 5-7, 146, jr., RB/DB (141 rushing yards, 2 TDs); Jayden Stoy, 6-0, 206, sr., OL/DL (17 tackles, 3 for loss, two forced fumbles, one sack); Hayden Taylor, 5-8, 134, sr., WR/DB (seven receptions, 100 yards, five tackles); Brock Chadwick, 5-11, 151, jr., WR/DB.
Key fact: Due to WIAA realignment, the Pumas were expected to move from the Capitol North Conference to the South Central for the 2019 fall season. But the Pumas elected to skip fall football and will spend this season in a temporary arrangement.
The lowdown: Kallungi is relying on younger players to excel, with only five returning seniors who have prior experience. Still, Kallungi expects the Pumas to be competitive. Heath, who led the team in interceptions and was second in tackles, also is expected to step in at quarterback. Kallungi has high expectations for junior lineman Clayton Nehls (6-1, 215), who made progress in the weight room over the past year. Senior lineman Jayden Stoy (6-1, 241) will help anchor the line, finishing third on the team in tackles for loss.