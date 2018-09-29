Kelvin Opoku-Appoh scored five touchdowns, including a 60-yard score on a fumble recovery, to lead the Madison West football team to a 55-28 victory over host Janesville Parker on Friday night.
The Regents (3-4, 3-4 Big Eight Conference) racked up a total of 400 yards rushing to overwhelm the Vikings (0-7, 0-7).
Quarterback William Gutknecht added three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown to complete the offensive attack.
Sun Prairie 58,
Madison East 8
Richie Gilles completed 11 of 18 passes for 258 yards and four first-half touchdowns to propel the host Cardinals (6-1, 6-1) over the Purgolders (1-6, 1-6) for their sixth consecutive victory.
Sun Prairie receiver Cooper Nelson had seven catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns.
For East, Phillip Roh III had three receptions for 47 yards and Devion Clay rushed for a 13-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Madison Memorial 31,
Beloit Memorial 0
The Spartans (6-1, 6-1 Big Eight) rebounded from last week’s loss to Verona, holding the visiting Purple Knights (1-6, 1-6) to 4 passing yards on 1-for-16 completions, with one interception.
Memorial’s Jason Ceniti totaled 183 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding 26 yards and a score on the ground.
Matthew Wedig led Beloit Memorial with 51 yards on six carries.
Verona 47,
Madison La Follette 14
The visiting Wildcats (5-2, 5-2) stayed one game off the first-place pace in the Big Eight with a runaway victory over the Lancers (3-4, 3-4).
Haakon Anderson racked up 192 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats. He caught eight passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 102 rushing yards on only seven carries.
Ben Probst completed 14 of 26 passes for 185 yards for the Lancers, but La Follette’s offensive output was limited by 13 penalties worth 110 yards.