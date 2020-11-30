 Skip to main content
Prep football: Lakeside Lutheran places five players in eight spots on WFCA All-Region team
Players from area prep football teams claimed 17 offensive spots and 20 defensive spots on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Region 4 All-Region Team, announced Monday.

Lakeside Lutheran led the way, with five players claiming eight spots on the all-region list, including three players honored on both offense and defense. Baraboo and Lake Mills each had five players honored in six spots, and Cambridge, Madison Edgewood, Marshall, River Valley and Watertown also had honorees.

Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen was named to the all-region first team.

Lakeside’s double honorees were Ben Buxa, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound sophomore offensive lineman and defensive end; Micah Cody, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior running back and inside linebacker; and John O’Donnell, a 6-5, 200-pound tight end and defensive end.

Baraboo’s Owen Nachtigal, a 5-10, 190-pound senior running back and defensive back, earned two-way honors as did Lake Mills senior Charlie Cassady, a 5-11, 190-pound running back and inside lunebacker.

The area produced several additional double honorees:

Cambridge had two in Ryan Lund, a 6-4, 300-pound senior offensive and defensive lineman, and Ezra Stein, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior inside linebacker and kicker.

Madison Edgewood’s double honoree was junior Jackson Trudgeon, a 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver and defensive back.

Marshall had a two-way honoree in senior Kelby Petersen, a 6-4, 255-pound senior offensive and defensive lineman.

And Watertown’s double honoree was Branden Fischer, a 5-11, 170-pound senior punter and kicker.

WISCONSIN FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

2020 ALL-REGION 4 TEAM

(Area selections listed)

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Adam Moen, Lake Mills, 6-3, 190, sr.

Running backs: Bryce Frank, Marshall, 5-10, 180, jr.; Charlie Cassady, Lake Mills, 5-11, 190, sr.; Micah Cody, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-0, 200, sr.; Owen Nachtigal, Baraboo, 5-10, 190, sr.

Wide receivers: Jackson Trudgeon, Edgewood, 6-1, 175, jr.; Jaxson Retrum, Lake Mills, 6-4, 195, sr.

Tight ends/fullbacks: John Clifford, Watertown, 6-5, 255, jr.; John O'Donnell, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-5, 200, sr.

Offensive linemen: Ben Buxa, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-3, 255, so.; Caden Maas, Watertown, 6-5, 270, jr.; Josh Lescohier, Lake Mills, 6-0, 235, sr.; Kelby Petersen, Marshall, 6-4, 255, sr.; Kyle Adams, Baraboo, 6-3, 225, sr.; Ryan Lund, Cambridge, 6-4, 300, sr.; Kickers: Branden Fischer, Watertown, 5-11, 170, sr.; Ezra Stein, Cambridge, 6-0, 200, sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive linemen: Brett Krenke, Edgewood, 5-11, 215, sr.; Kelby Petersen, Marshall, 6-4, 255, sr.; Ryan Lund, Cambridge, 6-4, 300, sr.

Defensive ends: Ben Buxa, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-3, 255, so.; Jake Schaefer, Baraboo, 6-8, 245, sr.; John O'Donnell, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-5, 200, sr.

Inside linebackers: Charlie Cassady, Lake Mills, 5-11, 190, sr.; Ezra Stein, Cambridge, 6-0, 200, sr.; Luna Larson, Baraboo, 6-2, 210, jr.; Micah Cody, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-0, 200, sr.; Zack Gloudeman, River Valley, 6'2, 215, jr.

Outside linebackers: Nathan Chesterman, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-0, 170, sr.; Quinn Mueller, Baraboo, 5-10, 180, sr.

Defensive backs: Charlie Bender, Lake Mills, 6-2, 165, sr.; Cole Denniston, Marshall, 5-11, 160, jr.; Jackson Trudgeon, Edgewood, 6-1, 175, jr.; Owen Nachtigal, Baraboo, 5-10, 190, sr.; Tersony Vater, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-0, 160, sr.; Tyler Nachreiner, River Valley, 6'0, 185, sr.

Punter: Branden Fischer, Watertown, 5-11, 170, sr.

WISCONSIN FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

2020 DISTRICT 4 ALL-REGION TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks: Justin Miller, 5-11, 155, sr., Highland; Adam Moen, 6-3, 190, sr., Lake Mills; Liam Stumpf, 6-1, 185, sr., Mineral Point.

Running backs: Kraig Armstrong, 5-9, 170, sr., Mauston; Charlie Cassady, 5-11, 190, sr., Lake Mills; Micah Cody, 6-0, 200, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Bryce Frank, 5-10, 180, jr., Marshall; Owen Nachtigal, 5-10, 190, sr., Baraboo; Jed Scallon, 6-1, 200, jr., Ithaca; Ashton Spitzack, 5-9, 165, jr., Potosi/Cassville; Will Straka, 6-1, 215, sr., Mineral Point.

Offensive linemen: Kyle Adams, 6-3, 225, sr., Baraboo; Ben Buxa, 6-3, 255, so., Lakeside Lutheran; Gavin Esser, 5-8, 205, sr., River Ridge; Cezar Garcia, 6-3, 215, sr., De Soto; Jack Kaiser, 6-4, 275, sr., Potosi/Cassville; Josh Lescohier, 6-0, 235, sr., Lake Mills; Ryan Lund, 6-4, 300, sr., Cambridge; Caden Maas, 6-5, 270, jr., Watertown; Kelby Petersen, 6-4, 255, sr., Marshall; Cole Raisbeck, 6-2, 240, sr., Lancaster; Gabe Sporle, 5-11, 225, sr., Mineral Point.

Wide receivers: Carter Lancaster, 6-3, 195, sr., Darlington; Dominik McVay, 5-10, 185, jr., Mineral Point; Jaxson Retrum, 6-4, 195, sr., Lake Mills; Robby Roe, 6-0, 175, jr., Potosi/Cassville; Jackson Trudgeon, 6-1, 175, jr., Madison Edgewood.

Tight ends/fullbacks: John Clifford, 6-5, 255, jr., Watertown; Devin Digman, 6-6, 220, jr., Platteville; John O'Donnell, 6-5, 200, sr., Lakeside Lutheran.

Kickers: Branden Fischer, 5-11, 170, sr., Watertown; Ezra Stein, 6-0, 200, sr., Cambridge.

DEFENSE

Defensive linemen: Mitchell Aurit, 5-10, 200, sr., Mineral Point; Gavin Esser, 5-8, 205, sr., River Ridge; James Hartwig, 6-5, 235, sr., Darlington; Jack Kaiser, 6-4, 275, sr., Potosi/Cassville; Brett Krenke, 5-11, 215, sr., Madison Edgewood; Ryan Lund, 6-4, 300, sr., Cambridge; Kelby Petersen, 6-4, 255, sr., Marshall; Sterling Wilke, 5-10, 225, sr., Mauston.

Defensive ends: Josh Boardman, 6-1, 195, jr., De Soto; Ben Buxa, 6-3, 255, so., Lakeside Lutheran; Cezar Garcia, 6-3, 215, sr., De Soto; David Nies, 6-4, 199, jr., River Ridge; John O'Donnell, 6-5, 200, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Jake Schaefer, 6-8, 245, sr., Baraboo; Gabe Sporle, 5-11, 225, sr., Mineral Point.

Inside linebackers: Charlie Cassady, 5-11, 190, sr., Lake Mills; Micah Cody, 6-0, 200, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Cal Dorota, 5-10, 200, jr., Highland; Zack Gloudeman, 6-2, 215, jr., River Valley; Jordan Jossart, 6-3, 195, sr., Adams-Friendship; Luna Larson, 6-2, 210, jr., Baraboo; Clay Ritschard, 6-0, 205, sr., Pecatonica/Argyle; Ezra Stein, 6-0, 200, sr., Cambridge; Will Straka, 6-1, 215, sr., Mineral Point.

Outside linebackers: Nathan Chesterman, 6-0, 170, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Blaze Grams, 5-9, 145, sr., Markesan; Quinn Mueller, 5-10, 180, sr., Baraboo; Nolan Springer, 6-4, 195, sr., Mineral Point.

Defensive backs: Charlie Bender, 6-2, 165, sr., Lake Mills; Cole Denniston, 5-11, 160, jr., Marshall; Jack Luehman, 5-9, 170, sr., Mauston; Tyler Nachreiner, 6-0, 185, sr., River Valley; Owen Nachtigal, 5-10, 190, sr., Baraboo; Ashton Spitzack, 5-9, 165, jr., Potosi/Cassville; Liam Stumpf, 6-1, 185, sr., Mineral Point; Jackson Trudgeon, 6-1, 175, jr., Madison Edgewood; Tersony Vater, 6-0, 160, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Hayden Wagner, 6-5, 190, sr., Lancaster.

Punter: Branden Fischer, 5-11, 170, sr., Watertown.

