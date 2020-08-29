Prep football: Picture starting to clear up for area teams deciding between fall and spring play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the latest Dodge County COVID-19 guidelines forcing changes to the area fall prep football landscape, teams are hustling to finalize their decisions and set up their schedules before looming WIAA deadlines.

As of Saturday, 13 of the 45 schools in the Wisconsin State Journal core coverage area will play fall football. The others will opt for the WIAA-approved alternative spring season.

Schools have until Sept. 1 to declare, on a per-sport basis, if they plan to participate in the fall or spring season for fall sports. Less than a week later, on Sept. 7, teams are allowed to begin practice for what would be a seven-game regular season starting Sept. 25.

However, a new set of guidelines set in place by the Dodge County Health Department last week caused changes for some schools in that county.

Faced with having the start dates for high-risk prep sports (football, volleyball and soccer) pushed back to Oct. 1, Beaver Dam opted to drop out of the fall season altogether and Dodgeland and Horicon/Hustisford had to drop out of their first two games.

Watertown will not face any changes to its fall football schedule, because the city has its own health department and the schools follow those guidelines, which are not as restrictive as the county’s in regard to fall sports.