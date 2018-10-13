The surging Lakeside Lutheran football team faced a tough final hurdle on Friday night in its path toward sole possession of the Capitol North Conference championship.
The Warriors cleared it, running to a 35-19 victory over seventh-ranked Lodi at Waunakee High School to earn their first league title since 2012.
The Warriors (8-1, 5-0 Capitol North) did not complete a pass, as Jack Monis went 0-for-4 with an interception. But they piled up a combined 294 rushing yards, including 171 from Casey Ponyicsanyi and 123 from Brevin Jegerlehner paved the way.
Zach Potter led the Blue Devils (7-2, 3-2) with 157 passing yards, completing 15 of 22 attempts. Riley Faust caught 12 passes for 100 yards.
Lake Mills 28,
Watertown Luther Prep 0
Adam Moen finished with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown as the L-Cats (7-2, 4-1 Capitol North) jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter to defeat the visiting Phoenix (5-4, 2-3). Moen went 16 for 30 with 209 passing yards.
Watertown Luther Prep quarterback Micah Kieselhorst was 6 for 13 with 53 passing yards and Preston Borchardt rushed for 77 yards on 20 carries.
Poynette 35, Columbus 14
The Pumas (5-4, 1-4 Capitol North) scored 14 second-half points to put away the visiting Cardinals (1-8, 0-5) and earn their first conference victory in the season finale.
Poynette’s Brayden O’Connor finished with 82 rushing yards and a touchdown. O’Connor also had 59 receiving yards and caught a touchdown. Sawyer Moll contributed 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Columbus quarterback Caden Brunell threw for one touchdown and rushed for another.
Capitol South
Cambridge 49,
New Glarus/Monticello 21
Rudy Hommen scored touchdowns on a kickoff return, punt return and a reception as the Blue Jays (9-0, 4-0 Capitol South) clinched sole possession of first place in the Capitol South Conference for the first time since 2014.
Denver Evans threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns on only 8-of-12 passing for Cambridge, with five of his completions going to Bailey Furseth for 142 yards and a score.
For the Glarner Knights (4-5, 2-2), Trevor Gassman had 11 catches for all 190 of Connor Siegenthaler’s passing yards.
Belleville 23, Marshall 7
Nate Mabis threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Josh Grebel in the second quarter and ran for another score to make the Wildcats (6-3, 2-2) playoff eligible with a win over the host Cardinals (3-6, 2-2).
Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer had 95 rushing yards on 18 attempts and a touchdown. Belleville’s Mabis was 8-for-19 with 111 passing yards.
Rock Valley
McFarland 42,
Brodhead/Juda 13
Derek Schwarting went 17-for-23 for 289 passing yards and threw five touchdowns, including two to Matthew Jostad, as the ninth-ranked Spartans (9-0, 9-0 Rock Valley) topped the visiting Cardinals (3-6, 3-6).
Brodhead/Juda’s Jeffrey Williams finished with 106 yards on 17 carries.
For McFarland, Tysen White carried nine times for 137 rushing yards and had a 20-yard touchdown run. Jostad tallied 148 receiving yards on six receptions.
Edgerton 21,
Walworth Big Foot 15
Devin Jorgenson rushed for 171 yards on 28 attempts as the Crimson Tide (8-1, 8-1 Rock Valley) defeated the host Chiefs (3-6, 3-6). Walworth Big Foot’s Aiden Greco had 144 yards on nine receptions.
Jefferson 23, Whitewater 14
The Eagles (6-3, 6-3) defeated the host Whippets (2-7, 2-7) in Rock Valley play. Nathan Hebbe ran 29 yards for a touchdown after an interception in the third quarter.
Clinton 40, Evansville/Albany 32
Clinton quarterback Jack Henschler rushed for 183 yards on 25 carries to lead the host Cougars (2-7, 2-7) past the Blue Devils (0-9, 0-9). Jackson Nelson added 178 yards on 28 carries. Evansville quarterback Try Severson was 16 for 32 with 302 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Southwest Wisconsin
River Valley 35, Platteville 2
The Blackhawks (7-1, 4-1) intercepted seven Platteville passes, five of them in the first half, and rolled to a home victory over the Hillmen (6-3, 2-3).
River Valley scored after an onside kick to open the game, and got two touchdown catches from Josh Maier and scoring runs from Will Bailey and Shane Liegel.
Lancaster 35, Dodgeville 12
The Flying Arrows (6-3, 3-2 Southwest Wisconsin) totaled 349 yards rushing on 43 attempts, including 169 yards rushing from Dawson Bowen, and locked in a playoff berth by beating the host Dodgers (1-8, 1-4).
Dodgeville’s Joseph Recob had 83 rushing yards and scored twice. Lancaster’s Corey Hahn had three rushing TDs.
Trailways Large
Markesan 20, Pardeeville 6
Craig Plagenz ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Bryce Friday recovered a blocked punt in the end zone, to carry the Hornets (7-2, 5-1) past the host Bulldogs (4-4, 2-4), costing Pardeeville a berth in the postseason.
Daniel Wohlfert rushed for 72 yards and a score for Pardeeville.
Non-conference
Fennimore 47, Waterloo 6
Reid Larson threw four touchdowns as the visiting Golden Eagles (8-1) defeated the Pirates (0-9).
Waterloo’s Spencer Noel returned a kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown in the first quarter and contributed a combined 87 passing and rushing yards.