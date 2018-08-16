Columbus football coach Calvin Zenz has never had a team where all the players wanted to do was play football.
In the past, Zenz coached some really talented classes, but quite often his best players’ main sport was something other than football.
“It’s not that the other kids didn’t like playing football or weren’t good at it or didn’t love it, it’s that they were good at everything,” Zenz said. “But if you were to tell a lot of them, ‘Hey, you can only play one sport,’ not a lot of those guys would’ve played football.”
This year’s team is different. The entire Cardinals squad loves playing football, which is what gets Zenz excited the most as the season gets started Friday when Omro comes to town.
“These guys have set football first. It’s a little different,” Zenz said. “They practice with more energy. They’re out to prove last year was just a fluke. Just the energy and enthusiasm these guys practice with is different than it has been.”
The Cardinals finished 2-7 overall last season, winning only one game in the Capitol North Conference. Their struggles were partly due to a storm of injuries that happened right as the season was beginning.
Quarterback Connor Manthey suffered an early-season injury, forcing starting safety Joe Morris to take over under center. And Morris would agree he probably wasn’t ready at that point, just three or four games into his sophomore season.
“I wasn’t really focusing on the quarterback position and when I got thrown in there, you could tell I wasn’t prepared,” Morris said. “This offseason, I’ve taken a lot of time (learning to be a quarterback). I went to a few camps. I spent a lot of time with my teammates. I’m feeling good.”
Morris isn’t the only player thrown to the wolves as a sophomore. Zenz said after the Cardinals lost to Marian (Ill.) Central Catholic in Week 3, a lot of senior starters got hurt, which resulted in the insertion of multiple young players into the starting lineup.
“If you could think of the worst possible things to happen, they all happened,” Zenz said. “There’s some things that I could tell you that you would be like, ‘There ain’t no way.’ It did. We played a really tough schedule. Yes, we lost a really talented class (the season prior), but last year’s class played OK in the first couple of games.
“Then we got beat up and a lot of young guys had to play that weren’t quite ready. They’re ready now.”
Last season’s struggles fortified this season’s juniors, especially Morris.
“The experience was … there was nothing I could compare it to,” he said. “Being a sophomore, being thrown in there, it was awesome to be able to be in that position. Now I know what it’s like. Let’s say Connor didn’t get hurt last year, and I didn’t get thrown in, it could be the same (this year) like last year.
“I feel lot more comfortable and I’m prepared now. I know what to expect.”
Zenz said there are quite a few sophomores this year that could earn playing time over the juniors because they’re “ready right now and that’s just because they’re naturally a little bit ahead.”
“A lot of guys did play, especially on defense, but we could go out this year later in the season, there could be six sophomores starting on offense,” Zenz said. “It’s not because there’s nobody there. They’re that kind of talented to be out there. There’s inexperience there. We have experience, but some of those guys with experience might get overtaken by some of the younger guys.”