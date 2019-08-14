1701 Second St., New Glarus, WI 53574

Football field located at high school

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Friday, Aug. 23: Dodgeville vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus (nc)

Friday, Aug. 30: New Glarus/Monticello vs. Lake Mills at Lake Mills Middle School (nc)

Friday, Sept. 6: New Glarus/Monticello at Columbus (nc)

Friday, Sept. 13: Lodi vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus (nc)

Friday, Sept. 20: New Glarus/Monticello at Marshall

Friday, Sept. 27: Cambridge vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus

Friday, Oct. 4: New Glarus/Monticello vs. Montello co-op at Princeton (nc)

Friday, Oct. 11: New Glarus/Monticello at Waterloo

Friday, Oct. 18: Belleville at New Glarus/Monticello

Click here for New Glarus' official current activities schedule (including other fall sports)

Click here for Monticello's official current activities schedule (including other fall sports)