Waunakee remains the top-ranked Division 2 football team in the Associated Press’ state rankings, but the Warriors are ranked No. 3 among large schools in this week’s final poll of the season.
Topping the poll is unanimous No. 1 Fond du Lac (9-0), which ended Kimberly’s 70-game winning streak in this year’s season opener. Kimberly (8-1) hasn’t lost since, and this week passed Waunakee for the No. 2 ranking.
Waunakee (9-0) is joined in the rankings by No. 8 Monona Grove (9-0), No. 11 Sun Prairie (8-1) and No. 12 Madison Memorial (8-1).
In the medium-schools rankings, McFarland (9-0) jumped two spots to No. 9 in this week’s ranking, followed by Lakeside Lutheran (8-1), which vaulted into the Top Ten with a victory over Lodi last week for the Capitol North Conference title. Lodi, once ranked No. 1 among medium schools, dropped out of the rankings with a second consecutive loss.
Also in Division 2, Mount Horeb/Barneveld (7-2) earned honorable mention and the top spot went to New Berlin Eisenhower (9-0).
In the small-schools rankings, Johnson Creek kept the No. 10 spot after tying for the Trailways Small Conference title, and unbeaten Capitol South champ Cambridge (9-0) and SWAL champ Mineral Point (8-1) earned honorable mention.
Fond du Lac Springs (9-0) kept the No. 1 ranking unanimously. In the region, Black Hawk (8-0) was No. 6, Bangor (8-1) was No. 8 and Pecatonica/Argyle (8-1) was No. 9.
FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The final Associated Press Wisconsin high school football poll of the season, including first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollments.
LARGE SCHOOLS (900 and larger)
Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Fond du Lac (8), 9-0, 80, 1
2, Kimberly, 8-1, 64, 3
3, Waunakee, 9-0, 62, 2
4, Muskego, 9-0, 54, 4
5, Franklin, 9-0, 47, 5
6, Milwaukee Marquette, 9-0, 40, 6
7, Bay Port, 9-0, 31, 7
8, Monona Grove, 9-0, 29, 8
9, Mequon Homestead, 9-0, 15, 9
10, Brookfield Central, 8-1, 9, T10
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 4, River Falls 2, Madison Memorial 2, Marshfield 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301 to 899)
Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW
1, New Berlin Eisenhower (4), 9-0, 74, 1
2, St, Croix Central (2), 9-0, 72, 2
3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (2), 8-1, 68, 3
4 (tie), West De Pere, 9-0, 49, 5
4 (tie), Racine St. Catherine's, 9-0, 49, 4
6, Little Chute, 9-0, 40, T7
7, McFarland, 9-0, 38, 9
8, Lakeside Lutheran, 8-1, 13, NR
9, Maple Northwestern, 9-0, 12, NR
10, Omro, 9-1, 7, NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 6, Winneconne 2, Amherst 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2, Kewaunee 1, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1,
SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)
Rank, school, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Fond du Lac Springs (8), 9-0, 80, 1
2, Edgar, 9-0, 64, 2
3, Iola-Scandinavia, 9-0, 59, 4
4, Lake Country Lutheran, 9-0, 54, 3
5, Eau Claire Regis, 9-0, 45, 5
6, Black Hawk, 8-0, 40, 6
7, Grantsburg, 9-0, 35, 7
8, Bangor, 8-1, 21, 8
9, Pecatonica/Argyle, 8-1, 11, 9
10, Johnson Creek, 8-1, 10, T10
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7, Cambridge 7, Stratford 5, Mineral Point 1, Almond-Bancroft 1.