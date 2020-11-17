Prep football poll: Baraboo climbs to No. 8 among state large schools

The Baraboo football team has moved up two spots to No. 8 in this week’s next-to-last Associated Press state large-school rankings.

And they’re not the only area programs moving up in the world as the WIAA enters the final playoff round of what has been an unparalleled 2020 season.

Baraboo (7-1) has lost only to Sussex Hamilton, 20-19, in a hastily arranged game put together when both teams had opponents cancel due to COVID-19 issues.

Coach Steve Turkington’s Thunderbirds will play host to unranked Onalaska (4-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game. If Baraboo wins, the Thunderbirds will finish 8-1, earning the most victories the team has had in a single season since the 1996 team went 9-2.

Two crosstown rivals were prominent in The AP’s medium-school rankings, heading into a Thursday night rematch that needed double overtime to decide during the regular season.

Lakeside Lutheran (7-0) kept its No. 2 ranking among medium-sized schools, drawing one first-place vote. Lake Mills (6-2) climbed four spots to No. 6 in this week’s poll.