Thanks to a hard-running performance by Kam Marshall that keyed a second-half gut check for the entire team, Madison Memorial stands alone atop the Big Eight Conference football race.
Marshall ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns at Mansfield Stadium on Friday to lead the unbeaten Spartans (5-0 overall, 5-0 Big Eight) to a 28-6 victory over Madison West (1-4, 1-4).
West hung tough in the first half, taking a 6-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Will Gutknecht in the second quarter. But Marshall scored his first touchdown before halftime, giving Memorial a 7-6 lead, and added TD runs of 5 and 62 yards in the fourth quarter.
In between, Memorial’s Jason Ceniti connected with LeKwan Lewis for a 66-yard touchdown pass. Ceniti completed only three other passes on seven tries, for a total of 101 yards.
Madison West quarterback Ezra Thompson was 11-for-20 passing for 103 yards but was intercepted twice.
Middleton 46, Beloit Memorial 8
Kallion Buckner ran for 190 yards and four touchdowns, including a 78-yard burst on the Cardinals’ first play from scrimmage, as Middleton (3-2, 3-2 Big Eight) opened a 30-0 halftime lead and coasted past the Purple Knights (1-4, 1-4).
Buckner added a 45-yard scoring run in the first quarter and a pair of 1-yard runs. The Cardinals totaled 320 yards on the ground and attempted only eight passes, completing two.
Beloit Memorial scored with less than 2 minutes to play. The Purple Knights were held to 16 yards rushing and 44 yards passing.
Madison La Follette 35, Janesville Craig 14
The visiting Lancers (4-1, 4-1) kept pace in the Big Eight race, staying one game behind Memorial with a runaway victory over the Cougars (1-4, 1-4).
Waunakee 39, Baraboo 7
Quarterback Caden Nelson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the third-ranked Warriors (5-0, 3-0 Badger North) past the host Thunderbirds (0-5, 0-3). Waunakee led 32-0 at halftime, and running back Cole Mobley rushed for 65 yards and two scores.
Portage 27, Beaver Dam 14
Delnato Sheppard Jr. rushed for 294 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries to help the host Warriors (2-3, 1-2 Badger North) topple the Beavers (1-4, 1-2).
Sheppard helped Portage lock up the victory with a 16-yard run on a fourth-and-five play with the clock winding down, and converted a fake punt into a 26-yard run for a first down.
Portage snapped a three-game losing streak by producing 407 yards of offense and 19 first downs. Ian Wendt-Utrie ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns for the Beavers.
DeForest 52, Sauk Prairie 13
The visiting Norskies (5-0, 3-0 Badger North) pulled away late to hand the Eagles (3-2, 1-2 Badger North) their second consecutive loss).
Reedsburg 43, Mount Horeb 0
Max Tully had a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter to help lead the Beavers (4-1, 2-1 Badger North) over the Vikings (1-4, 1-2). Tully added a 47-yard touchdown reception later in the first. Casey Campbell had 95 yards rushing on eight carries and a touchdown.
Milton 47, Oregon 26
Running back Jerry Jones scored on a trio of 1-yard rushes and a 3-yarder to help the host Red Hawks (5-0, 3-0 Badger South) pull away from the Panthers (2-3, 1-2). Jones finished with 78 yards on 16 carries, while Nick Huber added 135 yards and a score on 22 rushes. Milton quarterback Evan Jordahl was 6-for-8 passing for 91 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Oregon’s Erik Victorson was 5-for-14 for 97 yards.
Watertown 28, Monona Grove 16
Dylan Sippel had 158 yards rushing on 20 carries and a touchdown for the Goslings (4-1, 2-1 Badger South) who defeated the Silver Eagles (1-4, 1-2) at home. Senior Cade Oiler had 89 yards receiving on 7 catches.
Stoughton 45, Madison Edgewood 0
Stoughton quarterback Adam Hobson rushed for the game’s first two touchdowns and passed for another before halftime as the Vikings (4-1, 3-0 Badger South) rolled past the visiting Crusaders (0-5, 0-3). Hobson finished 15-for-21 passing for 174 yards and added 93 more on 8 carries. Stoughton’s defense held Madison Edgewood to negative-13 rushing yards on 21 carries and came away with three interceptions.
Monroe 41, Fort Atkinson 6
Running back Trevor Rodebaugh had 177 yards rushing on 18 carries and three touchdowns to lead the Cheesmakers (3-2, 2-1 Badger South) past the Blackhawks (0-5, 0-3). Nick Bansley had 90 yards rushing on 11 carries and a touchdown and Tyler Keepers had 70 yards rushing on 11 carries and a touchdown.
Lakeside Lutheran 28, Columbus 26
The Warriors (3-2, 1-0 Capitol North) scored two touchdowns in two minutes and 14 seconds to complete a 12-point fourth quarter comeback over the host Cardinals (3-2, 0-1). Carter Schneider took a Matt Davis pass 30 yards to cut Lakeside Lutheran’s deficit to five before Logan Pampel ran for a 6-yard touchdown to give the Warriors the winning margin.
Davis finished 12-for-19 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 144 yards and a score on 21 carries. Columbus quarterback William Cotter was 13-for-19 for 196 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.
Lodi 27, Watertown Luther Prep 6
The visiting Blue Devils (5-0,1-0 Capitol North) exploded for 263 yards to roll past the host Phoenix (2-3. 0-1). Colton Nicolay rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. Quarterback Quinn Faust added a rushing touchdown for Lodi.
Lake Mills 52, Poynette 13
Quarterback Adam Moen had 114 yards rushing three rushing touchdowns and threw a touchdown to lead the L-Cats (4-1, 1-0 Capitol North) past the Pumas (2-3, 0-1). Charlie Cassady had 110 yards rushing on 11 carries and three touchdowns for the winners.
Edgerton 24, Jefferson 14
The Crimson Tide (4-1, 4-1 Rock Valley) got a conference victory over the visiting Eagles (2-3, 2-3). Edgerton quarterback Drew Hanson went 7-for-12 with a 114 yards passing and 113 yard rushing on 21 carries.
McFarland 35, Whitewater 0
Quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns for the host Spartans (3-2, 3-2 Rock Valley). McFarland’s Nicholas Hall had six catches for 180 yards, and running back Connor Fraiser scored for the Spartans. McFarland passed for 253 yards to 82 for the Whippets (1-4, 1-4).
Cambria-Friesland 44, Deerfield 6
Max Raymond ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Hilltoppers (3-2, 1-1 Trailways Small) rolled over the winless Demons (0-5, 0-3). Both of Raymond’s scores came in a 30-point second quarter that broke the game open for Cambria-Friesland.
Hilltoppers quarterback Kobe Smit finished 5-for-12 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown. Deerfield was held to five first downs and quarterback Cal Fisher finished 3-for-9 for 39 yards with a pair of interceptions.
New Glarus/Monticello 33, Marshall 7
Mason Martinson completed 13 of 24 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for two more scores in the fourth quarter to help the Glarner Knights (2-3, 1-0 Capitol South) open league play with a victory over the host Cardinals (0-5, 0-1).
Connor Siegenthaler rushed for 151 yards and caught a 15-yard TD pass for the winners. Dylan Horstmeyer rushed for 113 yards for Marshall.