Head coach Tom Noennig wants his Mayville prep football team to build on its success from last season, when the Cardinals went 5-5 overall and took eventual Division 4 state champion Lodi into overtime in the opening round of the WIAA playoffs.
Noennig said the way the Cardinals performed against the Blue Devils gave the team momentum heading into the offseason, but now he’s excited about this year’s senior class, which is chock full of players with multiple years of varsity experience.
“They’re really taken ownership of the team,” Noennig said. “They have all their rules in place and they’re fulfilling their roles of being seniors and leaders on this team. They’re following through with everything and they’ve been outstanding.”
Over the summer, Noennig said the coaching staff talked to the senior class of Wesley Weiglein, Matt Schellinger, Parker Franke, Joe Klein, Joey Ognenoff, Alex Nadolski, Craig Luebke and McLaine Ebner about keeping the team accountable.
Among the traits the seniors are hammering home is punctuality. Each senior leads a group during warmups, and if any group member is late, the entire group has to run a 100-yard sprint for every minute it must wait for the tardy player.
“When you’re on the football field and you’re disciplined, you stay true to your rules,” Schellinger said. “Like outside linebackers, you know your roles and you stay disciplined to them. If everybody follows their roles, they will be successful on the football field.”
Noennig and Schellinger have both seen a change in tardiness early on. Many players were late on the first day of practice, forcing the individual groups to run multiple sprints the length of the field.
It soon started to trickle into the players’ minds that this year’s senior class means business. On the first Friday night practice, Noennig said practice ran late, but come Saturday morning when practice started at 8 a.m., everyone was on time.
“It’s like when one person on the football field makes a mistake, it affects all of us,” Noennig said. “They realize that if one kid misses weightlifting, then it affects all of us. I think it all carries over and they’re holding each other accountable.”
Noennig has slowly been working to change the culture at Mayville since returning as head coach after a stint at Hartford’s head coach from 2009-’15. The Cardinals went 2-7 in his first year back, then added three more wins a season ago.
“I hate talking about the old days, but I was on the back end of the whole Alex Hilber regime,” Noennig said, referring to the Mayville coach from 1985-2001. “It was holy cow, the expectations when I got here were a Level Three was a regular-season game here. Lifting weights was non-negotiable; everybody did it. When I came back, they had some really nice players that came through here, but for whatever reason, the lack of continuity from coaches to coaches (hindered the success). All of a sudden, the culture changed at this school.
“I think kids still worked hard, but they didn’t get it. When I got back, my number one goal was to get them to start believing they could compete. We competed, but we just didn’t finish. Last year, it started out slow and then we got things going a little bit.”
Weiglein will be a four-year starter at quarterback and has drastically improved heading into his senior season. Nadolski will replace stud running back Jacob Schellpfeffer in the backfield, while Jackson Mittelstadt returns at receiver.
On defense, Nadolski and Franke will lead the way at linebacker, where they combined for 11 tackles for loss a season ago.
Those guys — including Mittelstadt, Luebke, Schellinger and many others on offense and defense — will be counted on to help the younger and inexperienced players grow.
“Guys that have experienced it before know what to expect in Week 1,” Noennig said. “Some of the green guys I got, the ones that just came out their senior year, the scrimmage is going to be really important for them because we’re going to try to get their feet wet as fast as possible so they can hit the ground running. They’re some very athletic kids.”