The Madison Memorial football team kept its momentum rolling Friday night, peeling away in the second half for a 37-13 victory over Madison La Follette at Mansfield Stadium.
The Spartans are 2-0 in the Big Eight and overall after opening the season with a win over Sun Prairie last week.
Junior running back Kam Marshall led Memorial’s offensive attack, racking up 181 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Junior quarterback Jason Ceniti had 103 passing yards, but threw three interceptions.
For La Follette (1-1, 1-1) quarterback Ben Probst threw two touchdowns, including one late in the first half to cut the Spartans’ lead to eight points. But Marshall scored with less than a minute before halftime, and La Follette went scoreless in the second half.
Sun Prairie 35, Beloit Memorial 0
Richie Gilles threw for a touchdown in each of the first three quarters as the host Cardinals (1-1, 1-1) rolled over the Purple Knights (0-2, 0-2) on First Responders Night.
The Cardinals wore special uniforms for the game, a fundraiser for first responders and families affected by the gas main explosion on July 10that claimed the life of Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department captain Cory Barr.
During the national anthem, players from both teams locked arms with first responders on the Sun Prairie field.
Cooper Nelson caught two touchdowns and finished with 51 receiving yards and Nathan Schauer ran for 81 yards and a touchdown. Dan Hawk scored on a fumble return with 6:29 left in the first half.
The victory gave Sun Prairie coach Brian Kaminski his 100th Big Eight Conference victory in 16 years as coach. His overall record is 118-47.
Postponements
Two Big Eight games were rescheduled to today due to expected inclement weather: Madison West’s game at Madison East was moved to 1 p.m. and relocated to La Follette’s Lussier Stadium, and Janesville Parker’s game against Janesville Craig was moved to 7 tonight at Monterey Park.