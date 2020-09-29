Prep football: Lake Mills earns No. 7 spot in first Associated Press poll of the season

Lake Mills earned the No. 7 ranking among medium-sized schools in the first Associated Press high school football poll of the season, released Tuesday.
The L-Cats, led by state single-season rushing/passing yardage record holder Adam Moen, opened with a 30-0 victory at Watertown Luther Prep last week. New coach Tyler Huber’s team plays host to Walworth Big Foot this Friday.
Lake Mills’ across-the-street rival, Lakeside Lutheran, was tied for 10th in the medium-schools poll, following a 34-6 victory over Racine St. Catherine’s last week. Lakeside plays host to Luther Prep on Friday.
Cambridge was tied for the No. 11 ranking among small schools, after its 45-24 victory at Pardeeville. The Blue Jays play host to Marshall on Friday in another Eastern Suburban Conference game.
Also among small schools, Mineral Point (1-0) was ranked third, Oshkosh Lourdes (1-0) fourth and Darlington (1-0) was sixth after an impressive victory over reigning Southwest Wisconsin Conference champ River Valley. Also among small schools, Potosi/Cassville, Randolph, Lancaster and Highland earned honorable mention.
Defending WIAA Division 1 champ Muskego was ranked first among large schools, defending Division 4 champ Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1-0) topped the medium-schools list and Edgar, last year’s Division 7 runner-up, was No. 1 among small schools.
The season’s first Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers, Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on enrollment.
LARGE SCHOOLS
Rank, school; W-L; Pts.
1, Muskego (8); 1-0; 80
2, Franklin; 1-0; 55
3, Menomonee Falls; 1-0; 53
4, Mukwonago; 1-0; 52
5, Brookfield East; 0-0; 35
6, Milw. Marquette; 0-0; 27
7 (tie), Hortonville; 1-0; 19
7 (tie), Waukesha West; 0-0; 19
9, Mequon Homestead; 1-0; 18
10, Whitefish Bay; 1-0; 15
Also receiving votes: Oak Creek 12, Menasha 11, Hartford 10, Onalaska 7, Cedarburg 6, Brookfield Central 5, Hudson 5, Waterford 4, Hartland Arrowhead 2, Burlington 2, Oconomowoc 2, Schofield D.C. Everest 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS
Rank, school; W-L; Pts.
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6); 1-0; 77
2, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (2); 1-0; 69
3, Grafton; 1-0; 51
4, Appleton Xavier (1); 1-0; 47
5, Freedom; 1-0; 38
6, Pewaukee; 1-0; 35
7, Lake Mills; 1-0; 33
8, Stratford; 1-0; 19
9, Wrightstown; 1-0; 18
10 (tie), Lakeside Lutheran; 1-0; 17
10 (tie), Greendale Martin Luther; 1-0; 17
Also receiving votes: Amherst 15, Chilton 12, Hammond St. Croix Central 10, Maple Northwestern 7, Stanley-Boyd 6, Medford 5, Little Chute 5, New Berlin Eisenhower 4, Berlin 3, Kiel 3, Kohler co-op 2, New Berlin West 2.
SMALL SCHOOLS
Rank, school; W-L; Pts.
1, Edgar (4); 1-0; 77
2, Eau Claire Regis (2); 1-0; 59
3, Mineral Point; 1-0; 43
4, Oshkosh Lourdes; 1-0; 41
5, Racine Lutheran; 1-0; 34
6, Darlington; 1-0; 31
7, Hilbert; 1-0; 30
8, Mondovi; 1-0; 24
9, Manawa Little Wolf; 1-0; 23
10. Abbotsford; 0-0; 19
Also receiving votes: Cambridge 16, Cedar Grove-Belgium 16, Cumberland 10, Grantsburg 10, Iola-Scandinavia 9, Almond-Bancroft 6, Colby 6, Potosi/Cassville 3, Randolph 2, Spring Valley 2, Blair-Taylor 2, Lancaster 2, Highland 1, Hurley 1, Unity 1.
