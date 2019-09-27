Despite weather delays and double overtime on Friday, Late Night with the Red Hawks and Vikings turned out to be quite a hit.
More so, as it turned out, for the visiting Milton Red Hawks, who took their first lead of the game in the second overtime and held on to beat Stoughton 28-21 in a battle for the Badger South Conference lead.
Dane Nelson caught a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-3 in the second overtime, after Jerry Jones caught a 13-yard scoring pass in the first overtime to keep the Red Hawks (6-0, 4-0 Badger South) alive.
Vikings quarterback Adam Hobson broke free for a 25-yard TD run on the first play of overtime. But his team couldn’t answer Milton’s score in the second extra period.
Milton forced overtime with a huge defensive play, as Jayce Rocha intercepted a Hobson pass at the Milton 1-yard line with 5 seconds left in regulation. Milton’s defense also helped to tie the game early in the fourth quarter, as a fumble led to Nick Huber’s 5-yard TD run with 3:07 remaining.
Watertown 49, Fort Atkinson 7
Ethan Pauly threw five first-half touchdowns and ran for another in the third quarter to lead the visiting Goslings (5-1, 3-1 Badger South) past the Blackhawks (0-6, 0-3).
Monona Grove 38,
Madison Edgewood 20
Brady Killerlain ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries to help the Silver Eagles (2-4, 2-2 Badger South) hold off theCrusaders (0-6, 0-3) at Breese Stevens Field. Edgewood’s Joe Hartlieb threw for 297 yards, completing 18 of 31 passes with one interception. He threw an 82-yard scoring pass to Daniel James to draw the Crusaders within 21-14 in the third quarter, and a 24-yard scoring strike to Ben Newton with 9:23 to play, making it 31-20. But Monona Grove’s Casey Marron hit Cam Reuter for a 60-yard score 12 seconds later to sew up the scoring.
Oregon 28, Monroe 7
The Panthers (3-3, 2-2 Badger South) opened a 21-0 halftime lead and racked up 329 yards of offense to hold off the Cheesemakers (3-3, 2-2). Mason Grender ran for 85 yards and a touchdown to lead the balanced Oregon rushing attack, and Thomas Snow ran for a 65-yard touchdown.
Oregon’s Erik Victorson completed five of seven passes for 94 yards and two scores.
For Monroe, Trevor Rodebaugh ran for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Waunakee 28, Sauk Prairie 7
Quarterback Caden Nelson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead the Warriors (6-0, 4-0 Badger North) past the host Eagles (3-3, 1-3). Waunakee became playoff eligible with the win, while Sauk Prairie lost its third straight after a 3-0 start.
Nelson threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Andrew Keller in the second quarter and a 25-yard TD pass to Randy Vojtisek in the third. He also ran for TDs of 1 and 42 yards. Sauk Prairie added a score in the fourth quarter.
DeForest 35,
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0
Trey Schroeder threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Norskies (6-0 overall, 4-0 Badger North) scored all their points in the first half to defeat the Vikings (1-5, 1-3). Schroeder completed 6 of 7 passes for 126 yards. Alex Endres added 48 yards rushing and two touchdowns on seven carries. The DeForest defense held Mount Horeb/Barneveld to 36 total yards.
Baraboo 24, Portage 17
The visiting Thunderbirds (1-5, 1-3 Badger North) held on to beat the Warriors as senior Nate McCauley rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and Riley Weyh delivered a game-sealing interception to lead the T-Birds past the Warriors (2-4, 1-3).
Reedsburg 28, Beaver Dam 7
The visiting Beavers (5-1, 3-1 Badger North) got 135 rushing yards and one touchdown from Casey Campbell, and 80 yards and another score from Ethan Lee to hold off the Golden Beavers (1-5, 1-3). Zach Bestor added a 26-yard scoring run and Joe Statz scored from 4 yards out for Reedsburg.
Middleton 54,
Janesville Parker 16
Kallion Bucker ran for 95 yards and scored two touchdowns as eight players scored for the Cardinals (4-2 overall, 4-2 Big Eight) in their rout of the visiting Vikings (1-5, 1-5). Buckner scored Middleton’s first touchdown on a 70-yard punt return before adding an 11-yard score in the third quarter.
Buckner’s punt return was part of a 16-point effort by Middleton’s special teams and defense, which also added a safety and a 20-yard interception return TD by Joshua Stormer. Middleton quarterback Drew Teff finished 2-for-4 passing for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Madison East 28,
Janesville Craig 22 (OT)
The visiting Purgolders (3-3, 3-3) won their third consecutive game, holding the Cougars (1-5, 1-5) scoreless on the opening possession of overtime and then scoring a winning touchdown.
Craig tied the game with 1:19 left in regulation on a 1-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion run by Eric Hughes.
Madison West 42,
Beloit Memorial 0
The visiting Regents (2-4, 2-4 Big Eight) had little trouble fending off the Purple Knights (1-5, 1-5), who lost their fifth consecutive game.
Lake Mills 44, Columbus 14
Adam Moen threw for 466 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 128 more yards and another score to lead the L-Cats (5-1, 2-0 Capitol North), 10th-ranked among medium schools, past the host Cardinals (3-3, 0-2). Three Lake Mills’ receivers had over 100 yards: Jaxson Retrum had 176 and two scores, Hunter Buechel had 141 and a score, and Matthew Johnson had 105 and a score.
William Cotter threw for 106 yards and one touchdown as well as running in another touchdown for Columbus.
Lodi 42, Poynette 7
Colton Nicolay rushed for 72 yards and four touchdowns to lead the sixth-ranked Blue Devils (6-0, 2-0 Capitol North) over the visiting Pumas (2-4, 0-2). Lodi scored 35 points in the second quarter to wipe out an early 7-0 Poynette lead.
Watertown Luther Prep 9,
Lakeside Lutheran 7
Yuri Soloviyov kicked a 20-yard field goal with 1 minute, 59 seconds left, and Atticus Lawrenz intercepted a Matt Davis pass at midfield a few plays later to lift the Phoenix (3-3, 1-1 Capitol North) over the Warriors (3-3, 1-1). Tersony Vater caught a 27-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for Lakeside.
Cambridge 28,
New Glarus/Monticello 7
Tyler Colts ran for three touchdowns as the visiting Blue Jays (5-1, 1-0) opened Capitol South play with victory over the Glarner Knights (2-4, 1-1). Tyler Curtis carried 22 times for 129 yards for the Blue Jays. Cambridge’s defense held New Glarus/Monticello to 21 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown on a Jordan Marty 24-yard interception return. Glarner Knights quarterback Mason Martinson finished 9-for-27 passing for 171 yards with an interception.
Marshall 13, Belleville 7
Jack Moen ran for a third-quarter touchdown to break a 7-7 tie and deliver the Cardinals (1-5 overall, 1-1 Capitol South) their first win of the year over the host Wildcats (4-2, 1-1). Marshall quarterback Dylan Horstmeyer opened the scoring with a 16-yard run. Horstmeyer finished 4-for-10 passing for 66 yards and added 92 yards on 26 carries. Marshall’s defense held Belleville quarterback Trevor Syse without a completion in 11 attempts.
Edgerton 33, Beloit Turner 0
In a game called at halftime due to heavy thunderstorms, the visiting Crimson Tide (5-1, 5-1 Rock Valley Conference) stayed within a game of the league lead.
Walworth Big Foot 34, McFarland 21
The host Chiefs (4-2, 4-2 Rock Valley) knocked the defending league champion Spartans to .500 (3-3, 3-3). McFarland quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson had 120 yards passing and 97 yards rushing with two touchdowns.
Waterloo 42, Palmyra-Eagle 41
Palmyra-Eagle’s Brandon Wilde threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Kopydlowski as time expired, but his 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete and the host Pirates (1-5) earned their first victory of the season.
Wilde threw for 496 yards for the Panthers (4-2), completing 40 of 70 attempts. Waterloo quarterback Chase Bostwick completed 10 of 18 passes for 224 yards and four scores.
Wisconsin Heights 48,
Oakfield 32
Quarterback Ozur Kepler had 320 yards passing and six touchdowns to lead the Vanguards (5-1, 3-1 Great Eight) past the Oaks (3-2, 2-2). Jack Fields had 263 receiving yards on 14 receptions.