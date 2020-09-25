 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Links to live streams of tonight's area football games
0 comments

Prep football: Links to live streams of tonight's area football games

{{featured_button_text}}

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving…

With attendance severely limited by most schools due to COVID-19 guidelines, schools have made extra effort to set up live streaming of their home football games this season.

Here is a list of Week One streams, as found on the Web. There is no guarantee they will work, but these are the links schools and other media outlets are working on:

Video streams:

Baraboo at Sauk Prairie: http://www.facebook.com/997maxfm

Cambridge at Pardeeville: shorturl.at/ptLRT

Lake Mills at Watertown Luther Prep: https://livestream.com/lps/football2021

Madison Edgewood at Watertown:

Stream 1 — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9r0-vLzAS7sWKfDNOu8wA

Stream 2 — https://sportscopelive.com/teams/?team=BWIYkvyS2skCnTGFfmr2ug%3D%3D

Live statistics — https://stats.digitalscout.com/wisconsin/school/edgewood-crusaders/football/varsity/boys

Marshall at Tomahawk: https://www.facebook.com/marshallfootbal

Portage at Reedsburg: http://live.ruclightspeed.com

Racine St. Catherine’s at Lakeside Lutheran: https://livestream.com/llhslive

Radio streams:

River Valley at Darlington: https://tunein.com/radio/WBGR-FM-937-s28510/

Waterloo at Palmyra-Eagle: Click on the KOOL 106.5 link at 940wfaw.com

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics