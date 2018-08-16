A struggle on offense made for a long Thursday night as the Lake Mills football team opened its season with a 33-7 loss at Menomonie.
The host Mustangs opened a 19-0 halftime lead and added a pair of third-quarter touchdowns on their way past the L-Cats in non-conference play.
Lake Mills used two quarterbacks, but Jacob Toepfer and Adam Moen combined to throw three interceptions.
Menomonie scored on a short run to open a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and added another to make it 13-0 early in the second. Then, quarterback Jake Ebert connected with Logan Sorenson for a 65-yard score to make it 19-0 just before halftime.
Zach Demarce wrapped up Menomonie’s scoring with TD runs of 2 and 4 yards in the third quarter.
Lake Mills drove for a 4-yard scoring run by Moen with less than 2 minutes remaining.
Wisconsin Dells 42, Richland Center 7
The Chiefs’ season opener against the visiting Hornets was delayed by 85 minutes due to lightning. When play began, Wisconsin Dells delivered some thunder of its own, racing to a 26-0 halftime lead and making it 42-0 in the third quarter.
Dells quarterback Brett Hirst scored touchdowns on runs of 15, 8, 4 and 3 yards and threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Dylan Musiedlak to send the Chiefs on their way to victory.
Gavin Kingsley had a 1-yard touchdown run and a pair of 2-point conversions for the winners.