Richie Gilles threw, Cooper Nelson caught, and the Sun Prairie football team celebrated a share of a third consecutive Big Eight Conference championship Friday night with a 42-7 victory over Madison West at Breese Stevens Field.
Gilles completed 10 of 19 passes for 205 yards for the Cardinals (8-1, 8-1 Big Eight), including a 65-yard touchdown pass to Nelson. Sun Prairie’s Nathan Schauer finished with 85 yards on 13 carries and scored four times.
For the Regents (3-6, 3-6), quarterback Dayne Armwald ran for 113 yards on seven carries. Nazier Jones caught a 6-yard pass from Armwald for West’s only score.
Middleton 35, Madison La Follette 27
Middleton’s Bryce Carey ran for a 45-yard touchdown in the final minute to seal the victory as the Cardinals (6-3, 6-3) beat the Lancers (4-5, 4-5), who still earned a playoff invitation.
Middleton led 14-13 at the start of the fourth quarter, and the teams combined to score 35 points in the game’s final 12 minutes. The Lancers’ Kayvion James-Ragland led all players with 138 yards rushing and three TDs.
Verona 47, Madison East 0
Junior quarterback Adam Bekx threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Wildcats (7-2, 7-2) cruised by the Purgolders (1-8, 1-8).
The Wildcats’ defense held the Purgolders to 135 yards while racking up 510 on offense. Verona’s Keegan Lindell led all players with 130 yards and two touchdowns on only 12 carries.
Beloit Memorial 34,
Janesville Parker 0
Matthew Wedig recovered a fumble on the first play of the game, turning it into a touchdown a few plays later, and finished with 101 rushing yards on 10 carries to lead the host Purple Knights (2-7, 2-7) past the Vikings (0-9, 0-9).
Wedig finished with two rushing touchdownsand Gannon Rand connected with Shelvin Garrett Jr. for a 36-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Brandon Perry rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown, and Jarron Coleman had a rushing touchdown for Beloit.