FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press high school football poll, including first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
LARGE SCHOOLS (Enrollment 900 and larger)
Rank, school*W-L*LW*Pts.
1, Fond du Lac (8);8-0;80;1
2, Waunakee;8-0;70;2
3, Kimberly;7-1;64;3
4, Muskego;8-0;53;4
5, Franklin;8-0;48;5
6, Milwaukee Marquette;8-0;37;6
7 (tie), Bay Port;8-0;28;7
7 (tie), Monona Grove;8-0;28;8
9, Mequon Homestead;8-0;16;9
10 (tie), Brookfield Central;7-1;6;10
10 (tie), Sun Prairie;7-1;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Hudson 2, Marshfield 1, River Falls 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (Enrollment 301-899)
Rank, school*W-L*LW*Pts.
1, New Berlin Eisenhower (3);8-0;72;2
2, St, Croix Central (2);8-0;69;3
3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (2);7-1;64;4
4, Racine St, Catherine's (1);8-0;48;5
5, West De Pere;8-0;42;7
6, Amherst;7-1;34;6
7 (tie), Little Chute;8-0;32;8
7 (tie), Lodi;7-1;32;1
9, McFarland;8-0;28;T9
10, New Berlin West;6-2;3;NR
Others receiving votes: Omro 2, Maple Northwestern 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Kiel 2, Lakeside Lutheran 2, Wrightstown 2, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 1, Winneconne 1, Cedar Grove-Belgium 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (Enrollment 300 and smaller)
Rank, school*W-L*LW*Pts.
1, Fond du Lac Springs (8);8-0;80;1
2, Edgar;8-0;65;2
3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran;8-0;62;3
4, Iola-Scandinavia;8-0;56;4
5, Eau Claire Regis;8-0;47;6
6, Black Hawk;7-0;43;5
7, Grantsburg;8-0;31;7
8, Bangor;7-1;20;9
9, Pecatonica/Argyle;7-1;13;NR
10 (tie), Johnson Creek;7-1;6;8
10 (tie), Stratford;7-1;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Oshkosh Lourdes 4, Hilbert 4, Fall River 2, Cambridge 1.