For the first time in school history, the Madison Memorial football team went undefeated in the regular season.
Jason Ceniti threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns as the state fifth-ranked Spartans bounced back from a slow start to beat Janesville Craig 29-16 to wrap up a 9-0 regular season, sole possession of a repeat Big Eight Conference title and a WIAA Division 1 playoff berth.
Ceniti also ran in a score in the third quarter against the Cougars (1-8, 1-8). LeKwan Lewis caught six passes for 104 yards and Kyle Doll caught three passes for 73 yards and two scores for the winners.
Craig’s Parker Glissendorf ran for 156 yards on 29 carries and had one touchdown. The Cougars outgained the Spartans by 113 yards on the ground.
Middleton 49,
Madison La Follette 21
Kallion Buckner rushed for 171 yards on 23 carries and scored five times as the host Cardinals (7-2, 7-2 Big Eight) ran all over the Lancers (6-3, 6-3).
La Follette’s Ben Probst threw 19 and 9-yard touchdown passes to Charlie Kunkel and finished with 265 yards. Kunkel had six receptions for 75 yards. Both teams qualified for the Division 1 playoffs.
Sun Prairie 21, Madison West 13
The host Cardinals (6-3, 6-3 Big Eight) forced three turnovers en route to a conference victory. Sun Prairie’s Jamel Stone rushed for 65 yards and two scores on just five carries. Will Gutknecht rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns for Madison West (4-5, 4-5), but the Regents did not complete a single pass. Both teams qualified for the Division 1 playoffs.
Verona 55, Madison East 6
The Wildcats (7-2, 7-2 Big Eight) defeated the Purgolders (3-6, 3-6) on their way to the Division 1 playoffs. Receiver Aubrey Dawkins had 132 yards receiving on seven catches and two touchdowns, while Haakon Anderson had 89 yards rushing on eight carries and three touchdowns.
Janesville Parker 21,
Beloit Memorial 7
The Vikings (1-8, 1-8 Big Eight) beat the Purple Knights (1-8, 1-8) to end a 24-game losing streak in their final game as a Big Eight Conference member in football.
Milton 41, Watertown 27
Evan Jordahl ran for 157 yards, including touchdowns of 73 and 32 yards, and threw for 132 more yards and three scores as the Red Hawks (8-1, 6-1 Badger South) beat the Goslings (6-3, 4-3).
Milton, in its first year under coach Rodney Wedig, locked up a share of the league title with the victory; both teams advanced to the WIAA playoffs. Goslings quarterback Ethan Pauly threw for 367 yards and three scores.
Stoughton 48, Monona Grove 27
Adam Hobson passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 160 yards and two more scores — while also making six of seven extra-point kicks — to lift the Spartans (7-2, 6-1 Badger South) over the Silver Eagles (4-5, 4-3) and into a share of the league title, the Vikings’ first since 1975, and a Division 3 playoff berth.
Hobson threw 62 yards to Nathan Hutcherson and 31 yards to Jack Rilling for first-half touchdowns, and had TD runs of 47 and 81 yards. The Vikings racked up 516 yards of total offense and also got two touchdowns from Brooks Empey.
Casey Marron threw for a touchdown and ran for another score for Monona Grove, which qualified for the Division 2 playoffs.
Monroe 42, Madison Edgewood 6
The Cheesemakers (5-4, 4-3) earned a Division 3 playoff berth with a home victory over the Crusaders (1-8, 1-5).
Oregon 28, Fort Atkinson 0
The visiting Panthers (4-5, 3-4 Badger South) shut out Fort Atkinson (0-9, 0-7) and earned a berth in the Division 2 playoffs.
Sauk Prairie 56, Beaver Dam 22
The Eagles (6-3, 4-3 Badger North) clinched their first playoff berth since 2007 with a win over the Golden Beavers (2-7, 2-5). Sauk Prairie running back Garrett Hertzfeldt rushed for 233 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles’ Tyler Uselman rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown and returned a first-quarter kickoff for another score.
Reedsburg 41, Portage 6
The visiting Beavers (7-2, 5-2 Badger North) locked up third place in the league by beating the Warriors (2-7, 1-6). Robert Losic opened the scoring with an 80-yard interception return, Ethan Lee ran for scores of 77 and 40 yards and totaled 139 yards rushing, and Casey Campbell ran for touchdowns of 3 and 66 yards and totaled 107 yards. Portage’s Brett Walker passed for 163 yards and a score.
Baraboo 45, Mount Horeb 14
The host Thunderbirds (2-7, 2-5 Badger North) rushed for 355 yards en route to a conference win over the Vikings (1-8, 1-6). Baraboo forced nine fumbles, and running back Owen Nachtigal rushed for 158 yards on just 11 carries. Nick Flaherty threw for 174 yards for Mount Horeb.
Lake Mills 54,
Watertown Luther Prep 8
The sixth-ranked L-Cats (8-1, 5-0 Capitol North) wrapped up the league title and extended their winning streak to eight with a victory over the Phoenix (4-5, 2-3). The loss could cost Luther Prep a berth in the playoffs.
Lakeside Lutheran 23, Lodi 15
The host Warriors (5-4, 3-2 Capitol North) held the Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3) to just two touchdowns, and clinched a playoff berth. Lodi was forced to sit out of the playoffs for the first time since 2000. Lakeside quarterback Matt Davis completed 80 percent of his passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Columbus 39, Poynette 13
Caden Brunell rushed for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the Cardinals (6-3, 3-2 Capitol North) to a victory and a Division 3 playoff berth. Columbus receiver Jevin Burbach had 99 yards receiving and two touchdowns against the Pumas (2-7, 0-5).
Cambridge 33, Waterloo 6
Running back Tyler Curtis rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bluejays (8-1, 4-0 Capitol South) to the league championship and a Division 6 playoff berth with a win over the host Pirates (1-8, 0-3). Cambridge quarterback Ezra Stein threw for a touchdown and kicked two field goals. Waterloo wide receiver Cody Kegler had five catches for 134 yards and a score.
New Glarus/Monticello 42, Belleville 7
Quarterback Darris Schuett threw for 305 yards and five touchdowns as the Glarner Knights (5-4, 3-1 Capitol South) defeated the Wildcats (4-5, 1-3) to earn a Division 5 playoff berth. Receiver Nathan Streiff had 182 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns.
McFarland 34,
Brodhead/Juda 26
The Spartans (6-3, 6-3 Rock Valley) overcame a 20-point second-quarter from the host Cardinals (4-5, 4-5) with a 14-0 rally in the fourth quarter to take a win into the Division 3 playoffs.
Jeremiah Price-Johnson threw for 128 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Hall with less than 12 minutes remaining for the winners. Price-Johnson also hit Hall for an earlier TD and totaled 118 yards on 17 carries. Hall finished with 101 yards receiving and also ran for a 27-yard score in the first quarter.
Edgerton 49,
Walworth Big Foot 13
The host Crimson Tide (8-1, 8-1 Rock Valley), who received votes in the state’s medium schools rankings, scored 21 points in the first and second quarters to put away the Chiefs (4-5, 4-5) and earn a tie with Evansville for the Rock Valley title.
Edgerton quarterback Drew Hanson ran for touchdowns of 3, 5 and 22 yards, and also threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Skyler Gullickson. Devin Jorgensen rushed 14 times for 109 yards and two scores for the winners.
Oshkosh Lourdes 41,
Deerfield 14
The Knights (9-0, 5-0 Trailways Small) wrapped up an unbeaten regular season and a repeat conference championship with a victory over the Demons (2-7, 0-5). Tim Kaull rushed for 128 yards for Oshkosh Lourdes. Cal Fisher threw two touchdowns for Deerfield.
Wisconsin Heights 50,
Williams Bay 6
Willy Hanson rushed for 220 yards on 24 carries and had two touchdowns for the Vanguards (7-2, 4-2 Great 8), who defeated the Bulldogs (1-8, 0-5) on the road. Receiver Jack Fields had 115 yards receiving and three touchdowns for the winners. Due to its enrollment, Heights is not eligible for the WIAA’s 8-player football playoffs.
Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 56, Marshall 0
The Vikings (6-3) scored 14 points in each quarter and rolled past the host Cardinals (2-7) in non-conference play. Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer rushed for 66 yards on 14 attempts.