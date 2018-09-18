Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep football photo: Madison Memorial's Dryden Schaefer

Madison Memorial's Dryden Schaefer (18) comes up with the winning reception on the final play of the game against Middleton. Schaefer had two touchdowns in the game.

 GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

AREA, REGION PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

(ENTERING WEEK SIX)

ALREADY LOCKED IN

(The teams listed below already are guaranteed a final conference record of better than .500, locking in a certain playoff berth).

Big Eight: Madison Memorial (5-0 conference, 5-0 overall).

Rock Valley: McFarland (5-0, 5-0).

Scenic Bluffs: Bangor (3-0, 5-0).

Six Rivers: Potosi/Cassville (4-1, 4-1).

LOCKED IN WITH NEXT CONFERENCE WIN

(One more conference victory will guarantee a conference record of better than .500 for the listed teams, locking in a certain playoff berth).

Big Eight: Janesville Craig (4-1, 4-1); Sun Prairie (4-1, 4-1)

Rock Valley: Beloit Turner (4-1, 4-1); East Troy (4-1, 4-1); Edgerton (4-1, 4-1).

Six Rivers: Black Hawk (3-0, 4-0); Pecatonica/Argyle (3-1, 4-1).

SWAL: Fennimore (3-0, 5-0).

Trailways Large: Markesan (3-0, 4-1).

Trailways Small: Fall River (3-0, 5-0); Johnson Creek (3-0, 5-0).

ELIGIBLE WITH NEXT CONFERENCE WIN

(One more conference victory will guarantee a conference record of no worse than .500 for the listed teams. Teams that finish at exactly .500 in conference play are eligible, though not absolutely guaranteed, to make the playoff field.)

Badger North: Waunakee (3-0, 5-0).

Badger South: Monona Grove (3-0, 5-0); Stoughton (3-0, 5-0); Watertown (3-0, 4-1).

Ridge and Valley: Ithaca (2-0, 3-2); Wauzeka/Seneca (2-0, 5-0).

SWAL: Mineral Point (2-0, 4-1); Cuba City (2-1, 2-3); Iowa-Grant (2-1, 2-3).

Trailways Large: Horicon/Hustisford (2-0, 4-1); Palmyra-Eagle (2-1, 4-1). Note: Palmyra-Eagle plays a non-conference game this week.

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

