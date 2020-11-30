Prep football: Lakeside Lutheran places five players in eight spots on WFCA All-Region team

Players from area prep football teams claimed 17 offensive spots and 20 defensive spots on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Region 4 All-Region Team, announced Monday.

Lakeside Lutheran led the way, with five players claiming eight spots on the all-region list, including three players honored on both offense and defense. Baraboo and Lake Mills each had five players honored in six spots, and Cambridge, Madison Edgewood, Marshall, River Valley and Watertown also had honorees.

Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen was named to the all-region first team.

Lakeside’s double honorees were Ben Buxa, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound sophomore offensive lineman and defensive end; Micah Cody, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior running back and inside linebacker; and John O’Donnell, a 6-5, 200-pound tight end and defensive end.

Baraboo’s Owen Nachtigal, a 5-10, 190-pound senior running back and defensive back, earned two-way honors as did Lake Mills senior Charlie Cassady, a 5-11, 190-pound running back and inside lunebacker.

The area produced several additional double honorees:

Cambridge had two in Ryan Lund, a 6-4, 300-pound senior offensive and defensive lineman, and Ezra Stein, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior inside linebacker and kicker.