Five things to watch
Thursday night openers: Wisconsin Dells will open with a non-conference home game against Richland Center that has been moved to Thursday night for one reason: So fans can avoid the Friday-night-in-August traffic in downtown Wisconsin Dells. The Chiefs will follow the same plan for their Week 3 game against Belleville on Aug. 30. … Lake Mills’ non-conference opener at Menomonie is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday due to availability of the UW-Stout football field.
Schedule shuffle: Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose called off its eight-player football season earlier this week, due to lack of numbers. Fast action from Wisconsin Heights officials allowed the Vanguards to fill the resulting voids in their schedule: Heights will play host to Sevastopol at 1 p.m. Saturday and to Gillett at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21. … Johnson Creek was left in a similar situation when Orfordville Parkview canceled its Week One game due to student eligibility issues. But coach Tim Wagner was able to fill that spot, bringing North Fond du Lac to town for a 7 p.m. Friday opener. … Madison Edgewood was not able to play its season opener at its home field in Middleton because the Cardinals will play host to Madison East. But that left an opening at East’s home field, Breese Stevens, so the Crusaders will take on Mount Horeb/Barneveld there at 7 p.m. Friday.
No warm-ups: With 10-team conferences, the Big Eight and Rock Valley conferences have a nine-game, round-robin conference schedule, leaving no room for non-conference games. Those leagues will open conference competition on Friday night, while other teams can work out the kinks with non-conference games that do not impact their playoff eligibility. … The Badger North and South conferences open with two weeks of North-vs.-South “crossover” games, but they do not count in the conference standings.
Making their debuts: Six area teams will compete under new head coaches this fall: Aaron Erickson at Waterloo, Scott Flood at Wisconsin Dells; Brady Grayvold at Fort Atkinson, Michael Harris at Madison Memorial, Jesse Norris at Madison Edgewood, Bret St. Arnauld at Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Norris’ Crusaders and St. Arnauld’s Vikings open against one another at Breese Stevens Field on Friday night.
Travel time: Some area teams are taking advantage of the fact school is not yet in session by planning long Week One trips, or welcoming opponents from far away. Lake Mills at Menomonie (214 miles apart) kicks things off on Thursday, followed by these long-distance Friday games: Almond-Bancroft (Portage County) at Fall River (84 miles each way); River Valley at Onalaska (102 miles); Mineral Point at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (111 miles); Stevens Point Pacelli at Dodgeland (114 miles); Belleville at White Lake/Elcho (Langlade County, 216 miles) and Deerfield at Three Lakes (Oneida County, 230 miles).
Game of the week
Sun Prairie at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m. Friday
The Cardinals, coached by Brian Kaminski, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game last season. This season, Sun Prairie — which lost 18 lettermen to graduation — will bank on the talent of senior receiver Cooper Nelson, senior lineman Ben Johnson and new quarterback Richie Gilles, along with a strong returning corps of linebackers. … Madison Memorial has made another coaching change, but it seems as if Memorial graduate Michael Harris, who previously coached at La Follette, could give the program some needed stability. There would be no better way for the Spartans to make a statement in Harris’ debut than by beating Sun Prairie. But with a lineup that has only four starters back on offense and two on defense, it might take time for the Spartans to settle into their groove.
Games to watch
Madison West at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m. Friday
Both teams are on the upswing in the Big Eight and are excited about their chances to make some noise in what could be a more wide-open league this fall. Third-year coach Brad Murphy coached West to a 9-3 record (7-2 Big Eight) last year, the school’s best mark since 1981, but 10 offensive starters (and seven other seniors) were lost to graduation. … La Follette’s Scott Swanson led the Lancers to a fifth consecutive playoff appearance last year, and the return of standout running back Kayvion James-Ragland gives the offense an instant weapon.
McFarland at Edgerton, 7 p.m. Friday
Both the Spartans and Crimson Tide were disappointed by the way the 2017 season unfolded for them, but both McFarland coach Paul Ackley and Edgerton coach Mike Gregory are excited about the chance for redemption this fall — starting with Friday’s Rock Valley Conference opener. Edgerton returns three-year starter Jaden Johnson at quarterback and last year’s Rock Valley receiving leader, Mason Simmons. McFarland welcomes quarterback Derek Schwarting, running back Tysen White and 15 other returning starters.
Monona Grove at Baraboo, 7 p.m. Friday
Fifth-year Baraboo coach Steve Turkington’s methodical plan to rebuild the Thunderbirds’ fortunes in the Badger North Conference is expected to take another step or two up the ladder, with his son, Brock Turkington, at quarterback and standouts Caden Blum at tight end and Gabe Larson at linebacker. … Monona Grove won the Badger South last year and advanced to the Division 2 state quarterfinals, and nine starters return to what coach Brandon Beckwith calls a strong group of seniors.