Prep football: Lake Mills earns No. 7 spot in first Associated Press poll of the season

Lake Mills earned the No. 7 ranking among medium-sized schools in the first Associated Press high school football poll of the season, released Tuesday.

The L-Cats, led by state single-season rushing/passing yardage record holder Adam Moen, opened with a 30-0 victory at Watertown Luther Prep last week. New coach Tyler Huber’s team plays host to Walworth Big Foot this Friday.

Lake Mills’ across-the-street rival, Lakeside Lutheran, was tied for 10th in the medium-schools poll, following a 34-6 victory over Racine St. Catherine’s last week. Lakeside plays host to Luther Prep on Friday.

Cambridge was tied for the No. 11 ranking among small schools, after its 45-24 victory at Pardeeville. The Blue Jays play host to Marshall on Friday in another Eastern Suburban Conference game.

Also among small schools, Mineral Point (1-0) was ranked third, Oshkosh Lourdes (1-0) fourth and Darlington (1-0) was sixth after an impressive victory over reigning Southwest Wisconsin Conference champ River Valley. Also among small schools, Potosi/Cassville, Randolph, Lancaster and Highland earned honorable mention.