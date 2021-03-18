Prep football preview: Big Eight Conference down to 4 official teams, yet talent abounds

Verona Wildcats

The lowdown: Sure, the Wildcats are out for more success this year, but the attitude this year includes gratitude for the chance to play. “We just want to play and stay healthy,” Richardson said. “This past year gave all of us greater appreciation for being able to play this great game. Outcomes are not important, it is the ability to play that is important.” All eyes will be on Acker, the big, powerful running back who will move a few miles to the north in the fall. And he’s got a solid backfield partner in Stier, who averaged 9.6 yards per carry last year (to Acker’s 8.2). Mason Fink will take over at quarterback after throwing seven passes (one for a TD) in a reserve role in 2019. Richardson said the Wildcats have a strong crew of athletic offensive linemen. “Our offense is designed to get our playmakers the ball in open spaces,” Richardson said. The defense is “a multi-front pressure defense,” and the back end will be the strength, the coach said. LaHam is expected to have a breakout season after leading the defense in tackles last year.