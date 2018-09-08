Nathan Hutcherson caught a 25-yard pass from Adam Hobson with 5 seconds remaining to help the Stoughton football team remain undefeated with a 26-14 victory over visiting Milton in Badger South Conference play Friday.
Dwight Walker ran for 116 yards on 33 carries and scored twice for the Vikings (4-0, 2-0 Badger South). Walker also had two catches for 25 yards. Hutcherson finished with 53 yards on 10 receptions.
The Red Hawks (2-2, 1-1) cut the margin to 19-14 in the third quarter on a 11-yard touchdown pass from Danny Weitzel to Masyn Ulrich.
Monona Grove 36,
Madison Edgewood 0
Isaac Stinson recovered a fumble in the end zone and Tijis Santiago recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to give the visiting Silver Eagles (4-0, 2-0 Badger South) a 15-0 halftime lead in a victory over the Crusaders (1-3, 0-2).
Ethan Beehner had a pair of touchdown runs for Monona Grove, which is ranked eighth among state large schools by The Associated Press.
Charlie Corcoran had five receptions for 63 yards for Edgewood.
Oregon 40, Fort Atkinson 0
Quarterback Nolan Look was completed 7 of 13 passes with four touchdowns, including a 42-yard score to Dylan DiMaggio, and rushed for a 13-yard touchdown to propel the host Panthers (2-2, 1-1 Badger South) over the Blackhawks (0-4, 0-2).
Jordan Flodin rushed for 148 yards on 26 carries for Fort Atkinson. Oregon’s DiMaggio totaled 124 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Watertown 41, Monroe 14
Ethan Pauly passed for two touchdowns and had two scores on the ground to lead the the visiting Goslings (3-1, 2-0 Badger South) past the Cheesemakers (0-4, 0-2). Pauly went 23-for-41 with 265 passing yards.
Cade Oiler had 69 yards on six catches with two touchdowns. Daniel Denault also caught seven balls for 74 yards for Watertown.
Monroe’s Nick Bansley rushed for 140 yards on eight carries (17.5 yards per carry) and Ethan Kleckler had 90 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown.
Badger North
Waunakee 31, DeForest 7
Jarrett Wulf completed 15 of 22 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown for the third-ranked Warriors in a win over the visiting Norskies. Will Ross picked up 94 yards on the ground with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help Waunakee (4-0, 2-0 North) pull away from DeForest (2-2, 1-1).
Evan Armstrong scored the only touchdown for DeForest with a 12-yard run in the second quarter.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 56, Beaver Dam 28
Ethan Post connected with Caden Lee for six catches, 268 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings’ passing attack was too much for the Beavers (1-3, 0-2 Badger North).
Post complete 20 of 27 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns. Maicol Noble scored the other four touchdowns for eighth-ranked Mount Horeb/Barneveld (3-1, 1-1) on 10 carries with 54 total rushing yards.
For Beaver Dam (1-3, 0-2), James Brown rushed for 134 yards on 15 carries, highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Baraboo 34, Portage 8
Mike Wech ran for 231 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the host Thunderbirds (2-2, 2-0 Badger North) past the Warriors (0-4, 0-2). Brock Turkington threw for 129 yards and two TDs for Baraboo.
Delnato Sheppard had 81 rushing yards for Portage.
Reedsburg 9, Sauk Prairie 7
Casey Campbell had a 24-yard punt return to set up Ben Jones’ go-ahead 29-yard field goal in the third quarter as the host Beavers (3-1 overall, 1-1 Badger North) edged the Eagles (1-3, 1-1).
Sauk Prairie missed a 23-yard field goal with 1:27 to play and Garrett Hertzfeldt rushed for 278 yards on 28 carries, including a 55-yard touchdown, for Sauk Prairie.
