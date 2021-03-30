Prep football preview: Evansville and Monroe to meet in a high-powered Rock Valley battle Thursday

Poynette (1-0, 1-0) at New Glarus/Monticello (1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

The Pumas and Glarner Knights find themselves in the same patchwork conference, unofficially tabbed the Spring Large, because many of their regular conference opponents opted to play in the fall. Poynette looked sharp in a 34-6 home win over Orfordville Parkview/Albany, as 11 players combined to run for 232 yards, led by Dylan Elsing (71 yards on five carries) and Connor Anker (68 yards on 12 carries). Both scored touchdowns. Elsing also led the defense with 14 tackles and an interception. … The Glarner Knights gave up an early touchdown but stayed in charge after that, rolling to a 47-6 win over the Montello co-op. Darris Schuett completed 16 of 25 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, all scored by Peter Gustafson. Schuett also rushed for three TDs.

DeForest (1-0) vs. Janesville Parker (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

This Good Friday contest takes on added interest after last week saw strong starts for both teams. DeForest, the 2019 WIAA Division 3 state champ playing under a new head coach in Aaron Mack, opened with a 56-7 romp over Janesville Craig, as the Norskies scored eight touchdowns in the first half. Mason Keyes threw for two touchdowns and Kellen Grall threw for one, and they combined for 112 yards of passing. Gabe Finley ran for 86 yards and another score. … Parker also took care of all its scoring in the first half of a 27-6 home victory over Beaver Dam. Sam O’Leary threw for 97 yards and two scores and Jesse Pritchard ran for 83 yards and two more TDs, and the defense held Beaver Dam to 168 total yards.