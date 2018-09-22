Malik Winston produced 160 yards on 31 carries and had four touchdowns as the Mount Horeb/Barneveld football team scored 22 first-quarter points and beat host Reedsburg 57-32 in Badger North Conference play Friday night.
For the Vikings (5-1 overall, 3-1 Badger North), Caden Lee had 112 yards on six catches and scored twice, including a 49-yard touchdown catch.
For the Beavers (4-2, 2-2), quarterback Hayden Hahn rushed for a 39-yard score and threw a 70-yard touchdown to Casey Campbell.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld forced five fumbles and held the Beavers to 89 passing yards.
Waunakee 51, Sauk Prairie 0
Jarrett Wulf completed all eight of his passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns, and added a 13-yard touchdown run, as the second-ranked Warriors (6-0, 4-0) blanked the host Eagles (1-5, 1-3).
The victory was the 280th for Waunakee coach Pat Rice, moving into 10th place on the list of Wisconsin’s winningest high school football coaches.
Waunakee, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champion ranked second among state large schools by The Associated Press, has outscored its opponents by 301-20 through six games.
Austin Keller had two touchdown receptions and Sawyer Maly had two catches for 55 yards and a score for Waunakee.
Garrett Hertzfeldt ran for 52 yards for Sauk Prairie.
DeForest 42, Baraboo 7
Trey Schroeder rushed for two touchdowns and threw for a score as the host Norskies (4-2, 3-1) defeated the Thunderbirds (2-4, 2-2). Schroeder completed 17 of 25 passes for 226 yards.
Lane Larson caught seven passes for 135 yards and a touchdown and Gabe Finley had 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns for DeForest.
Baraboo senior Mike Wech rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries.
Beaver Dam 42,
Portage 15
Senior Kendric Jimenez threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-21 passing as the visiting Golden Beavers (2-4, 1-3) raced past the Warriors (0-6, 0-4).
After building a 14-8 lead at halftime, Beaver Dam scored a pair of touchdowns in 21 seconds, including a 56-yard touchdown run by junior James Brown, to take a commanding 28-8 lead over Portage with 9 minutes, 57 seconds left in the third quarter.
Junior Colton Brandsma rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts to lead Portage.
Badger South
Monona Grove 48, Monroe 15
Jordan Bishop went 10-for-14 for 189 yards and four touchdowns as the host Silver Eagles (5-0, 4-0) built a 42-7 halftime lead and rolled past the Cheesemakers (0-6, 0-4).
Brady Killerlain had six carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns, and Sam Hepp notched three catches for 80 yards and a pair of scores, for Monona Grove.
Ethan Kleckler ran for 85 yards and a touchdown to lead Monroe.
Madison Edgewood 37,
Fort Atkinson 6
Thomas Hartlieb threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Crusaders (2-4, 1-3) defeated the Blackhawks (0-6, 0-4).
James VanderMause returned a third-quarter kickoff for a touchdown to register Fort Atkinson’s points.
Watertown 26, Milton 13
Ethan Pauly rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one more to lead the host Goslings (5-1, 4-0) past the Red Hawks (2-4, 1-3). Pauly finished with 185 yards passing and 74 yards rushing.
Watertown senior Brian Katzenberger rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown. Milton quarterback Hunter Pernot threw for 124 yards and a touchdown.