Cardinals at a glance

Coach: Tom Noennig, seventh season (35-28)

On offense: Wesley Weiglein returns for his fourth season as the starting quarterback. He’s vastly improved from his freshman season and will have a lot of help. He will have running back Alex Nadolski, who has backed up Jacob Schellpfeffer the last three seasons and will have receiving threat Jackson Mittelstadt to throw to along with Luke Fehring and McLaine Ebner. And Matt Schellinger will make the move from center to left tackle to replace Dylan Luehring.

On defense: Schellinger will be a two-way starter on the line. They will also have Parker Franke — another two-way starter as he starts at offensive guard — teaming with Nadolski at inside linebacker. Joseph Adamson will be starting at right tackle on offense and will be a force at defensive end on defense.

Bottom line: Noennig has done a good job of keeping the Cardinals on the right path since returning as head coach in 2016. That first year, they were still learning, and last year, they started to figure out how to complete. This year, the senior class has implanted rules to keep the team accountable.