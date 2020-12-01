Prep football: Lakeside Lutheran places 5 players in 8 spots on WFCA All-Region team

Players from area prep football teams claimed 17 offensive spots and 20 defensive spots on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Region 4 All-Region Team, announced Monday.
Lakeside Lutheran led the way, with five players claiming eight spots on the all-region list, including three players honored on both offense and defense. Baraboo and Lake Mills each had five players honored in six spots, and Cambridge, Madison Edgewood, Marshall, River Valley and Watertown also had honorees.
Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen was named to the all-region first team.
Lakeside’s double honorees were Ben Buxa, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound sophomore offensive lineman and defensive end; Micah Cody, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior running back and inside linebacker; and John O’Donnell, a 6-5, 200-pound tight end and defensive end.
Baraboo’s Owen Nachtigal, a 5-10, 190-pound senior running back and defensive back, earned two-way honors as did Lake Mills senior Charlie Cassady, a 5-11, 190-pound running back and inside linebacker.
The area produced several additional double honorees:
Cambridge had two in Ryan Lund, a 6-4, 300-pound senior offensive and defensive lineman, and Ezra Stein, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior inside linebacker and kicker.
Madison Edgewood’s double honoree was junior Jackson Trudgeon, a 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver and defensive back.
Marshall had a two-way honoree in senior Kelby Petersen, a 6-4, 255-pound senior offensive and defensive lineman.
And Watertown’s double honoree was Branden Fischer, a 5-11, 170-pound senior punter and kicker.
WISCONSIN FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2020 ALL-REGION 4 TEAM
(Area selections listed)
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Adam Moen, Lake Mills, 6-3, 190, sr.
Running backs: Bryce Frank, Marshall, 5-10, 180, jr.; Charlie Cassady, Lake Mills, 5-11, 190, sr.; Micah Cody, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-0, 200, sr.; Owen Nachtigal, Baraboo, 5-10, 190, sr.
Wide receivers: Jackson Trudgeon, Edgewood, 6-1, 175, jr.; Jaxson Retrum, Lake Mills, 6-4, 195, sr.
Tight ends/fullbacks: John Clifford, Watertown, 6-5, 255, jr.; John O'Donnell, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-5, 200, sr.
Offensive linemen: Ben Buxa, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-3, 255, so.; Caden Maas, Watertown, 6-5, 270, jr.; Josh Lescohier, Lake Mills, 6-0, 235, sr.; Kelby Petersen, Marshall, 6-4, 255, sr.; Kyle Adams, Baraboo, 6-3, 225, sr.; Ryan Lund, Cambridge, 6-4, 300, sr.; Kickers: Branden Fischer, Watertown, 5-11, 170, sr.; Ezra Stein, Cambridge, 6-0, 200, sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive linemen: Brett Krenke, Edgewood, 5-11, 215, sr.; Kelby Petersen, Marshall, 6-4, 255, sr.; Ryan Lund, Cambridge, 6-4, 300, sr.
Defensive ends: Ben Buxa, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-3, 255, so.; Jake Schaefer, Baraboo, 6-8, 245, sr.; John O'Donnell, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-5, 200, sr.
Inside linebackers: Charlie Cassady, Lake Mills, 5-11, 190, sr.; Ezra Stein, Cambridge, 6-0, 200, sr.; Luna Larson, Baraboo, 6-2, 210, jr.; Micah Cody, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-0, 200, sr.; Zack Gloudeman, River Valley, 6'2, 215, jr.
Outside linebackers: Nathan Chesterman, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-0, 170, sr.; Quinn Mueller, Baraboo, 5-10, 180, sr.
Defensive backs: Charlie Bender, Lake Mills, 6-2, 165, sr.; Cole Denniston, Marshall, 5-11, 160, jr.; Jackson Trudgeon, Edgewood, 6-1, 175, jr.; Owen Nachtigal, Baraboo, 5-10, 190, sr.; Tersony Vater, Lakeside Lutheran, 6-0, 160, sr.; Tyler Nachreiner, River Valley, 6'0, 185, sr.
Punter: Branden Fischer, Watertown, 5-11, 170, sr.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!