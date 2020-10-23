Prep football: Lakeside Lutheran blocks an overtime field goal to beat Lake Mills

The game was relocated to Sauk Prairie’s new turf field due to wet conditions at Baraboo.

Larson turned a fourth-and-long play into a 16-yard scoring run late in the first quarter, and scored from 9 yards out late in the second. The Thunderbirds took the second-half kickoff and went on a drive of 7 minutes, 43 seconds, capped by a short scoring run by Nachtigal. He added a 7-yard scoring run early in the fourth, and Kane Mahoney completed the scoring with a 7-yard run with 8:07 to play.

The Baraboo defense held Sauk Prairie to 138 total yards and five first downs and recovered two fumbles. Larson completed seven of eight passes for 125 yards.

Reedsburg 24, Watertown 9

A frustrating night of missed opportunities on both sides wound up turning in favor of the Beavers (2-3) in the second quarter, and staying that way thanks to a solid defensive performance that held the Goslings (2-3) to minus-6 yards rushing.

Watertown — guilty of two safeties on bad snaps, one too high and one too low — tried to make up for it with a defense that stopped Reedsburg drives inside the 10-yard line on three occasions.