Prep football poll: Baraboo climbs to No. 8 among state large schools

The Baraboo football team has moved up two spots to No. 8 in this week’s next-to-last Associated Press state large-school rankings.
And they’re not the only area programs moving up in the world as the WIAA enters the final playoff round of what has been an unparalleled 2020 season.
Baraboo (7-1) has lost only to Sussex Hamilton, 20-19, in a hastily arranged game put together when both teams had opponents cancel due to COVID-19 issues.
Coach Steve Turkington’s Thunderbirds will play host to unranked Onalaska (4-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game. If Baraboo wins, the Thunderbirds will finish 8-1, earning the most victories the team has had in a single season since the 1996 team went 9-2.
Two crosstown rivals were prominent in The AP’s medium-school rankings, heading into a Thursday night rematch that needed double overtime to decide during the regular season.
Lakeside Lutheran (7-0) kept its No. 2 ranking among medium-sized schools, drawing one first-place vote. Lake Mills (6-2) climbed four spots to No. 6 in this week’s poll.
Lake Mills visits Lakeside at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a WIAA Division 3 second-round game. When the teams met during the regular season, it took a blocked field-goal try at the end of the second overtime to give Lakeside a 24-21 win.
Marshall (7-1), which was knocked out of the Division 4 playoffs by New Holstein last week, earned mention among medium-sized schools.
In the small-schools division of the rankings, Mineral Point (6-0) held firm at No. 4. The Pointers had to forfeit their Thursday Division 5 playoff game against Cambridge (5-2) due to COVID-19 issues. Highland earned honorable mention among small schools.
The No. 1 rankings went to defending Division 1 champion Muskego (8-0) among large schools, Appleton Xavier (7-1) among medium schools and Edgar (8-0) among small schools.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin high school football poll, including first-place votes in parentheses, record, points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on enrollment.
LARGE SCHOOLS (901 and greater)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Muskego (8)*8-0*80*1
2, Menomonee Falls*8-0*67*3
3, Franklin*5-1*63*2
4, Whitefish Bay*6-0*59*4
5 (tie), Kaukauna*6-1*43*5
5 (tie), Mukwonago*6-2*43*7
7, Union Grove*4-0*22*8
8, Baraboo*7-1*21*10
9, Waukesha West*5-2*16*NR
10, West De Pere*4-1*9*NR
Others receiving votes: Kenosha Bradford 6; Hartland Arrowhead 4; Oak Creek 3; Germantown 2; Menomonie 1; Wauwatosa West 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301 to 900)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Appleton Xavier (7)*7-1*79*1
2, Lakeside Lutheran (1)*7-0*72*2
3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*6-2*56*5
4, Hartland Lake Country Luth*7-2*53*3
5, Amherst*8-1*50*6
6, Lake Mills*6-2*32*10
7, Wrightstown*6-1*31*9
8, Greendale Martin Luther*6-2*25*4
9, Freedom*6-2*21*NR
10, Grafton*5-2*13*7
Others receiving votes: Maple Northwestern 3; Marshall 3; Luxemburg-Casco 2.
SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Edgar (7)*8-0*79*1
2, Oshkosh Lourdes*8-0*65*2
3, Eau Claire Regis (1)*5-0*63*3
4, Mineral Point*6-0*56*4
5, Iola-Scandinavia*8-0*51*5
6, Cumberland*8-0*42*6
7, Racine Lutheran*6-1*26*8
8, Colby*5-1*25*7
9, Brillion*7-0*16*10
10 (tie), Reedsville*8-1*6*NR
10 (tie), Spring Valley*8-0*6*NR
Others receiving votes: Highland 4; Hurley 1.
