Try 1 month for 99¢
Lodi football celebrates trip to 2017 state final
Buy Now

Members of the Lodi football team celebrate after earning a trip to the WIAA Division 4 state championship game in 2017.

 SEAN DAVIS/Daily Register

The Lodi football team, reigning WIAA Division 4 state champion, moved into the No. 1 spot among state medium-sized schools in this week’s Associated Press state rankings.

The medium-school rankings are for schools with enrollments of between 301 and 899 students.

Lodi (4-0) drew six of nine No. 1 votes to move up one spot in the rankings after the previous No. 1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3-1), lost to Muskego last week in Classic 8 Conference play. Catholic Memorial drew one No. 1 vote but fell to fourth place.

Hammond St. Croix Central (4-0) was ranked second and New Berlin Eisenhower (4-0) was third, receiving the other two No. 1 votes.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld (3-1) fell two spots to No. 10. Lake Mills and McFarland received mention.

Among state large schools, Waunakee (4-0), the defending Division 2 state champ, moved back into second place in the rankings after slipping into third place last week. Coach Pat Rice’s Warriors earned one No. 1 vote.

Fond du Lac (4-0) earned eight No. 1 votes to hold on to the top ranking. Brookfield Central (4-0) fell to third. Monona Grove (4-0) dropped one spot to ninth place, and Madison Memorial was ranked 11th.

Among small schools, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (4-0) kept the No. 1 ranking, with eight of nine possible No. 1 votes, followed by Bangor (4-0), Edgar (4-0) and Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (4-0), which earned the other No. 1 vote.

Also, Black Hawk (3-0) was ranked sixth, Fall River (4-0) was ranked ninth, Belleville (4-0) was ranked 10th and Johnson Creek (4-0) was ranked 11th.

FOOTBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press weekly Wisconsin high school football poll, including first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollment.

LARGE SCHOOLS (900-larger)

Rank, school;W-L;Pts;LW

1, Fond du Lac (8)*4-0*89*1

2, Waunakee (1)*4-0*77*3

3, Brookfield Central*4-0*66*2

4, Kimberly*3-1*62*4

5, Muskego*4-0*56*5

6, Franklin*4-0*45*6

7, Bay Port*4-0*24*7

8, Neenah*4-0*22*T8

9, Monona Grove*4-0*18*T8

10, Milwaukee Marquette*4-0*14*10

Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 11; Mequon Homestead 7; Menasha 2; Hudson 2.

MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301-899)

Rank, school;W-L;Pts;LW

1, Lodi (6)*4-0*85*2

2, St. Croix Central*4-0*76*3

3, New Berlin Eisenhower (2)*4-0*75*4

4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1)*3-1*67*1

5, Racine St. Catherine's*4-0*46*7

6, Amherst*3-1*39*6

7, Rice Lake*4-0*29*9

8, Green Bay Notre Dame*3-1*25*5

9, West De Pere*4-0*16*T10

10, Mount Horeb/Barneveld*3-1*12*8

Others receiving votes: Little Chute 8; New Berlin West 4; Bloomer 3; Greendale Martin Luther 2; Lake Mills 2; Plymouth 2; Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2; Omro 1; McFarland 1.

SMALL SCHOOLS (300-smaller)

Rank, school;W-L;Pts;LW

1, Fond du Lac Springs (8)*4-0*89*1

2, Bangor*4-0*73*2

3, Edgar*4-0*69*T3

4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (1)*4-0*68*T3

5, Iola-Scandinavia*4-0*57*5

6, Black Hawk*3-0*40*6

7, Eau Claire Regis*4-0*32*8

8, Grantsburg*4-0*18*10

9, Fall River*4-0*17*9

10, Belleville*4-0*8*NR

Others receiving votes: Johnson Creek 6; Hilbert 4; Racine Lutheran 3; Stratford 3; Pecatonica/Argyle 3; Fall Creek 3; Living Word Lutheran 2.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments