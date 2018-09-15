The New Glarus/Monticello football team took an early lead over unbeaten Belleville with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns Friday.
And the Glarner Knights’ defense took it from there.
New Glarus/Monticello intercepted five passes to hold on for a 13-9 victory over the host Wildcats in the Capitol South Conference opener for both teams.
Nathan Streiff caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Darris Schuett and Patrick Craker had a 2-yard scoring run to give the lead to New Glarus/Monticello (2-3 overall, 1-0 Capitol South). Schuett threw for 109 yards and Craker had 16 carries for 48 yards.
For Belleville, Nate Mabis threw for 194 yards and Luke Kelly rushed for 108 yards, but the Wildcats (4-1, 0-1) were unable to recover from five turnovers and nine penalties.
Cambridge 49, Waterloo 14
Riley Olson rushed for four touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown as the host Blue Jays (5-0, 1-0) cruised past the Pirates (0-5, 0-1).
Olson finished with 247 yards on nine carries and Bailey Furseth caught two passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Waterloo’s Spencer Noel had 113 yards on six carries.
Capitol North
Lake Mills 47, Poynette 14
Adam Moen threw a school- record seven touchdown passes, eclipsing Ben Dunkleberger’s mark by one, and finished 31-for-48 with 392 yards as the L-Cats (4-1, 1-0 Capitol North) topped the visiting Pumas (4-1, 0-1).
Hunter Buechel had 11 catches for 186 yards and four touchdowns for Lake Mills.
Brayden O’Connor had 109 yards on three catches, including an 80-yard first-quarter score for Poynette.
Lake Mills’ Matt Johnson caught eight passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
Lakeside Lutheran 41,
Columbus 6
Matthew Davis threw for 62 yards and a touchdown and had 11 carries for 158 yards and a score as the host Warriors (4-1, 1-0 Capitol North) cruised past the Cardinals (1-4, 0-1).
Casey Ponyicsanyi had two rushing touchdowns for Lakeside.
Trent Casper had 74 yards and a touchdown on three catches to lead Columbus.
Rock Valley
McFarland 45, Whitewater 6
The Spartans (5-0, 5-0) blocked three punts in their victory over the Whippets (0-5, 0-5) at UW-Whitewater’s Perkins Stadium.
Cam Schaaf returned the second blocked kick 26 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Offensively, Derek Scharting needed only 5-for-7 passing to pick up 96 yards and two touchdowns for McFarland, thanks in part to a 53-yard score by Matthew Jostad in the second.
Will Leibbrand scored a 53-yard rushing touchdown for Whitewater in the third, but Dylan Pease completed just 9 of 19 passes for 112 yards.
Edgerton 34, Jefferson 7
Jaden Johnson passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as the visiting Crimson Tide (4-1, 4-1) defeated the Eagles (3-2, 3-2).
Johnson finished with 107 rushing yards and 61 passing yards and Skyler Gullickson caught four passes for 40 yards.
Christian Chesmore was 5-for-10 with 75 passing yards for Jefferson.
East Troy 41,
Evansville/Albany 20
Jacob Dessart ran for 308 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries as the host Trojans (4-1, 4-1 Rock Valley) rolled past the Blue Devils (0-5, 0-5).
Tyr Severson threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns and Sully Geske had nine receptions for 144 yards and two scores for Evansville.
Southwest Wisconsin
Prairie du Chien 33,
River Valley 6
Prairie du Chien (4-1, 1-0 Southwest Wisconsin) opened league play by picking up its first win over host River Valley (3-2, 0-1) since 2009.
Prairie du Chien’s Ben Riter had eight catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Gavin Gillitzer threw for three touchdowns and 217 yards with three interceptions. PDC’s Mason Kramer had an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
For River Valley, Josh Maier and Tyler Nachreiner combined to catch 10 passes for 149 yards, but leading rusher Shane Liegel was held to 34 yards on nine carries.
Dodgeville 59,
Richland Center 17
The Dodgers (1-4, 1-0 Southwest Wisconsin) rolled past the Hornets (1-4, 0-1) in their league opener. Dodgeville opened a 21-14 lead after one quarter, and then made it 47-14 at the half en route to outscoring Richland Center 38-3 over the final three quarters.
South Central
Adams-Friendship 14, Wisconsin Dells 6
The visiting Green Devils (2-3, 1-0 South Central) opened conference play with a victory over the Chiefs (1-4, 0-1).
Trailways Small
Johnson Creek 45, Rio 8
Justin Swanson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead the visiting Blue Jays (5-0, 3-0) past the Vikings (1-4, 0-3).
Swanson had 87 yards passing and 77 yards rushing and Anthony Purpi had two touchdowns on 93 yards rushing.
Brandon Rowe caught a 64-yard pass from Teagan Prochnow for Rio’s lone touchdown.
Cambria-Friesland 54, Deerfield 0
The host Hilltoppers (2-3, 2-1 Trailways Small) scored 28 points in the second quarter and coasted past the Demons (0-5, 0-3).
Max Raymond rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries for Cambria-Friesland. Deerfield was held to 65 yards of offense and five first downs.
Trailways Large
Palmyra-Eagle 22, Pardeeville 12
The host Panthers (4-1, 2-1 Trailways Large) got three touchdown passes from Brandon Wilde to pull away against the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1).
Wilde threw for 333 yards. His scoring throws were to Danny Hammond for 30 yards, Owen Butenhoff for 12 and Morgan Carpenter for 34 yards.
Pardeeville got a 2-yard TD run from Dan Wohlfert, who also intercepted a Wilde pass.
Non-conference
Mineral Point 54, Marshall 18
Issac Lindsey threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Pointers (4-1) to a road victory over the Cardinals (1-4).
For Mineral Point, Blaise Watters had two catches for 94 yards, both for touchdowns, and Will Straka had two scores on the ground with 28 total rushing yards on eight attempts.
Dylan Horstmeyer’s 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns weren’t enough for Marshall, which had more total first downs (15) than Mineral Point (11).