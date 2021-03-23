Prep football preview: Badger Conference brings back two state finalists from 2019

Janesville Parker Vikings

The lowdown: The Vikings will benefit from a large group of returning players on both sides of the ball. Offensively, O’Leary will quarterback an offense that looks to be led by fellow three-year starters Sanwick and Hartwig. Other players expected to contribute to offensive production are senior receiver Patrick Mahaffey (6-4, 185), a two-year starter, and running back/receiver Anthony Brooks (6-2, 180), whom Kreger calls a Division I college talent. They will rely on the blocking of an offensive line that features three-year starters in Severson at center and John Simons (honorable mention all-conference) at guard. Kreger also expressed confidence in his junior tackles, Abiathar Curry (6-5, 250) and Trace Jacobson (5-10, 250), saying they both have the talent to play in college. On defense, Kreger is most confident in his linebacker duo of Brown and junior Jax Spooden (5-10, 200). Hartwig and senior Wyatt Yager (6-3, 175) will man the defensive end positions, and the aforementioned group of offensive linemen will also play in the trenches on defense. Vernon will lead the experienced defensive backfield, which will include returning starters in junior Tre Sanda (6-1, 200, 24 tackles, 2 interceptions, one tackle for loss) and senior Evan Terry (6-3, 180, 23 tackles, one for loss), along with Brooks.