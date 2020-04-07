Prep football: Nick Nelson to take over Fort Atkinson's program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nick Nelson has been promoted to the head coaching position of the Fort Atkinson High School football program.

Nelson, who coached the Blackhawks’ offensive and defensive lines and supervised the weight room for the last two years, learned of his promotion on Monday.

“We interviewed the week before the schools got shut down, so everything got put on pause,” Nelson said. “I found out yesterday and I’m ready to get going.”

Nelson replaces Brady Grayvold, a two-time NCAA Division III champion cornerback at UW-Whitewater who left to join the staff of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. Grayvold went 0-18 over two years as head coach.

Nelson said the Blackhawks have the personnel to turn that record in a positive direction.

“Realistically, we’ve got a lot of potential. We have a lot of young guys and they’re working hard,” Nelson said. “Our senior class was great last year but small in numbers, so we were playing a lot of sophomores and juniors. That means this year we’re bringing back a lot of guys who have had playing time.”