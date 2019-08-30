A 42-point first half and a second-half shutout by the defense was more than enough Friday night to lead the Madison Memorial football team to a 49-18 victory at Madison La Follette in Big Eight Conference play.
Max Hoeser caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Jason Ceniti in the first quarter to get the state ninth-ranked Spartans (2-0, 2-0) off to a hot start.
La Follette answered when Ben Probst threw to Dakovin Prather for a 33-yard score, but Memorial’s Kabaris Vasser rushed for two second-quarter touchdowns to help Memorial open a 42-18 halftime lead. Ceniti scored the game’s final points with a third-quarter run.
Madison West 49, Madison East 28
Dayne Armwald ran the opening kickoff back 98 yards for a touchdown, opening the floodgates as West (1-1, 1-1) opened a 28-16 lead and held off the Purgolders (0-2, 0-2) at Mansfield Stadium.
Armwald added a 7-yard touchdown run in the second half, and Ezra Thompson ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as West racked up 363 yards of offense. Thompson totaled 157 yards rushing and Naz Jones had 117 yards and a score.
East quarterback Brandon Dixon completed 10 of 24 throws for 118 yards and one fourth-quarter touchdown. He also ran for a score. Justice Lee ran for two touchdowns and totaled 136 yards on 33 carries for the Purgolders.
Sun Prairie 47, Beloit Memorial 7
Quarterback Brady Stevens threw first-quarter touchdown passes to Nathan Schauer and Colin Schaefer, then scored on a run to get the Cardinals (1-1, 1-1) off to a 20-0 start on the way to their 20th consecutive victory over the host Purple Knights (1-1, 1-1).
Janesville Craig 27, Janesville Parker 7
Eric Hughes scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and added a fourth-quarter score and a two-point conversion pass to lead the Cougars (1-1, 1-1) past the Vikings (0-2, 0-2) at Monterey Stadium.
Rock Valley
Evansville 19, Edgerton 16
Tyr Severson took the comeback for the Blue Devils (2-0) down to the very end, scoring a 2-yard touchdown with 9 seconds remaining to best the host Crimson Tide (1-1). Severson’s last-second score followed a ferocious fourth-quarter rally by Edgerton, which scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 16-12 lead with less than three minutes remaining.
Quarterback Drew Hanson finished 18-for-29 for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Edgerton, but also threw three interceptions.
Jefferson 20, McFarland 8
Jeffrey Zeh ran for three touchdowns and 208 yards and the Eagles (2-0) held the visiting Spartans (1-1) scoreless for more than three quarters. Dean Neff complemented Zeh with 126 rushing yards as Jefferson overcame a pair of fumbles.
Badger crossover
Waunakee 56, Stoughton 26
Caden Nelson threw six touchdown passes, three to Andrew Keller, to lead the state third-ranked Warriors (2-0) past the host Vikings (1-1). Nelson completed 16 of 20 passes for 205 yards, and Keller scored on all three of his catches, covering 10, 7 and 14 yards.
Stoughton hung with the Warriors early, tying the game at 14 early in the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Adam Hobson. But Waunakee punched in three scores in the final nine minutes of the half to take a 35-14 lead.
Alec Morgan ran for 111 yards and two scores for Waunakee, which racked up 424 yards of offense. Hobson passed for 162 yards and a score and ran for 55 more for the Vikings.
Reedsburg 21, Monona Grove 13
Casey Campbell caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Lee with just under five minutes remaining in the second quarter as the Beavers (2-0) beat the host Silver Eagles (0-2).
Campbell finished with 89 yards on the ground, 85 through the air and three TDs.
Monona Grove scored twice in the first quarter, with Camron Behnke throwing a 41-yard touchdown pass and Ty Hoier rushing for a two-yard score.
Milton 40, Mount Horeb 0
Nick Huber broke through for 129 yards and five touchdowns as the Red Hawks (2-0) beat the visiting Vikings (0-2), who played without quarterback Ethan Post after he suffered a shoulder injury last week.
Jerry Jones added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Milton. Milton’s defense held the Vikings to 78 yards on 36 plays, and the Red Hawks’ offense piled up 386 yards and 24 first downs.
Sauk Prairie 19, Madison Edgewood 13
Garrett Hertzfeldt scored on a 4-yard run with a little more than seven minutes remaining to break a 13-13 score, and the Eagles (2-0) held on to beat the host Crusaders (0-2) at Breese Stevens Field. Hertzfeldt’s touchdown capped a nine-play drive for Sauk Prairie.
Edgewood rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit on a pair of touchdown passes from Joe Hartlieb to Jackson Trudgeon. Parker Breunig opened the scoring for Sauk Prairie with a 55-yard touchdown run in the game’s opening minute. He finished with 11 carries for 126 yards.
Oregon 21, Beaver Dam 14
Broden Boschert scored an early touchdown, but the visiting Golden Beavers (0-2) could only muster up one more score the rest of the way against the host Panthers (1-1).
Ryan McCorkle got things going for Oregon, and Matt Kissling had 113 yards rushing on nine attempts. Teague Szudy chipped in 61 rushing yards and 45 receiving yards.
Watertown 26, Baraboo 12
The Goslings (2-0) scored 14 points in the third quarter to post a home victory against the Thunderbirds (0-2). Ethan Pauly went 14-for-28 with 251 yards and two touchdowns and 52 yards receiving. Luna Nelson of Baraboo had 139 yards rushing on 19 carries.
DeForest 61, Fort Atkinson 7
The Norskies (2-0) had two interception returns for touchdowns in the first quarter to help build a 34-0 lead toward a road victory over the Blackhawks (0-2). Alex Endres of DeForest had 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Alec Courtier of Fort Atkinson had 143 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Non-conference
Delafield St. John’s NW 25, Deerfield 6
Bene Lemke scored on a 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter for the Demons (0-2), but the Lancers (2-0) answered with an 83-yard scoring pass and added touchdowns in the second, third and fourth quarters to pull away.
Riley Bonjour caught four passes for 138 yards to lead the Demons’ offense.
Elkhorn 29, Lakeside Lutheran 28
The Elks (1-1) scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mason Buelow, as well as a successful two-point run from Buelow with less than two minutes left to seal the come-from-behind victory over the host Warriors (1-1). Buelow accounted for 434 of Elkhorn’s 450 yards on offense; throwing for three touchdowns and 324 yards and rushing for one touchdown on 110 yards.
Lakeside scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter, with Matt Davis throwing two touchdown passes to John O’Donnell.
Columbus 35, Platteville 0
Defensive lineman Austin Rennhack took a first-quarter fumble back 55 yards for the opening score and the host Cardinals (2-0) never looked back against the Hillmen (1-1).
Columbus running back Caden Brunell caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from William Cotter one second before halftime, and he added a pair of long touchdown runs after the break. He finished with 162 yards on 16 carries.
Columbus’ defense held Platteville to just 6 yards rushing on 24 carries. Platteville quarterback Tyler McClain completed 18 of 27 passes for 188 yards, but with a pair of interceptions.
Watertown Luther Prep 42, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 19
Nathan de Galley caught touchdown passes of 66 and 17 yards from Ben Cole and the Crusaders (2-0) took a 35-7 halftime lead en route to beating the Chargers (0-2). Ethan Buege scooped up a fumble for a 22-yard touchdown return for Luther Prep, and Elijah Shevey, Cole Burow and Jon Holtz had touchdown runs.
Shevey and Cole combined to throw for 162 of Luther Prep’s 319 total yards.
Prairie du Chien 46, Waterloo 19
Tyler Hannah ran for three touchdowns to help the Blackhawks (2-0) put away the Pirates (0-2) on the road. Dylan Coleman, quarterback for Prairie du Chien, was 10-18 with 201 yards and a touchdown. Mason Kramer of Prairie du Chien had 153 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Benton co-op 28, Cambridge 0
Kaelan Shetler ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Zephyrs (2-0) rode a 22-point second quarter to a commanding home victory over the Blue Jays (1-1). Shetler finished with 151 yards on 12 carries and also recorded an interception.