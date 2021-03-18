Prep football preview: Big Eight Conference down to 4 official teams, yet talent abounds

Things to watch
• The Big Eight will not keep standings or crown a conference champion this spring.
• Under a Madison Metropolitan School District decision, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West will not start the season with school-sanctioned programs. The district’s next decision on resuming competition will be made by April 4.
• In the meantime, West coach Brad Murphy has formed a club team featuring players from all four Madison public high schools, but the four Big Eight programs that are playing in the spring have declined offers to play the club team.
• Under the belated implementation of the WIAA's football-only conference realignment plan originally scheduled for fall 2020, Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker will play in the Badger Conference instead of the Big Eight.
Team capsules
Beloit Memorial Purple Knights
Coach: Brad Dement, first year.
Fall 2019: 1-8 conference, 1-8 overall.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 4/4.
Top individuals: Griffin Oberneder, jr., QB/DB; Jacob Raisbeck, sr., RB/DB; Juan Orajel, sr., RB/LB; Jaheim Davis, sr., OL/DL.
Key fact: Dement is a 1998 Beloit Memorial graduate who played quarterback for the Purple Knights, who advanced to the 1997 WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game. He took over as interim coach last month.
The lowdown: Beloit Memorial has won zero or one games in 16 of the last 20 seasons, and has gone through head coaches on a regular basis. The Purple Knights hope Dement, a product of the school and program, can restore some stability and create a forward-moving culture within the program. “Our expectation at Beloit Memorial is to play for each other, be disciplined and compete every single play,” said Dement, who was an assistant coach at Beloit Turner last year after serving as an assistant at Beloit Memorial, Wauwatosa East, and Westview and Wickenburg in Arizona. “We have a group of kids that have been leaders in the weight room and on the field. These kids are hard-working and very coachable.”
Middleton Cardinals
Coach: Jason Pertzborn, second year (8-3).
Fall 2019: 7-2 conference, 8-3 overall, lost in 30-0 to Madison Memorial in WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 20/22.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 2/5.
Top individuals: Nolan Dunn, 6-1, 165, sr., LB (75 tackles, eight for loss; second-team all-conference in 2019); Josh Stormer, 5-11, 155, sr., DB (37 tackles, two for loss, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries, second-team all-conference); Quinn Calvin, 6-0, 165, sr., S (56 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, honorable mention all-conference at LB); Taylor Simmons, 5-11, 220, sr., OL (honorable mention all-conference); Michael Gustafson, 5-9, 140, sr., WR (13 catches, 182 yards, one TD).
Key fact: After a 2-2 start to the 2019 season, the Cardinals rattled off six consecutive wins before a playoff loss to Madison Memorial ended their season. Almost exactly 17 months later, they will look to recapture that momentum.
The lowdown: Middleton will look to its returning core of defensive players to lead the path to success. These players include Dunn at linebacker, Stormer at defensive back and linebacker-turned-safety Calvin. Pertzborn has confidence that the defense will continue on its strong trajectory from the end of last season, with five returning starters and defensive coordinator Brad Rogeberg back for a second season teaching the 3-4 scheme. On offense, senior Gustafson is a returning bright spot whom Pertzborn calls a great blocker. However, most of the remaining unit is filled with inexperience. The Cardinals graduated three all-conference offensive linemen, an all-conference tight end and all-conference running back Kallion Buckner, who rushed for more than 1,700 yards and nearly tallied 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2019. Senior Sawyer Pertzborn will assume quarterback duties and lead a unit that intends to use multiple looks to keep defenses guessing.
Sun Prairie Cardinals
Coach: Brian Kaminski, 18th year (135-52).
Fall 2019: 6-3 conference, 8-4 overall, lost 28-14 to Madison Memorial in WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 7/5.
Top individuals: Isaac Hamm, 6-5, 270, DL; Brady Stevens, 6-3, 165, sr., QB (146-236 passing, 2,470 yards, 30 TDs, 5 INT); Jerry Kaminski, 6-0, 160, so., QB (11-18, 182 yards,0 TD, 0 INT); Peyton Jenkins, 6-1, 185, sr., HB; Carter Wambach, 6-1, 200, sr., HB; Kamron Gothard, 5-11, 175, sr., WR; Addison Ostrenga, 6-4, 200, jr., WR/OLB (9 catches, 99 yards; 68 tackles, 14 for loss); Evan Malcore, 6-6, 210, jr., OL; Zackery Hackett, 5-11, 260, sr., OL; Mason Sutton, 5-11, 270, sr., OL; Zach Walters, 6-2, 255, sr., OL; Mekhi Gullens, 6-0, 175, sr., LB (team-high 81 tackles, six for loss); Davis Hamilton, 6-0, 160, LB; Jacob Hellenbrand, 5-10, 160, sr., OLB (52 tackles, nine for loss).
Key fact: Sun Prairie has had a football program since 1908, and the program has recorded 545 victories since 1945. All those wins since '45 have come under only three head coaches over that 76-year run: Francis Sheehan, Mike Hahn and Kaminski.
The lowdown: The Cardinals have two of the area’s biggest and most fearsome veteran players Hamm, who Kaminski said holds multiple offers from NCAA Division I schools in Power Five conferences; and Malcore on the offensive line. “We aspire to be a physical football team that will play with plenty of energy,” Kaminski said. On offense, the Cardinals return four offensive linemen and their top two halfbacks. Two-year starter Jenkins returns at halfback. Stevens, who had an eye-popping 2019 season, will share some of the QB duties with Kaminski, and Gothard and Ostrenga both return at wide receiver. Sun Prairie also has some impressive newcomers in running back Kolton Walters and wide receiver Drew Houtaker. The base 3-3 defense is led by Hamm. The linebacking crew is led by returnees Gullens and Hamilton. Ostrenga and Hellenbrand are back at outside linebacker spots and are “very important to the strength of our defense.”
Verona Wildcats
Coach: Dave Richardson, 21st year at Verona, 29th overall.
Fall 2019: 7-2 conference, 7-3 overall, lost playoff opener to Sun Prairie, 51-28.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 41/30.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 8/6.
Top individuals: Jackson Acker, 6-2, 220, sr., RB/DL (113 carries, 929 yards, 11 TDs); Graham Stier, 5-8, 170, sr., RB (44 carries, 422 yards, six TDs); Mason Fink,5-11, 155, jr., QB; Tyler LaHam, 6-2, 200, sr., DL (team-high 81 tackles, nine for loss, eight sacks, one fumble recovery); James Rae, 6-3, 205, sr., TE/DL (36 tackles, four for loss, one fumble recovery).
Key fact: Running back Jackson Acker has committed to play at the University of Wisconsin.
The lowdown: Sure, the Wildcats are out for more success this year, but the attitude this year includes gratitude for the chance to play. “We just want to play and stay healthy,” Richardson said. “This past year gave all of us greater appreciation for being able to play this great game. Outcomes are not important, it is the ability to play that is important.” All eyes will be on Acker, the big, powerful running back who will move a few miles to the north in the fall. And he’s got a solid backfield partner in Stier, who averaged 9.6 yards per carry last year (to Acker’s 8.2). Mason Fink will take over at quarterback after throwing seven passes (one for a TD) in a reserve role in 2019. Richardson said the Wildcats have a strong crew of athletic offensive linemen. “Our offense is designed to get our playmakers the ball in open spaces,” Richardson said. The defense is “a multi-front pressure defense,” and the back end will be the strength, the coach said. LaHam is expected to have a breakout season after leading the defense in tackles last year.
INDEPENDENT
West Madison Club Football
Coach: Brad Murphy, fifth year at Madison West.
Fall 2019: West 4-5 conference, 4-6 overall, lost to Memorial in first-round WIAA Division 1 playoff game; Memorial 9-0, 12-1; lost to Muskego in semifinal; La Follette 6-3, 6-4; lost to Middleton in first round; East 3-6, 3-6..
Letterwinners returning: 12.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 7/7.
Top individuals (from West unless noted): Will Gutknecht, 5-11, 220, sr., QB (16-for-29 for 309 yards and three TDs; 103 rushes for 740 yards and 11 TDs, second-team all-Big Eight in 2019); Nazier Jones, 5-9, 185, sr., RB (121 rushes for 675 yards and six TDs, 19 receptions for 271 yards and one TD, second-team all-Big Eight); Anders Hegg, 5-11, 200, sr., OL (first-team all-Big Eight); Javon Boyton, East, 6-6, 209, sr., WR/OLB (27 catches, 545 yards, three TDs; second-team all-Big Eight on offense and defense); Michael Horvath, 6-2, 260, jr., OL (second-team all-Big Eight); Sammy Smith, 6-1, 210, sr., DE (first-team all-Big Eight); Matt McLain, 5-10, 170, sr., first-team all-Big Eight); Hans Bryan, 5-9, 195, sr., DL (second-team all-Big Eight); Kavonte Shorter, La Follette, 5-10, 180, sr., RB/LB (61 tackles, 10 for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery; honorable mention all-Big Eight).
Key facts: The West team, which doesn’t have a mascot/nickname as of yet, has a roster of 40 that includes 23 players from West, five from East, eight from La Follette and four from Memorial. The group includes 30 juniors and seniors. The club team is not sanctioned by the WIAA and is not playoff-eligible, but it has been cleared to play WIAA-member programs, though as of yet no Big Eight programs have consented to play West Madison.
The lowdown: With nine players who earned all-Big Eight mention last year, there is no shortage of talent in the patchwork West Madison Club lineup. “Our football team is expected to be competitive in every game this year,” Murphy said. “If we play the other Big Eight teams, I fully expect us to be near the top.” Gutknecht, called “a very dynamic athlete” by Murphy, is a three-year starter and will handle quarterback duties. Boyton, Colin Spring (6-0, 185, sr., La Follette), Josh Dearlove (6-1, 160, sr.) and Tyshawn Mitchell (6-1, 185, sr.) will be top receivers in the split-back/pistol offense. Shorter and Jaydon Bott (5-9, 170, sr., Memorial) will handle running back spots. In West’s 4-4 or 4-3 defensive schemes, top linebackers will be Shorter, Jaitaun Warfield (47 tackles, three for loss; 5-11, 190, jr.) and Elery Norris (5-11, 190, sr.; 29 tackles for La Follette). During the season, Murphy expects to get back all-conference linebacker Matt McLain (5-10, 175, sr.; 107 tackles, 18 for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries). Marcus Gordon (5-10, 150, jr.) will lead the defensive backfield.