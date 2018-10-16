Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep football photo: Lakeside Lutheran's Casey Ponyicsanyi takes on Lodi
Buy Now

Lakeside Lutheran senior Casey Ponyicsanyi races through the hole as senior Tyler Holzhueter (78) delivers a block on Lodi's Owen Jelinek during a Capitol North Conference game on Friday, Oct. 12 at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee. Ponyicsanyi rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries as the Warriors raced past the Blue Devils, 35-19.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Waunakee remains the top-ranked Division 2 football team in the Associated Press’ state rankings, but the Warriors are ranked No. 3 among large schools in this week’s final poll of the season.

Topping the poll is unanimous No. 1 Fond du Lac (9-0), which ended Kimberly’s 70-game winning streak in this year’s season opener. Kimberly (8-1) hasn’t lost since, and this week passed Waunakee for the No. 2 ranking.

Waunakee (9-0) is joined in the rankings by No. 8 Monona Grove (9-0), No. 11 Sun Prairie (8-1) and No. 12 Madison Memorial (8-1).

In the medium-schools rankings, McFarland (9-0) jumped two spots to No. 9 in this week’s ranking, followed by Lakeside Lutheran (8-1), which vaulted into the Top Ten with a victory over Lodi last week for the Capitol North Conference title. Lodi, once ranked No. 1 among medium schools, dropped out of the rankings with a second consecutive loss.

Also in Division 2, Mount Horeb/Barneveld (7-2) earned honorable mention and the top spot went to New Berlin Eisenhower (9-0).

In the small-schools rankings, Johnson Creek kept the No. 10 spot after tying for the Trailways Small Conference title, and unbeaten Capitol South champ Cambridge (9-0) and SWAL champ Mineral Point (8-1) earned honorable mention.

Fond du Lac Springs (9-0) kept the No. 1 ranking unanimously. In the region, Black Hawk (8-0) was No. 6, Bangor (8-1) was No. 8 and Pecatonica/Argyle (8-1) was No. 9.

FOOTBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The final Associated Press Wisconsin high school football poll of the season, including first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollments.

LARGE SCHOOLS (900 and larger)

Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW

1, Fond du Lac (8), 9-0, 80, 1

2, Kimberly, 8-1, 64, 3

3, Waunakee, 9-0, 62, 2

4, Muskego, 9-0, 54, 4

5, Franklin, 9-0, 47, 5

6, Milwaukee Marquette, 9-0, 40, 6

7, Bay Port, 9-0, 31, 7

8, Monona Grove, 9-0, 29, 8

9, Mequon Homestead, 9-0, 15, 9

10, Brookfield Central, 8-1, 9, T10

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 4, River Falls 2, Madison Memorial 2, Marshfield 1.

MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301 to 899)

Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW

1, New Berlin Eisenhower (4), 9-0, 74, 1

2, St, Croix Central (2), 9-0, 72, 2

3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (2), 8-1, 68, 3

4 (tie), West De Pere, 9-0, 49, 5

4 (tie), Racine St. Catherine's, 9-0, 49, 4

6, Little Chute, 9-0, 40, T7

7, McFarland, 9-0, 38, 9

8, Lakeside Lutheran, 8-1, 13, NR

9, Maple Northwestern, 9-0, 12, NR

10, Omro, 9-1, 7, NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 6, Winneconne 2, Amherst 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2, Kewaunee 1, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1,

SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)

Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW

1, Fond du Lac Springs (8), 9-0, 80, 1

2, Edgar, 9-0, 64, 2

3, Iola-Scandinavia, 9-0, 59, 4

4, Lake Country Lutheran, 9-0, 54, 3

5, Eau Claire Regis, 9-0, 45, 5

6, Black Hawk, 8-0, 40, 6

7, Grantsburg, 9-0, 35, 7

8, Bangor, 8-1, 21, 8

9, Pecatonica/Argyle, 8-1, 11, 9

10, Johnson Creek, 8-1, 10, T10

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7, Cambridge 7, Stratford 5, Mineral Point 1, Almond-Bancroft 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments