Prep football: Links to live streams of tonight's area football games

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving…

With attendance severely limited by most schools due to COVID-19 guidelines, schools have made extra effort to set up live streaming of their home football games this season.

Here is a list of Week One streams, as found on the Web. There is no guarantee they will work, but these are the links schools and other media outlets are working on: