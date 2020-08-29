Prep football: Picture starting to clear up for area teams deciding between fall and spring play

With the latest Dodge County COVID-19 guidelines forcing changes to the area fall prep football landscape, teams are hustling to finalize their decisions and set up their schedules before looming WIAA deadlines.
As of Saturday, 13 of the 45 schools in the Wisconsin State Journal core coverage area will play fall football. The others will opt for the WIAA-approved alternative spring season.
Schools have until Sept. 1 to declare, on a per-sport basis, if they plan to participate in the fall or spring season for fall sports. Less than a week later, on Sept. 7, teams are allowed to begin practice for what would be a seven-game regular season starting Sept. 25.
However, a new set of guidelines set in place by the Dodge County Health Department last week caused changes for some schools in that county.
Faced with having the start dates for high-risk prep sports (football, volleyball and soccer) pushed back to Oct. 1, Beaver Dam opted to drop out of the fall season altogether and Dodgeland and Horicon/Hustisford had to drop out of their first two games.
Watertown will not face any changes to its fall football schedule, because the city has its own health department and the schools follow those guidelines, which are not as restrictive as the county’s in regard to fall sports.
Watertown is the only Badger Large Conference school that has locked in a fall football season. Spring teams will be Beaver Dam, DeForest, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Oregon and Waunakee.
In the Badger Small conference, Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie plan to play a fall schedule, and Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Stoughton will play in the spring.
All the football programs in the Big Eight Conference have opted for spring football. In the football version of the Rock Valley, new member Madison Edgewood plans to play in the fall and the other entries, including new member Monroe, have opted for spring.
In the football Capitol Conference, Columbus, Lodi, Beloit Turner and Walworth Big Foot have decided to play in the spring, and Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep and Horicon/Hustisford will play in the fall. However, Horicon/Hustisford must sit out the first two weeks.
Athletic directors in the football-only Eastern Suburban Conference met on Thursday to finalize football plans. Only Clinton will play in the spring, and Cambridge, Marshall, Waterloo, Dodgeland, Markesan and Palmyra-Eagle will play in the fall. However, Dodgeland must sit out the first two weeks.
Other area teams (and their football conferences) that plan to wait until spring for fall sports are Poynette (South Central Conference), Belleville (SWAL), Deerfield (Trailways) and Wisconsin Heights (Southern, eight-player football).
River Valley is one of six Southwest Wisconsin Conference football programs aiming to play in the fall. New Glarus/Monticello, a new SWC member, has opted for spring.
Of course, further COVID-19 developments could affect fall schedules at any point during the season.
