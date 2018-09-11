The Lodi football team, reigning WIAA Division 4 state champion, moved into the No. 1 spot among state medium-sized schools in this week’s Associated Press state rankings.
The medium-school rankings are for schools with enrollments of between 301 and 899 students.
Lodi (4-0) drew six of nine No. 1 votes to move up one spot in the rankings after the previous No. 1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3-1), lost to Muskego last week in Classic 8 Conference play. Catholic Memorial drew one No. 1 vote but fell to fourth place.
Hammond St. Croix Central (4-0) was ranked second and New Berlin Eisenhower (4-0) was third, receiving the other two No. 1 votes.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld (3-1) fell two spots to No. 10. Lake Mills and McFarland received mention.
Among state large schools, Waunakee (4-0), the defending Division 2 state champ, moved back into second place in the rankings after slipping into third place last week. Coach Pat Rice’s Warriors earned one No. 1 vote.
Fond du Lac (4-0) earned eight No. 1 votes to hold on to the top ranking. Brookfield Central (4-0) fell to third. Monona Grove (4-0) dropped one spot to ninth place, and Madison Memorial was ranked 11th.
Among small schools, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (4-0) kept the No. 1 ranking, with eight of nine possible No. 1 votes, followed by Bangor (4-0), Edgar (4-0) and Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (4-0), which earned the other No. 1 vote.
Also, Black Hawk (3-0) was ranked sixth, Fall River (4-0) was ranked ninth, Belleville (4-0) was ranked 10th and Johnson Creek (4-0) was ranked 11th.
FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press weekly Wisconsin high school football poll, including first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollment.
LARGE SCHOOLS (900-larger)
Rank, school;W-L;Pts;LW
1, Fond du Lac (8)*4-0*89*1
2, Waunakee (1)*4-0*77*3
3, Brookfield Central*4-0*66*2
4, Kimberly*3-1*62*4
5, Muskego*4-0*56*5
6, Franklin*4-0*45*6
7, Bay Port*4-0*24*7
8, Neenah*4-0*22*T8
9, Monona Grove*4-0*18*T8
10, Milwaukee Marquette*4-0*14*10
Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 11; Mequon Homestead 7; Menasha 2; Hudson 2.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301-899)
Rank, school;W-L;Pts;LW
1, Lodi (6)*4-0*85*2
2, St. Croix Central*4-0*76*3
3, New Berlin Eisenhower (2)*4-0*75*4
4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1)*3-1*67*1
5, Racine St. Catherine's*4-0*46*7
6, Amherst*3-1*39*6
7, Rice Lake*4-0*29*9
8, Green Bay Notre Dame*3-1*25*5
9, West De Pere*4-0*16*T10
10, Mount Horeb/Barneveld*3-1*12*8
Others receiving votes: Little Chute 8; New Berlin West 4; Bloomer 3; Greendale Martin Luther 2; Lake Mills 2; Plymouth 2; Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2; Omro 1; McFarland 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (300-smaller)
Rank, school;W-L;Pts;LW
1, Fond du Lac Springs (8)*4-0*89*1
2, Bangor*4-0*73*2
3, Edgar*4-0*69*T3
4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (1)*4-0*68*T3
5, Iola-Scandinavia*4-0*57*5
6, Black Hawk*3-0*40*6
7, Eau Claire Regis*4-0*32*8
8, Grantsburg*4-0*18*10
9, Fall River*4-0*17*9
10, Belleville*4-0*8*NR
Others receiving votes: Johnson Creek 6; Hilbert 4; Racine Lutheran 3; Stratford 3; Pecatonica/Argyle 3; Fall Creek 3; Living Word Lutheran 2.