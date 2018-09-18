WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
AREA, REGION PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
(ENTERING WEEK SIX)
ALREADY LOCKED IN
(The teams listed below already are guaranteed a final conference record of better than .500, locking in a certain playoff berth).
Big Eight: Madison Memorial (5-0 conference, 5-0 overall).
Rock Valley: McFarland (5-0, 5-0).
Scenic Bluffs: Bangor (3-0, 5-0).
Six Rivers: Potosi/Cassville (4-1, 4-1).
LOCKED IN WITH NEXT CONFERENCE WIN
(One more conference victory will guarantee a conference record of better than .500 for the listed teams, locking in a certain playoff berth).
Big Eight: Janesville Craig (4-1, 4-1); Sun Prairie (4-1, 4-1)
Rock Valley: Beloit Turner (4-1, 4-1); East Troy (4-1, 4-1); Edgerton (4-1, 4-1).
Six Rivers: Black Hawk (3-0, 4-0); Pecatonica/Argyle (3-1, 4-1).
SWAL: Fennimore (3-0, 5-0).
Trailways Large: Markesan (3-0, 4-1).
Trailways Small: Fall River (3-0, 5-0); Johnson Creek (3-0, 5-0).
ELIGIBLE WITH NEXT CONFERENCE WIN
(One more conference victory will guarantee a conference record of no worse than .500 for the listed teams. Teams that finish at exactly .500 in conference play are eligible, though not absolutely guaranteed, to make the playoff field.)
Badger North: Waunakee (3-0, 5-0).
Badger South: Monona Grove (3-0, 5-0); Stoughton (3-0, 5-0); Watertown (3-0, 4-1).
Ridge and Valley: Ithaca (2-0, 3-2); Wauzeka/Seneca (2-0, 5-0).
SWAL: Mineral Point (2-0, 4-1); Cuba City (2-1, 2-3); Iowa-Grant (2-1, 2-3).
Trailways Large: Horicon/Hustisford (2-0, 4-1); Palmyra-Eagle (2-1, 4-1). Note: Palmyra-Eagle plays a non-conference game this week.