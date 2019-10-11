The McFarland offense and defense were firing on all cylinders Friday night, and as a result, the Rock Valley Conference title chase is up in the air.
The Spartans scored the game’s final 16 points and outgained Evansville 403 yards to 137, to take a 23-8 victory over the previously unbeaten Blue Devils (7-1, 7-1 Rock Valley).
McFarland (5-3, 5-3), last year’s Rock Valley champs, took control on a pair of second-half touchdown passes from Jeremiah Price-Johnson to Nic Hall, covering 30 and 26 yards. Price-Johnson passed for 151 yards and rushed for 83, and Connor Frasier rushed for 146 yards and a score on 26 carries.
Evansville managed 73 yards passing and 64 yards rushing.
Edgerton 54, Whitewater 13
Devin Jorgenson rushed for four touchdowns and caught a 70-yard pass from Drew Hanson for a fifth TD to lead the Crimson Tide (7-1, 7-1 Rock Valley) past the Whippets (1-7, 1-7) and into a share of the Rock Valley lead. Jorgenson totaled 119 yards on 18 carries, and Hanson completed seven of nine throws for 149 yards and rushed for 89. The Crimson Tide defense held Whitewater to eight first downs and and 215 total yards, including 170 rushing yards on just six carries by Will Leibbrand.
One of Edgerton’s scores was set up by a blocked punt at the Whitewater 10-yard line.
Stoughton 53, Monroe 18
Adam Hobson ran for two touchdowns and threw for three more, and Brooks Empey popped loose for three scoring runs, to carry the visiting Vikings (6-2, 5-1 Badger South) past the Cheesemakers (4-4, 3-3).
Hobson threw touchdown passes to Nathan Hutcherson covering 32, 67 and 49 yards, and ran for scores of 1 and 5 yards. Empey started his scoring with a 1-yard run, then broke for TD runs of 69 and 81 yards in the second quarter.
Tyler Matley scored twice for Monroe.
Milton 40, Madison Edgewood 0
The visiting Red Hawks (7-1, 5-1 Badger South) bounced back from last week’s loss to Monroe by opening a 13-0 halftime lead and pulling away late against the Crusaders (1-7, 1-5) at Breese Stevens Field. Evan Jordahl threw for 76 yards and two touchdowns for Milton, and Jerry Jones rushed 17 times for 110 yards and two scores. Milton’s defense held Edgewood to 119 yards and eight first downs. The Crusaders’ Joe Hartleib completed 16 of 28 passes for 101 yards, and Jackson Trudgeon made 10 catches.
Watertown 42, Oregon 13
After the host Panthers (3-5, 2-4 Badger South) scored the first touchdown, the visiting Goslings (6-2, 4-2) scored 42 unanswered points. Ethan Pauly threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores for Watertown.
Monona Grove 47,
Fort Atkinson 15
An unusual play set the stage for the Silver Eagles (3-5, 3-3 Badger South) in their victory over the visiting Blackhawks (0-8, 0-6). Fort’s Mason Brandl completed a pass to Ryan Acosta, who lateraled to James Vandermause, but the result was a fumble — which Monona Grove’s Mitch Hunter scooped up and returned for a score. Brady Killerlain had 79 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries for Monona Grove.
Waunakee 54, Portage 7
The fourth-ranked Warriors (8-0, 6-0 Badger North) erupted for 40 points in the first half. Quarterback Caden Nelson rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more for Waunakee. Colton Brandsma scored a late touchdown for Portage (2-6, 1-5).
DeForest 48, Beaver Dam 7
The Norskies (8-0, 6-0 Badger North) took a 42-0 halftime lead when Devin Magli returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown on the last play of the half. From there, it was a cruise against the host Golden Beavers (2-6, 2-4).
Gabe Finley opened the scoring with a 4-yard TD run, quarterback Trey Schroeder and Alex Endres added short runs, Schroeder threw a 24-yard scoring pass to Nolan Hawk and Lane Larson broke for a 24-yard TD run to make it 35-0 in the second quarter.
Sauk Prairie 28,
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0
Garrett Hertzfeld ran for 144 yards and Parker Breunig added two rushing touchdowns as the Eagles (5-3, 3-3 Badger North) shut down the visiting Vikings (1-7, 1-5). Sauk Prairie’s defense held Mount Horeb/Barneveld to five first downs and 27 passing yards. The Eagles tallied 312 rushing yards on 49 carries.
Reedsburg 42, Baraboo 13
Ethan Lee scored three touchdowns on four carries and threw for another, and the Beavers (6-2, 4-2 Badger North) used their option offense to dominate the visiting Thunderbirds (1-7, 1-5). Lee carried four times for 148 yards and three touchdowns, and completed his only pass for a 59-yard score. Casey Campbell added 141 yards rushing on eight carries.
Madison Memorial 49,
Janesville Parker 6
The visiting Spartans (8-0, 6-0 Big Eight) clinched the outright conference title for the first time since 1984, storming to a 21-point lead after one quarter and a 49-0 halftime lead against the Vikings (0-8, 0-8).
Quarterback Jason Ceniti passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Kabaris Vasser ran for a pair of scores. Ceniti threw for 245 yards and the Spartans rushed for 195 more.
Parker was held to nine first downs and 122 total yards, but got a fourth-quarter touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Sam O’Leary to Matthew Hartwig.
Madison La Follette 39,
Madison East 8
Jaylend Brown ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns to deliver the Lancers (6-2, 6-2 Big Eight Conference) a commanding home victory over the Purgolders (3-5, 3-5). Ben Probst opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown pass before four consecutive La Follette TD runs made the score 33-0.
East quarterback Phil Roh III connected on a 20-yard touchdown pass to Keonte Jones to get the Purgolders on the board in the fourth quarter. Roh finished 9-for-14 for 76 yards with an interception. Probst was 12-for-20 for 130 yards.
Verona 49, Beloit Memorial 7
Quarterback Adam Bekx went 14-for-20 for 215 yards and four touchdown passes to lead the Wildcats (6-2, 6-2 Big Eight) past the Purple Knights (1-7, 1-7) in their final regular-season game on their current home field. Receiver Aubrey Dawkins had 100 yards on seven receptions for Verona.
Madison West 36,
Janesville Craig 12
Will Gutknecht rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns as the Regents (4-4, 4-4 Big Eight) overpowered the Cougars (1-7, 1-7) at Mansfield Stadium. Naz Jones ran in seven and eight-yard touchdown scores for West, finishing with 69 yards on 14 carries.
Eric Hughes threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Marshaun Harriel in the second quarter for Craig. Hughes also ran in a 53-yard touchdown score in the first quarter.
Columbus 14, Luther Prep 7
Caden Brunell rushed for a 45-yard touchdown in the third quarter and finished with 154 yards on 27 carries as the Cardinals (5-3, 2-2 Capitol North Conference) edged the host Phoenix (4-4, 2-2). Luther Prep’s Elijah Shevey threw for 172 yards and one touchdown, and Nathan de Galley caught six passes for 96 yards.
Lakeside Lutheran 35,
Poynette 7
Matt Davis ran for a touchdown, threw for another and returned an interception for yet another score to help the Warriors (4-4, 2-2 Capitol North) open a 28-0 halftime lead on their way past the host Pumas (2-6, 0-4).
Nathan Chesterman ran for 73 yards to lead Lakeside’s 245-yard rushing attack. Poynette quarterback Jackson Elsing completed eight of 24 throws for 104 yards, with two interceptions, and the Lakeside defense held the Pumas to nine first downs.
Cambridge 23, Marshall 13
The Blue Jays (7-1, 3-0 Capitol South) were up 16-13 at the start of the fourth quarter, and a 75-yard touchdown run from Tyler Curtis with less than five minutes to go helped put away the visiting Cardinals (2-6, 2-2). Curtis finished with 148 yards on 19 carries.
Marshall’s quarterback Dylan Horstmeyer rushed for 36 yards and tallied two touchdowns, both coming in the second quarter.
New Glarus/Monticello 40, Waterloo 15
Mason Martinson opened the scoring with a 44-yard touchdown run and threw for two more scores as the Glarner Knights (4-4, 2-1 Capitol South Conference) rolled over the host Pirates (1-7, 0-3).
Martinson finished 20-for-30 passing for 190 yards with an interception and added 101 yards on 10 carries. NG/M running back Connor Siegenthaler rushed 20 times for 106 yards and also kicked a pair of fourth-quarter field goals. Waterloo quarterback Chase Bostwick was 14-for-33 passing for 233 yards.
Randolph 16, Deerfield 12
The Rockets (6-2 overall) played the Demons (2-7) for the second time this season, and had a considerably tougher time after an earlier 61-26 win over the Demons.
Pecatonica/Argyle 12,
Belleville 6
Dalton Turner broke a 62-yard touchdown run with five seconds left in the third quarter to break a 6-6 tie and give the Vikings (3-5) the deciding score in their victory over the host Wildcats (4-4).
Trevor Syse opened the scoring for Belleville with a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, before Hunter Enloe connected on a 21-yard touchdown pass to even the score. Enloe completed only two other passes all night and had two interceptions. Syse went 19-for-34 passing for 136 yards.
Wisconsin Heights 60,
Rockford Christian Life 20
Jack Fields had a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown to help the Vanguards (6-2) roll to a non-conference victory over Rockford Christian Life (2-5). Ozur Kepler was 19-for-28 with 398 yards passing with five touchdowns and one interception.