Prep football preview: Evansville and Monroe to meet in a high-powered Rock Valley battle Thursday

GAME OF THE WEEK
Monroe (1-0, 1-0) at Evansville (1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Both teams were impressive in their Rock Valley Large Conference season openers last week, as Monroe rolled past McFarland, 22-6, and Evansville scored all its points in the first half of a 43-6 rout of Whitewater. Evansville’s electrifying Tyr Severson completed 12 of 15 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns against the Whippets, and he ran for an 11-yard TD. Also, Mason Young ran for 88 yards and two scores, and Chase Maves caught seven passes for 84 yards. The Evansville defense held Whitewater to 104 yards. … Monroe’s Trevor Rodebaugh was a workhorse against McFarland, carrying the ball 24 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns to lead a 274-yard ground attack. Quarterback Max Golembiewski threw for 108 yards and a score. The Monroe defense held McFarland to minus-23 yards rushing.
GAMES TO WATCH
Fort Atkinson (1-0) at Waunakee (1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Fort Atkinson exorcised some demons on Friday with its 20-7 victory over Milton at Walworth Big Foot. The Blackhawks snapped a 19-game losing streak, dating back to an Oct. 16, 2017, win over Milton. Equally as impressive was the Fort defense, which delivered two touchdowns (on a fumble return by Mason Brandl and an interception return by Evan Dudzek). Alec Courtier rushed for 125 yards and a score for the Blackhawks. … Next up for Fort is the area’s winningest team over the last 10, 20 and 30 years, Waunakee, which opened with a 34-13 victory over Stoughton last week. Caden Nelson was the standout, rushing for 178 yards and two TDs on 29 carries and catching four passes from Quentin Keene for 60 yards and two more scores. Keene totaled 163 yards passing.
Middleton (1-0) at Verona (0-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
Coach Jason Pertzborn’s Cardinals opened with a 38-0 victory over Beloit Memorial, as the Middleton defense held the Purple Knights to 88 yards of offense — less then Elijah Gray provided for Middleton when he returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a score. Josh Stormer added a first-quarter TD on a punt return and caught a TD pass, and Gray and Parker Winkler ran for scores. … Verona gets to play for the first time on its new turf field, after falling 17-0 at Sun Prairie last week. Mason Fink threw for 93 yards, but the rushing attack was held to nine net yads as Fink was tackled seven times for 55 yards in losses.
Lodi (1-0, 1-0) at Walworth Big Foot (1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Lucas Heyroth had a monster game for the Blue Devils in their 32-11 Rock Valley Small Conference win over Edgerton last week. He rushed 27 times for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Lodi also got 150 passing yards and two TDs from Quinn Faust, and Chandler Curtis kicked a pair of field goals. Meanwhile, the Lodi defense held Edgerton to 137 total yards. … Big Foot racked up 448 yards of offense in a 47-26 home victory over Clinton last week, led by the passing of Basil Demco (165 yards, two TDs) and the rushing of Jax Hertel (138 yards, 19.7-yard average, two TDs). The Chiefs took a 28-0 lead in the second quarter and coasted from there.
Poynette (1-0, 1-0) at New Glarus/Monticello (1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
The Pumas and Glarner Knights find themselves in the same patchwork conference, unofficially tabbed the Spring Large, because many of their regular conference opponents opted to play in the fall. Poynette looked sharp in a 34-6 home win over Orfordville Parkview/Albany, as 11 players combined to run for 232 yards, led by Dylan Elsing (71 yards on five carries) and Connor Anker (68 yards on 12 carries). Both scored touchdowns. Elsing also led the defense with 14 tackles and an interception. … The Glarner Knights gave up an early touchdown but stayed in charge after that, rolling to a 47-6 win over the Montello co-op. Darris Schuett completed 16 of 25 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, all scored by Peter Gustafson. Schuett also rushed for three TDs.
DeForest (1-0) vs. Janesville Parker (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
This Good Friday contest takes on added interest after last week saw strong starts for both teams. DeForest, the 2019 WIAA Division 3 state champ playing under a new head coach in Aaron Mack, opened with a 56-7 romp over Janesville Craig, as the Norskies scored eight touchdowns in the first half. Mason Keyes threw for two touchdowns and Kellen Grall threw for one, and they combined for 112 yards of passing. Gabe Finley ran for 86 yards and another score. … Parker also took care of all its scoring in the first half of a 27-6 home victory over Beaver Dam. Sam O’Leary threw for 97 yards and two scores and Jesse Pritchard ran for 83 yards and two more TDs, and the defense held Beaver Dam to 168 total yards.
Belleville (1-0, 1-0) at Cuba City (1-0, 1-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
The Wildcats opened play in the Spring Small Conference with a 19-12 win over the Benton co-op, led by quarterback Trevor Syse. Syse completed 12 of 21 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, all caught by Anthony Nolden. The defense held Benton to 144 total yards and produced three interceptions. … Cuba City opened with a 41-26 victory at Southwestern, as the Cubans rushed for 285 yards. Quarterback Beau Kopp ran for 150 yards on 13 carries and scored three times, and he completed 13 of 15 passes for 161 yards and two more scores. Chayse Barth ran for 131 yards and a TD.