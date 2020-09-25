Prep football: Links to live streams of tonight's area football games

With attendance severely limited by most schools due to COVID-19 guidelines, schools have made extra effort to set up live streaming of their home football games this season.
Here is a list of Week One streams, as found on the Web. There is no guarantee they will work, but these are the links schools and other media outlets are working on:
Video streams:
Baraboo at Sauk Prairie: http://www.facebook.com/997maxfm
Cambridge at Pardeeville: shorturl.at/ptLRT
Lake Mills at Watertown Luther Prep: https://livestream.com/lps/football2021
Madison Edgewood at Watertown:
Live statistics — https://stats.digitalscout.com/wisconsin/school/edgewood-crusaders/football/varsity/boys
Marshall at Tomahawk: https://www.facebook.com/marshallfootbal
Portage at Reedsburg: http://live.ruclightspeed.com
Racine St. Catherine’s at Lakeside Lutheran: https://livestream.com/llhslive
Radio streams:
River Valley at Darlington: https://tunein.com/radio/WBGR-FM-937-s28510/
Waterloo at Palmyra-Eagle: Click on the KOOL 106.5 link at 940wfaw.com
