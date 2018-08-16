In many ways, the 2018 season will be a transition year for the Necedah football team.
Last fall, faced with low turnout among upperclassmen, school administrators made the decision to not field a varsity football team this year. According to Necedah athletic director Cora Dillin, school officials and the athletic training staff were concerned a varsity team with a roster heavy on underclassmen could pose player safety risks.
“Last year, we graduated 10 seniors. I think we had one or two juniors on the team, seven or eight sophomores and five or six freshmen,” Dillin said. “We haven’t had a JV team in a few years due to the lower numbers, and injuries kind of play into that. So after talking with our athletic trainer, she had some concerns with the number of injuries we had last year.”
Not only will the Cardinals be venturing into a season without a varsity squad, they’ll do so under the tutelage of a new head coach.
Jim Beaver stepped down as Necedah’s head football coach last spring after four seasons at the helm, during which he compiled a 14-24 record, including a playoff appearance in 2014. Succeeding Beaver in the role is Chris Rice, who comes to Necedah after serving as the girls basketball coach at Menominee Indian High School in Keshena for the last seven years, and as the offensive coordinator for the Wittenberg-Birnamwood football team for the past four years.
Coaching is in Rice’s blood. He is the son of longtime former Ithaca head football coach Dan Rice, who was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007. His uncle Bill Rice is also a WFCA Hall of Famer.
Now, Chris gets a chance to take the reins of his own program.
Rice is tasked with essentially building Necedah football back from the ground up. The Cardinals currently have a roster of 18 players, featuring many underclassmen. However, Rice knew the situation when he accepted the position and is eager to get the opportunity to work with his young team to build toward the future.
“I understood that their numbers were a little low and that they were trying to rebuild,” Rice said. “My dad’s a Hall of Fame coach, so (coaching) is something I’ve always been around. I just enjoy the aspect of seeing the kids get better day in and day out, and just seeing the little improvements that there are.”
Luckily for Rice, there are several returning contributors from last year’s team who will help ease the transition, including sophomore Robert Swenson and junior Lane Meltesen. However, the biggest returning piece from last season is junior Jaron Murphy.
Murphy played on the varsity squad in each of his first two years of high school, earning an All-Scenic Bluffs Conference honorable mention as a freshman and a first-team selection as a utility player during his sophomore season. Through his first two seasons, Murphy has compiled 1,466 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, 797 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.
Murphy will now take on a larger role, both on the field as a player and off the field as a leader, helping the team grow as it builds toward the future.
“We let everyone know this is going to be a one-year deal,” Dillin said. “Bottom line is we’re doing this for one year to start rebuilding, working on the skill development and technique and getting that number of kids ready for a varsity level.”