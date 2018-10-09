Try 1 month for 99¢
FOOTBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press high school football poll, including first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

LARGE SCHOOLS (Enrollment 900 and larger)

Rank, school*W-L*LW*Pts.

1, Fond du Lac (8);8-0;80;1

2, Waunakee;8-0;70;2

3, Kimberly;7-1;64;3

4, Muskego;8-0;53;4

5, Franklin;8-0;48;5

6, Milwaukee Marquette;8-0;37;6

7 (tie), Bay Port;8-0;28;7

7 (tie), Monona Grove;8-0;28;8

9, Mequon Homestead;8-0;16;9

10 (tie), Brookfield Central;7-1;6;10

10 (tie), Sun Prairie;7-1;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Hudson 2, Marshfield 1, River Falls 1.

MEDIUM SCHOOLS (Enrollment 301-899)

Rank, school*W-L*LW*Pts.

1, New Berlin Eisenhower (3);8-0;72;2

2, St, Croix Central (2);8-0;69;3

3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (2);7-1;64;4

4, Racine St, Catherine's (1);8-0;48;5

5, West De Pere;8-0;42;7

6, Amherst;7-1;34;6

7 (tie), Little Chute;8-0;32;8

7 (tie), Lodi;7-1;32;1

9, McFarland;8-0;28;T9

10, New Berlin West;6-2;3;NR

Others receiving votes: Omro 2, Maple Northwestern 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Kiel 2, Lakeside Lutheran 2, Wrightstown 2, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 1, Winneconne 1, Cedar Grove-Belgium 1.

SMALL SCHOOLS (Enrollment 300 and smaller)

Rank, school*W-L*LW*Pts.

1, Fond du Lac Springs (8);8-0;80;1

2, Edgar;8-0;65;2

3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran;8-0;62;3

4, Iola-Scandinavia;8-0;56;4

5, Eau Claire Regis;8-0;47;6

6, Black Hawk;7-0;43;5

7, Grantsburg;8-0;31;7

8, Bangor;7-1;20;9

9, Pecatonica/Argyle;7-1;13;NR

10 (tie), Johnson Creek;7-1;6;8

10 (tie), Stratford;7-1;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Oshkosh Lourdes 4, Hilbert 4, Fall River 2, Cambridge 1.

