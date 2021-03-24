Prep football preview: Badger Conference brings back 2 state finalists from 2019

Beaver Dam Golden Beavers
Coach: Brock Linde, first year.
Fall 2019: 2-5 Badger North Conference, 2-7 overall
Letterwinners returning/lost: 15/25.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 4/5.
Top individuals: Carter Riesen, 6-1, 175, sr., QB/DB (1,149 yards passing, 11 TDs, honorable mention all-conference); Nick Ludowese, 5-9, 230, jr., OL/DL (honorable mention all-conference); Wes Biel, 6-1, 185, sr., RB/LB (49 tickles, six for loss); Nate Abel, 6-2, 175, sr., WR/DB (32 tackles, one interception); Colton Fakes, 6-3, 260, jr., DL/TE (26 tackles, three for loss, two sacks).
Key fact: The Beavers’ kicker is senior Kailey Walters, a three-year starter. She earned second-team all-conference honors in 2018.
The lowdown: Beaver Dam opens a new era under first-year head coach Brock Linde. With a lineup heavy in juniors, the Golden Beavers hope to begin building an annual playoff qualifier. On offense, Riesen returns for a chance to establish some school career passing records. The unit is down a first-team all-conference receiver and second-team all-conference tight end from 2019, but Linde has high hopes for new starters Biel at running back and Abel and junior Alex Soto at receiver. On defense, the Beavers will play a 4-2-5 scheme led by Fakes, Biel and Abel, with key support coming from junior LBs Kaden Reabe (6-1, 190), Ashton Priewe (5-10, 195) and Connor Strasser (5-8, 160), junior defensive back Evan Sharkey (5-11, 150) and sophomore DL Hayden DeZarn (6-3, 255).
DeForest Norskies
Coach: Aaron Mack, first year.
Fall 2019: 7-0 Badger North Conference, 14-0 overall, won WIAA Division 3 state championship over Menasha, 8-7.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 36/22.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 5/2.
Top individuals: Gabe Finley, 5-11, 200, sr., RB (1,353 yards rushing, 16 TDs, first-team all-conference); Hayden Rauls, 6-2, 195, sr., TE (first-team all-conference); Mason Kirchberg, 5-11, 200, sr., RB (second-team all-conference); Braydon Harmon, 6-3, 280, sr., OL (second-team all-conference); Devin Magli, 6-1, 175, jr., DB (29 tackles, 10 interceptions, first-team all-conference); Trace Grundahl, 6-0, 170, sr., DB (45 tackles, six interceptions, second-team all-conference); Bennett Girten, 5-9, 200, sr., OL (honorable mention all-conference)
Key fact: The Norskies are coming off their first WIAA state championship since 1982 and have not lost a game since Oct. 26, 2018 (a second-round playoff loss to Waunakee).
The lowdown: The defending Division 3 state champion Norskies would like to pick up right where they left off, as they have a whopping 36 returning letterwinners including 16 seniors. While 15 of their 2019 all-conference players have graduated — nine of those being first-teamers — Mack expressed confidence in the talent of his upperclassmen and the leadership abilities of the seniors. Offensively, go-to players will be the running back duo of Finley and Kirchberg. Behind an offensive line led by Harmon, Girten and Rauls, an expanded rushing attack could help ease the departure of unanimous first-team quarterback Trey Schroeder. The strength of the defense will be the secondary, led by returning all-conference defensive backs Magli and Grundahl, who combined for 16 interceptions in 2019. Interior defense and pass rush could be early question marks, with three departing all-conference players and no returning starters.
Fort Atkinson Blackhawks
Coach: Nick Nelson, first year.
Fall 2019: 0-7 Badger South Conference, 0-9 overall
Letterwinners returning/lost: 25/5.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 9/8.
Top individuals: Alec Courtier, 5-10, 190, jr., RB (team-high 104 carries for 491 yards and four TDs, honorable mention all-conference); Drew Evans, 6-3, 235, jr., OL (honorable mention all-conference); Jacob Horvatin, 6-0, 200, sr., DL (25 tackles, five for loss); John Klatt, 5-8, 205, sr., LB (25 tackles, two for loss).
Key fact: Of the five games on the Blackhawks’ schedule, the only common opponent from the 2019 season will be Milton. The Blackhawks are another program facing larger, more established football programs as a result of this altered season.
The lowdown: The Blackhawks have a short slate of tough opponents this spring, but Nelson is positive about his group’s offseason training program and the way it handled the unique adversity of the school year. A former offensive lineman himself, Nelson hopes to effectively put out a run-first offense with a wing-T base. He has Courtier and senior Antonio Torres (5-7, 140) to provide experience at running back, and Evans to lead a less-experienced line. Fort also hopes to keep junior receiver Ryan Acosta (6-1, 145) busy when it elects to pass. On defense, the Blackhawks will play a 3-4 base led by senior three-year starters in Klatt, Horvatin and Justice Rueth (5-11, 190, sr.).
Janesville Craig Cougars
Coach: Adam Bunderson, fourth year (11-16).
Fall 2019: 1-8 Big Eight Conference, 1-8 overall.
Top individuals: Dan Deltgen, 6-0, 180, sr., QB (3-for-16 passing, 16 yards in 2019); Eric McLevige, 6-3, 180, sr., WR (6 catches, 102 yards, honorable mention all-conference); Brady Schenk, 5-10, 285, sr., OL (honorable mention all-conference); Caleb Chouinard, 5-10, 200, sr., LB (23 tackles).
Key fact: Craig will take to the road for its first four games and then play at home for its final three. The first two games will be at DeForest, including a Week 2 neutral-site game against Oregon, followed by trips to Waunakee and Fort Atkinson.
The lowdown: The Cougars aim to bounce back after losing their first seven games in 2019. They must replace five departed all-conference honorees, led by QB Eric Hughes (honorable mention) and RB/LB Parker Glissendorf (first team at LB). Deltgen, the likely replacement at QB, was the only player other than Hughes to see game action there last season. Leading candidates at running back are senior Eli Shucha (5-7, 155, 177 rushing yards, 39 receiving yards) and junior Marshaun Harriel (5-9, 160, 134 rushing yards, 97 receiving yards, receiving TD). The top returning receiver will be senior Eric McLevige (6-3, 180, 6 catches, 102 yards). The defense will have plenty of senior leaders, including linebackers Chouinard and Scott Wescott (5-9, 182), defensive end Jake Coulter (5-10, 175), defensive lineman Tristan Jones (5-5, 215), cornerbacks Addison Frasier (6-0, 160) and Brandon Hanna (6-0, 170) and cornerback Logan Schmitz (5-10, 150).
Janesville Parker Vikings
Coach: Clayton Kreger, fourth year (2-27).
Fall 2019: 1-8 Big Eight Conference, 1-9 overall.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 30/7.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 6/9.
Top individuals: Sam O’Leary, 6-1, 185, sr., QB/DB (three-year starter, 70-165 passing, 610 yards, six TDs); Matthew Hartwig, 6-3, 215, sr., TE/DE (honorable mention All-Big Eight, 27 receptions, 262 yards); Garrett Sanwick, 5-11, 215, sr., RB/LB (honorable mention, 147-755 rushing, three TDs); Jesse Severson, 5-8, 200, sr., OL/DL (honorable mention, captain, three-year starter); Remy Brown, 5-8, 195, sr., LB/RB (22 tackles, 3 for loss); Kaden Vernon, 6-2, 175, sr., DB/WR (35 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions).
Key fact: The team returns its leading receiver in Hartwig, leading rusher in Sanwick and its quarterback in O’Leary.
The lowdown: The Vikings will benefit from a large group of returning players on both sides of the ball. Offensively, O’Leary will quarterback an offense that looks to be led by fellow three-year starters Sanwick and Hartwig. Other players expected to contribute to offensive production are senior receiver Patrick Mahaffey (6-4, 185), a two-year starter, and running back/receiver Anthony Brooks (6-2, 180), whom Kreger calls a Division I college talent. They will rely on the blocking of an offensive line that features three-year starters in Severson at center and John Simons (honorable mention all-conference) at guard. Kreger also expressed confidence in his junior tackles, Abiathar Curry (6-5, 250) and Trace Jacobson (5-10, 250), saying they both have the talent to play in college. On defense, Kreger is most confident in his linebacker duo of Brown and junior Jax Spooden (5-10, 200). Hartwig and senior Wyatt Yager (6-3, 175) will man the defensive end positions, and the aforementioned group of offensive linemen will also play in the trenches on defense. Vernon will lead the experienced defensive backfield, which will include returning starters in junior Tre Sanda (6-1, 200, 24 tackles, 2 interceptions, one tackle for loss) and senior Evan Terry (6-3, 180, 23 tackles, one for loss), along with Brooks.
Milton Red Hawks
Coach: Rodney Wedig, second year at Milton (9-2), 26th year overall (156-109).
Fall 2019: 6-1 Badger South Conference, 9-2 overall, lost second-round playoff game to Waunakee, 35-28.
Letterwinners returning: 25.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 3/6.
Top individuals: Evan Jordahl, 5-8, 155, sr., QB (second-team all-Badger South; 1,156 passing yards, 23 TDs, 635 rushing yards, five TDs); Luke Hessenauer, sr., DE (first-team all-conference, all-region); Logan Knudsen, sr., LB (second-team all-conference); Joseph Jones, sr., CB (honorable mention all-conference).
Key fact: Even with his long history of experience, Coach Wedig is only coaching in his second season at Milton. He had most of his success at Big Foot High School, winning more than 100 games between 2003-2013, including the 2009 Division 4 championship game and two state runner-up finishes.
The lowdown: The Red Hawks return much of their lineup from 2019, with Jordahl as the experienced centerpiece of a pro-style offense. Milton expects to use a fullback and tight end on most downs, and will lean on Jordahl’s strengths as a dual-threat quarterback. Although all-conference receiver Dane Nelson and tight end Hunter Pernot have graduated, the likes of senior receivers John Storlid, Caleb Babcock and Nolan Larsen and junior tight end Chayton Jensen will provide options through the air. The ground game is another story, with the loss of all-conference running back Nick Huber and Jerry Jones, along with all-conference linemen Booker Burden and Joe Crofts (1,021 rushing yards, 14 TD’s) and Jerry Jones (696/12), plus all-conference offensive linemen Booker Burden and Joe Crofts. Milton will look to some combination of senior Kyle Dehert, juniors Romeo Orr and Jack Campion to fill the void at running back. On defense, Milton’s 3-4 scheme will feed off the strength of an interior led by senior defensive lineman Luke Hessenauer (team-high 4.5 sacks) and senior linebacker Logan Knudsen (team-high 104 tackles). Other key contributors will be senior DLs Josiah Richardson, Travis Cunningham and Josh Weiss, senior CB Joseph Jones, junior CB Ashton Goll and junior safeties Mason Pusateri and Noah Berberich.
Monona Grove Silver Eagles
Coach: Brandon Beckwith, fifth year (46-13).
Fall 2019: 4-3 Badger South Conference, 4-6 overall, lost playoff opener to Waunakee, 21-6.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 20/14.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 7/7.
Top individuals: Tyler Dahlhauser, 5-9, 178, jr., S (61 tackles, one for loss, first-team All-Badger South); Jacob Sale, 5-10, 235, sr., OL/DL (35 tackles, 10 for loss, first-team); Dylan Matuszak, 6-0, 165, sr., CB/RB (21 tackles, second-team all-conference); Grant Dahlhauser, 5-10, 175, jr., DB (36 tackles, honorable mention); Mitch Hunter, 5-11, 185, sr., LB/RB (team-high 69 tackles, six for loss); Henry Walsh, 6-4, 220, sr., TE/DL (23 catches, 398 yards, four TDs, honorable mention); Cuinn Larsh, 5-9, 165, so., K (honorable mention all-Badger South); Cam Behnke, 6-0, 190, sr., QB (1,025 yards passing); Fabian Jackson, 5-10, 171, jr., RB (66 carries, 377 yards, five TDs); Owen Croak, 6-2, 165, sr., WR/DB (19 catches, 223 yards, one TD).
Key fact: The Silver Eagles will play all their games on the road this spring — not because of COVID-19, but because, as Beckwith put it, “our stadium will be getting a much-needed makeover.”
The lowdown: Monona Grove’s only offensive returnees who earned all-Badger South honors in 2019 are Walsh, a standout tight end, and Larsh, a promising kicker. But Beckwith said “this group has a wide range … of playmakers.” Beckwith said there are some holes to fill on the offensive line, aside from returnees Kristian Schlicht (5-11, 270, sr.) and Hayden Echols (6-0, 260, jr.). MG has two experienced quarterbacks in Behnke and 5-10, 165-pound junior Casey Marron (603 yards passing), two running backs to watch in Jackson and senior Dylan Matuszak (6-0, 165), and strong receivers in Walsh, Croak and junior Ty Hoier (5-9, 190). The defense features an experienced secondary, with three returning starters who earned all-league mention in Tyler and Grant Dahlhauser and Matuszak. Beckwith said a number of players up front have plenty of experience, led by Sale on the line and Hunter at linebacker.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld Vikings
Coach: Bret St. Arnauld, third year (36-32).
Fall 2019: 1-6 Badger North Conference, 1-8 overall.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 18/18.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 6/6.
Top individuals: Kolton Schaller, 6-2, 175, jr., QB; Tanner Gassman, 6-1, 200, sr., RB (126 carries, 303 yards, two TDs); Dylan Oimoen, 6-2, 250, sr., OL/DL (38 tackles, honorable mention all-conference); Bo Schult, 5-11, 185, sr., LB/RB (63 tackles, two for loss); Dayne Archie, 6-0, 180, sr., LB (48 tackles, six for loss); Joey Henderson, 6-3, 165, sr., WR (16 catches, 133 yards).
Key fact: Mount Horeb/Barneveld will play its first two games at neutral sites and consider them “home” games, with hopes to play its fifth and final scheduled game at its true home stadium on April 30.
The lowdown: The Vikings are coming off an injury-plagued 2019 season which saw them lose their final six games, including four shutouts. The silver lining was that many younger and less experienced players got to see varsity playing time, according to St. Arnauld. That and a strong offseason training plan leaves the Vikings ready to make their mark. One of the more impressive young performers has been sophomore defensive back Mason Weaver, a potential breakthrough starter in a defensive lineup full of returning regulars. Among the linebcking corps, Schult and Archie will lead a front seven that will adjust its base scheme based on the opponent. On offense, junior Kolton Schaller is expected to start at quarterback, with last year’s most prolific passer, Gassman, focusing on running back. St. Arnauld has high hopes, calling Schaller “the real deal” and saying he’s “very excited to see him perform.” Henderson is the top returning receiver.
Oregon Panthers
Coach: Dan Kissling, 11th year (37-60).
Fall 2019: 3-4 Badger South Conference, 4-6 overall, lost playoff opener at Hartford, 31-0.
Letterwinners returning: 15.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 5/4.
Top individuals: Gabe Pearson, 6-1, 220, sr., TE/DE (second-team all-conference, 83 tackles); Clay Haggerty, 5-11, 200, sr., LB (second-team all-conference, 108 tackles); Ryan McCorkle, 6-2, 210, sr. RB/LB (two-year starter, honorable mention all-conference); Donovan Johnson, 6-3, 180, WR (11 receptions, 252 yrds, 2 TDs).
Key fact: Kissling played at Oregon, earning state player of the year honors as a running back and linebacker in 1985 before going on to play four years at the University of Wisconsin.
The lowdown: Oregon has a strong group of returnees, especially on defense where Pearson, Haggerty, McCorkle and 5-8, 140-pound senior defensive back Aden Look (17 tackles) are back, and Kissling said they have put in their time during the pandemic break to come in ready for action. The defensive line is on the younger side, however. On offense, the Panthers return 5-10, 170-pound junior fullback Teague Szudy, 5-10, 160-pound sophomore running back Seth Niday and 6-3, 175-pound senior wide receiver Donovan Johnson. The offensive line also lacks depth, but Kissling believes it can develop to create the chance for the veteran skill players to move the ball. Drew Kessenich, a 5-8, 150-pound junior, is the favorite to win the quarterback job.
Stoughton Vikings
Coach: Jason Becker, first year at Stoughton, fourth year overall (17-13).
Fall 2019: 6-1 Badger South Conference, 8-3 overall, lost 14-7 to Monroe in the second round of the playoffs.
Letterwinners returning/lost: 32/15.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 6/8.
Top individuals: Brooks Empey, 6-2, 215, sr., RB/OLB (67 tackles, 13 for loss; first-team all-Badger South DL, defensive Edge Player of the Year; 74 carries, 454 yards, seven TDs; second-team all-conference RB); Jonah O’Connor, 5-10, 167, sr., QB/S (40 tackles, one for loss, first-team all-conference S); Rudy Detweiler, 6-0, 205, sr., LB (team-high 129 tackles, nine for loss; three sacks, first-team all-conference); Luke Mechler, 5-8, 166, sr., LB (43 tackles, three for loss; honorable mention all-conference); Curtis Jaskulke, 6-3, 230, sr., DL (61 tackles, seven for loss; honorable mention all-conference)
Key fact: This will be Becker’s first season coaching the Vikings. He has previous experience at the helm for Nekoosa from 2013-2015.
The lowdown: Stoughton will look to O’Connor to replace reigning Badger South offensive player of the year Adam Hobson at quarterback. Becker says the Vikings will continue running its zone-spread scheme. In addition to Empey, junior Darrick Hill (5-7, 160) will contribute to the experienced backfield. The offensive line will be led by senior Zach Wahlin (6-3, 230), junior Gabe Rousseau (6-2, 240) and sophomore Griffin Empey (6-0, 240). However, the tight end and wide receiver depth charts remain uncertain. On defense, the linebackers will be the point of strength with a fearsome trio of seniors made up of Empey, Detweiler and Mechler. Becker said the defense will continue providing a multi-front look, depending on the opposing scheme. Other key contributors will be Jaskulske, O’Connor and senior cornerback Teddy Baldukas (5-10, 160).
Waunakee Warriors
Coach: Pat Rice, 29th year (298-42).
Fall 2019: 6-1 Badger North Conference, 12-2 overall, lost 31-30 to Brookfield East in WIAA Division 2 state final.
Letterwinners lost: 36.
Starters returning on offense/defense: 5.5/2.5.
Top individuals: Caden Nelson, 6-2, 194, sr., QB (1,295 yards passing with 25 TDs; 550 yards rushing with eight TDs; second-team all-conference); Isaac Schaaf, 5-10, 142, sr., WR (first-team all-conference, also was a part-time starter at DB); Andrew Keller, 6-5, 185, jr., WR (honorable mention all-conference); Randy Vojitisek (6-1, 190, sr., six catches, 53 yards, two TDs); Thomas Meffert, 6-1, 255, sr., OL (first-team all-conference, also played on the DL); Daniel Ford, 5-10, 180, sr., DL (honorable mention all-conference); Max Raemisch, 5-11, 200, sr., LB (honorable mention all-conference); Aiden Driscoll, 5-9, 140, jr., K (first-team all-conference).
Key fact: Head coach Pat Rice enters the season two victories away from 300 for his career. That milestone would make him the ninth coach in Wisconsin high school football history to reach that mark, and he stands comfortably in sixth place for wins among active coaches.
The lowdown: Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2019 state final, the Warriors have lost 15 starters from that team (six on offense and nine on defense). Each starter was represented on the all-conference team in some capacity, which leaves big shoes to fill for many less-experienced players. What could help ease the transition is the return of two experienced quarterbacks who are featured in the team’s spread offense. Senior Caden Nelson is the traditional starter and led the team in passing and rushing yards, while also being involved in more than half of the team’s offensive touchdowns (33 out of 64). Junior quarterback Quentin Keene (6-1, 190, 654 passing yards, 5 passing TDs, 149 rushing yards, 4 TDs) provides more options for creative play-calling. The offense gets other key weapons back in receivers Schaaf, Keller and Vojitisek, and Driscoll at kicker. The picture is different on defense, where Waunakee has few returning starters but plenty of competition. Back are senior lineman Ford and Meffert and linebacker Raemisch. Senior Sam Lorenz got some starting reps at defensive back in 2019, but the rest of the backfield is unproven.