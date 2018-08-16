Phoenix at a glance

Coach: Lance Schultz, first season

On offense: The Phoenix open the season loaded at running back, where seniors Drew Torres and Micah Williams are joined by juniors Abe Postler and BJ Konkel to give the team four solid options running the ball. If the team chooses to throw, it has a big-play receiver in Brad Myers, who averaged 22 yards per catch last year.

On defense: Expect MPGL to be led by Williams and Konkel. Williams moves to defensive end from middle linebacker, where he was a first-team all-conference pick a year ago. Konkel led the Trailways Large Conference in tackles last year, and was a second-team pick at outside linebacker.

Bottom line: The Phoenix lost a bunch of close games last season. If they can find a way to turn some of those close calls into wins, especially early in the season, they could end the program's two-year playoff dry spell.